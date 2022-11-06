'How Bad Do You Want To Feel Good?' Asks Expert Wellness Coach, Kelley Nemiro

Eating on the run, stressful lives, crash diets to try to conform to societal expectations, lack of exercise, and hormonal imbalances. There is no doubt that staying healthy and looking after our bodies is hard work. With temptations to cheat around every corner, sedentary lifestyles, and poisons that continuously harm our bodies, choosing to live well needs to be a conscious decision to do what is best for you.

That is why certified holistic health coach, pilates instructor, and founder of the revolutionary wellness company called Wellness By Kelley, Kelley Nemiro, poses a very simple question to us: "How bad do you want to feel good?" Feeling good can be hard work, but so is feeling bad about your weight, your lifestyle decisions and visits to the doctor that leave you being told to do better.

In coaching circles, the question is often phrased as: "Choose your hard!" Eating well and exercising regularly is hard. Living with unease, or even disease, is hard. And Nemiro is inviting you to choose the hard that is going to be easier in the long run – investing in yourself and your well-being.