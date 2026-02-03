Jeffrey Epstein's Massive NSFW Photo Stash Revealed in Latest Documents Drop
Feb. 3 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's pornography stash was included in the latest trove of documents released as a part of the investigation into the late financier.
In a search warrant conducted at Epstein's homes in Manhattan and the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2019, the FBI seized a staggering 170 videos from the convicted pedophile's hard drives and other electronic devices containing explicit images and video files.
Some of the content depicts naked women in various sexually suggestive positions while others show men and women engaging in s--.
Topless females can be seen in other photos, either posing alone or alongside several women. In one photo, a young woman in lingerie is pictured standing before a seated Epstein as he smiles. The FBI stated that it's unclear how old the females are, but some appear to be in their late teens.
One explicit photo shows a screenshot of a video on an X-rated website titled, "Blonde skinny teens mutual m-----------." Another was described as "S--tourist using teenage girl."
The dead s-- trafficker was also captured in multiple videos obtained by authorities.
What Else Was in the Newly Released Epstein Files?
Approximately three million pages of documents were published by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, January 30.
Among them were horrifying claims that a 13-year-old was forced to "perform oral s--" on President Donald Trump and more incriminating photos of former Prince Andrew.
It was also revealed that the disgraced royal gave Epstein a tour of Buckingham Palace after the s-- offender served a house arrest sentence in 2010 for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
Jeffrey Epstein May Have Had a Baby With Teen Victim
It's also been alleged that one of the pedophile's victims allegedly had a baby with him that was taken away from her shortly after giving birth.
In a diary entry, an anonymous victim claimed she welcomed a baby girl in 2002 when she was about 16 years old, alleging that Epstein wanted to create a "superior gene pool" by having a child with her.
"Why me? It makes no sense. Why my hair and eye color?" she wrote, adding his goal was similar to the Nazis' eugenics ideology.
'Ghislaine Said to Push All the Pain Away'
The diary also included a photo of an ultrasound scan dated at 20 weeks gestation alongside the words: "She is gone and she won't be coming back."
"A shot and those rod like things had a hook and so much pain. Ghislaine [Maxwell] said to push all the pain away," she wrote, referring to Epstein's former co-conspirator. "I saw between her fingers this tiny head and body in the doctor's hands. It reached its tiny arm up and had a tiny foot."
She called her newborn daughter "beautiful."