Ex-NASCAR Champ Brian Vickers Connected to Epstein Files Says He's 'Prepared for War' in Cryptic Message
Sept. 10 2026, Updated 7:19 a.m. ET
Brian Vickers, former NASCAR driver and 2003 Busch Series champion, has broken his months-long silence after his name appeared in records connected to Jeffrey Epstein.
The retired racer, 42, posted a rare public statement on social media in September, distancing himself from the disgraced financier and saying he had "nothing to do with the mess left by others."
However, he didn't mention Epstein by name, and he has yet to be charged with any formal crimes.
A 'More Gentle World'
Vickers said he had no part in wrongdoing tied to others and declared himself "prepared for war" against anyone he believes threatens those close to him.
"I have stayed quite for too long now," he wrote. "My hope that love would prevail in silence were not answered. I will say this only once. I walk in love for all my brothers and sisters. If this is not your path, I will meet you where you are. So that the rest my walk in peace."
"I had nothing to do with the mess left by others," he stressed. "If you can not see this you are part of the problem. I wish for peace and yet I am prepared for war against any that threaten my family walking in love. I wish most of all, to say thank you to all who understand and walk the same path."
The statement also struck a softer note, with Vickers calling for a "more gentle world" while making it clear that his patience had limits when it came to protecting his family.
"It is time to build a more gentle world together. But it will not start with tolerance for hate. With unconditional love, not unconditional boundaries," he stated.
The post didn't address the specific records or explain what he meant by the "mess left by others." Vickers has typically stayed quiet in the months since the Epstein documents were released.
Vickers' Relation to the Epstein Files
Vickers' connection to the files runs through his former marriage rather than any accusation of criminal conduct. His name appeared in a batch of Epstein-related records released by the Justice Department earlier this year, all dating to the early years of his racing career.
Vickers was married to Sarah Kellen, who worked as an assistant to Epstein years before the couple wed, and the two divorced in 2025.
The records that mention Vickers are mostly emails from that era. According to reports, his name first appears in a message, presumably from Kellen, describing a NASCAR figure she liked, and other emails involved his race team at the time, Michael Waltrip Racing, and a matter concerning one of his sponsors.
Importantly, the documents don't accuse Vickers of participating in Epstein's crimes outright.
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Sarah Kellen's Role
Kellen's history with Epstein has drawn far more scrutiny than Vickers'. She worked as Epstein's assistant and was one of four associates granted immunity in a 2008 agreement.
In later litigation, she faced allegations that she helped facilitate Epstein's abuse, claims connected to her work for him, and a federal judge once described her as a participant in the operation. She was reportedly subpoenaed by the Justice Department in the past year.
Kellen, who has also gone by the name Sarah Kensington, married Vickers in 2015, near the end of his NASCAR career. The allegations against her stem from her time working for Epstein, long before her marriage to Vickers, however.
A Lengthy Racing Career
Before the renewed attention, Vickers was known for a long and eventful NASCAR career. He broke into the Cup Series in 2003 after winning the Busch Series championship, and went on to win three Cup races over a 14-year career, including a stint driving the Red Bull cars during the team's brief run in the sport.
His career was repeatedly interrupted by health problems, including blood clots that forced him to step away from the track more than once. He made his final Cup Series starts in 2016.
Vickers has kept a relatively low profile since retiring.