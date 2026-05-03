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'He's Fighting': Ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized and in 'Critical' Condition

pic of Rudy Giuliani.
Source: mega

Ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized and in 'critical' condition.

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May 3 2026, Updated 7:59 p.m. ET

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Ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized and is in "critical" condition, according to a statement posted on X.

Ted Goodman posted about the situation on Sunday, May 3.

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image of The ex-mayor is in the hospital.
Source: mega

The ex-mayor is in the hospital.

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition," Goodman wrote. "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak."

"We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani," he added.

President Donald Trump also confirmed his friend is in the hospital.

"Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!" Trump added.

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image of Rudy Giuliani was rushed to the hospital in August 2025.
Source: mega

Rudy Giuliani was rushed to the hospital in August 2025.

This is hardly the first time the political guru's health woes have made headlines.

As OK! previously reported, Giuliani was rushed to the hospital after he was struck from behind by a vehicle late at night on Saturday, August 30, in New Hampshire.

Giuliani had pulled over on the highway to assist a woman under duress of domestic violence when he phoned 911 for the unidentified female. He stayed with her until law enforcement made it to the scene.

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ex nyc mayor rudy giuliani hospitalized critical condition
Source: mega

“He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg," head of security for Giuliani, Michael Ragusa, said in a statement.

The statement continued, “His business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care.”

image of The political guru was in 'good spirits' at the time.
Source: mega

The political guru was in 'good spirits' at the time.

At the time, Ragusa shared the news via X, where he responded to a comment about the situation.

“This was not a targeted attack,” Ragusa said. “We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories.”

He then said he was in “good spirits and recovering tremendously.”

“He’ll be released in a few days, and he’s doing great. Conscious, alert, strong. He’ll be back to business as usual this week,” Ragusa stated.

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