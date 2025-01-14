NEWS Exclusive Casino Resorts Preferred by the Stars

Luxury casino resorts around the world have always been locations where the rich and famous have felt comfortable. They are places where famous people can play their favourite casino games with complete peace of mind that they can unwind without interference from paparazzi or everyday people and help to maintain a certain level of luxury that the elite have become accustomed to. This guide looks at some of the most exclusive casino locations around the world, as well as some of the most prestigious and famous casinos that have always attracted those of a certain stature, whether rock stars, actors, or racing drivers.

The casinos include locations such as: Las Vegas

Monaco

London

Melbourne

The Fairmont Monte Carlo, Monaco Looking directly across to the iconic Casino Café de Paris in Monaco, this is a luxury, lavish casino that offers a prestigious location for the rich and famous to come and play. There are 596 rooms, residences and plush suites, four restaurants, including the world-famous Nobu, and of course, an in-house casino for guests. This allows guests to enjoy some casino play in relative peace and quiet, but it also provides easy access to the world-famous Casino Café de Paris over the road. Over the years, it has become famous as a stop-off for the rich and famous, for high rollers, and for all the glamour that James Bond and the Monaco Grand Prix have brought to the place. The Kurhaus, Baden Baden, Germany It is one of the oldest casinos in the world, and it is incredibly glamorous, too! This makes it really attractive to the exclusive club of the rich and famous looking for some seclusion. The casino spa resort dates back to the 1830s. The luscious Black Forest Mountain location in Germany made it a great escape for the rich French gamblers of the day when gambling was prohibited in France, and it has stood the test of time. The location is beautiful, Marlene Dietrich called it the most beautiful casino on the planet, and it has become a base for many rich and famous people looking for a casino break.

The Ritz, London, UK The Ritz Club is an ultra-exclusive private casino and gaming club that provides great levels of luxury within the beautiful, sophisticated setting of the iconic Ritz Hotel on Piccadilly. The club welcomes the mega-rich, celebrities, and socialites, with no unwelcome guests from the general public. The casino offers extensive gaming options, including classic games of roulette, baccarat, and blackjack. It is a premier world destination for players seeking an exclusive and private casino away from the world's eyes, with the busy and manic streets of London just outside the building.

The Clermont, London, UK An esteemed, elegant, and private gaming club in Mayfair, The Clermont oozes charm and luxury for its players. Set within a historic townhouse on Berkeley Square, it opened in 1962 and quickly gained a reputation as a casino with opulent furnishings and elegant décor, a refined setting with a restricted membership policy. As well as the classic casino table games on the main floor, you’ll also find private gaming rooms that offer extra privacy and exclusivity for members who are seeking that extra bit of alone time with friends at the casino. Perfect for the rich and famous who want to get out of the spotlight to gamble for an evening.

The Palms, Las Vegas, USA Located just off the strip in Vegas, The Palms has always been a firm favourite with Hollywood A-listers. This is mainly down to the willingness of this casino and hotel to pull out all the stops, providing private, separate areas of the casino for celebrities to play poker, craps, blackjack, or roulette. It is a casino that Ben Affleck, Bruce Willis, Pamela Anderson, and many other celebrities have frequented over the years, as they know how well they’ll be looked after. There is also a no-limit poker parlor with $1,000 chips as standard, another attractive element for rich celebrities who wish to unwind.