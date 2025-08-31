Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized After Breaking His Vertebrae in Horrific Car Accident
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was rushed to the hospital after he was struck from behind by a vehicle late at night on Saturday, August 30, in New Hampshire.
The 81-year-old had pulled over on the highway to assist a woman under duress of domestic violence when he phoned 911 for the unidentified female. He stayed with her until law enforcement made it to the scene.
Rudy Giuliani Suffers Fractured Thoracic Vertebrae
When he got back into his rental car, a vehicle reportedly crashed into him at high speeds. He was taken to a nearby trauma center, where he was treated for significant injuries.
Head of security for Giuliani, Michael Ragusa, released a statement detailing the former mayor’s injuries, writing, “He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”
The statement continued, “His business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care.”
'This Was Not a Targeted Attack'
Ragusa shared the news via X, where he responded to a comment, denouncing the idea that Giuliani was targeted.
“This was not a targeted attack,” Ragusa said. “We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories.”
Ragusa later shared the status of the former mayor’s condition, telling a news outlet he is in “good spirits and recovering tremendously.”
“He’ll be released in a few days, and he’s doing great. Conscious, alert, strong. He’ll be back to business as usual this week,” Ragusa confirmed.
Rudy Giuliani Settles Defamation Case
Earlier this year, Giuliani “fully satisfied” a judgment against him in his defamation case. After he falsely accused two former election workers in Fulton County, Ga., of election fraud during the 2020 election, where Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden, Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million to the plaintiffs.
However, Giuliani reached a confidential settlement in January 2025. The case was dismissed after he complied with a judge’s orders to turn over some of his assets and pay an unspecified amount to resolve the case.
'My Last Year Has Been Spent Dealing With the Biden Persecution'
In March, Giuliani, who served as Trump’s former advisor, opened up in an interview about the defamation case, saying the scandal was very time-consuming for him.
“My last year has been spent dealing with the Biden persecution, which in my case involved about 13 or 14 lawsuits,” he said before revealing he was “not allowed to tell” the amount of money he paid to the plaintiffs. However, he noted that “it was certainly very good.”