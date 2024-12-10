Experience Luxury in the Mexican Caribbean at La Valise Tulum

Luxury in Tulum

Located in the heart of the hotel zone, south Tulum provides a serene ambiance that showcases a more peaceful side of the destination. Unlike its counterparts, which are primarily composed of party destinations, La Valise Tulum aims to make their experience peaceful while offering guests the chance to bask in the scenery.

The hotel is equipped with 11 luxury rooms, as well as additional jungle suites. Each property is thoughtfully designed and features unique art pieces, such as their iconic sliding beds and moon doors, which have become signature elements of the La Valise experience. With the La Valise SPA and the La Valise Store situated in the same location, the brand aims to enhance the overall experience for guests visiting the south Tulum location while giving them an experience that makes them feel as if they are truly at home.

La Valise Tulum also features the NÜ Tulum restaurant, which has received accolades for its exceptional cuisine, as well as the La Valise Spa, which offers rejuvenating and tailored treatments to guests. Last but not least, guests can find curated items at the La Valise boutique that can complement their stay.