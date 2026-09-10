NEWS Ex-NASCAR Champ Brian Vickers Connected to Epstein Files Says He's 'Prepared for War' in Cryptic Message Source: MEGA Brian Vickers, the former NASCAR driver and 2003 Busch Series champion, broke his silence this week on his name appearing in records connected to Jeffrey Epstein. Brittany Vincent Sept. 10 2026, Updated 7:19 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brian Vickers, former NASCAR driver and 2003 Busch Series champion, has broken his months-long silence after his name appeared in records connected to Jeffrey Epstein. The retired racer, 42, posted a rare public statement on social media in September, distancing himself from the disgraced financier and saying he had "nothing to do with the mess left by others." However, he didn't mention Epstein by name, and he has yet to be charged with any formal crimes.

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I have stayed quite for too long now.



My hope that love would prevail in silence were not answered.



I will say this only once.



I walk in love for all my brothers and sisters.



If this is not your path, I will meet you where you are.



So that the rest my walk in peace.



I… — Brian Vickers (@BrianLVickers) September 7, 2026 Source: @BrianLVickers/X

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A 'More Gentle World'

Source: @BRIANLVICKERS/INSTAGRAM He said he had 'nothing to do with the mess left by others' and declared himself 'prepared for war' against anyone he believes threatens his family.

Vickers said he had no part in wrongdoing tied to others and declared himself "prepared for war" against anyone he believes threatens those close to him. "I have stayed quite for too long now," he wrote. "My hope that love would prevail in silence were not answered. I will say this only once. I walk in love for all my brothers and sisters. If this is not your path, I will meet you where you are. So that the rest my walk in peace." "I had nothing to do with the mess left by others," he stressed. "If you can not see this you are part of the problem. I wish for peace and yet I am prepared for war against any that threaten my family walking in love. I wish most of all, to say thank you to all who understand and walk the same path." The statement also struck a softer note, with Vickers calling for a "more gentle world" while making it clear that his patience had limits when it came to protecting his family. "It is time to build a more gentle world together. But it will not start with tolerance for hate. With unconditional love, not unconditional boundaries," he stated. The post didn't address the specific records or explain what he meant by the "mess left by others." Vickers has typically stayed quiet in the months since the Epstein documents were released.

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Vickers' Relation to the Epstein Files

Source: @BRIANLVICKERS/INSTAGRAM His name appeared in Justice Department records through his former marriage to Sarah Kellen, who worked as Epstein's assistant years before the two wed; they divorced in 2025.

Vickers' connection to the files runs through his former marriage rather than any accusation of criminal conduct. His name appeared in a batch of Epstein-related records released by the Justice Department earlier this year, all dating to the early years of his racing career. Vickers was married to Sarah Kellen, who worked as an assistant to Epstein years before the couple wed, and the two divorced in 2025. The records that mention Vickers are mostly emails from that era. According to reports, his name first appears in a message, presumably from Kellen, describing a NASCAR figure she liked, and other emails involved his race team at the time, Michael Waltrip Racing, and a matter concerning one of his sponsors. Importantly, the documents don't accuse Vickers of participating in Epstein's crimes outright.

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Sarah Kellen's Role

Source: MEGA Kellen was one of four associates granted immunity in a 2008 agreement and later faced allegations she helped facilitate Epstein's abuse.

Kellen's history with Epstein has drawn far more scrutiny than Vickers'. She worked as Epstein's assistant and was one of four associates granted immunity in a 2008 agreement. In later litigation, she faced allegations that she helped facilitate Epstein's abuse, claims connected to her work for him, and a federal judge once described her as a participant in the operation. She was reportedly subpoenaed by the Justice Department in the past year. Kellen, who has also gone by the name Sarah Kensington, married Vickers in 2015, near the end of his NASCAR career. The allegations against her stem from her time working for Epstein, long before her marriage to Vickers, however.

A Lengthy Racing Career

Source: @BRIANLVICKERS/INSTAGRAM Vickers won three Cup races over a 14-year career interrupted by blood clots, making his final Cup Series starts in 2016.