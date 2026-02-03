Jeffrey Epstein's Massive NSFW Photo Stash Revealed in Latest Documents Drop

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's pornography stash was included in the latest trove of documents released as a part of the investigation into the late financier. In a search warrant conducted at Epstein's homes in Manhattan and the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2019, the FBI seized a staggering 170 videos from the convicted pedophile's hard drives and other electronic devices containing explicit images and video files. Some of the content depicts naked women in various sexually suggestive positions while others show men and women engaging in s--.

Source: Department of Justice Jeffrey Epstein can be seen in one explicit image seized by the FBI.

Topless females can be seen in other photos, either posing alone or alongside several women. In one photo, a young woman in lingerie is pictured standing before a seated Epstein as he smiles. The FBI stated that it's unclear how old the females are, but some appear to be in their late teens. One explicit photo shows a screenshot of a video on an X-rated website titled, "Blonde skinny teens mutual m-----------." Another was described as "S--tourist using teenage girl." The dead s-- trafficker was also captured in multiple videos obtained by authorities.

What Else Was in the Newly Released Epstein Files?

Source: Department of Justice Three million pages of documents were published by the Department of Justice on Friday, January 30.

Jeffrey Epstein May Have Had a Baby With Teen Victim

Source: Department of Justice One of Jeffrey Epstein's victims claimed she had a baby with the pedophile in a 2002 diary entry.

It's also been alleged that one of the pedophile's victims allegedly had a baby with him that was taken away from her shortly after giving birth. In a diary entry, an anonymous victim claimed she welcomed a baby girl in 2002 when she was about 16 years old, alleging that Epstein wanted to create a "superior gene pool" by having a child with her. "Why me? It makes no sense. Why my hair and eye color?" she wrote, adding his goal was similar to the Nazis' eugenics ideology.

'Ghislaine Said to Push All the Pain Away'

Source: mega The teen victim wrote that Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was with her when she gave birth.