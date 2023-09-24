Explore the Legendary 135 Year History of the Iconic 'The Del' Coronado Hotel
Nestled on the sunny shores of Coronado Island, just across the bay from downtown San Diego, stands the majestic and legendary Hotel del Coronado. Fondly referred to as "The Del ", this iconic beachfront resort that has graced the Pacific coastline with its timeless charm for well over a century is drenched in history. From been a playground for old Hollywood stars from Charlie Chaplin & Marilyn Monroe, through to serving as a presidential retreat of sorts for past U.S presidents including John. F Kennedy and Bill Clinton, 'The Del' has an iconic rich history that demands to be explored further.
The Hotel del Coronado first opened its doors way back in 1888, designed by the talented duo of James and Merritt Reid, who captured the essence of the Victorian era with its stunning Queen Anne-style architecture. The hotel's signature features include its distinctive turrets, ornate woodwork, and an iconic red roof that has made it an instantly recognizable landmark along the Southern California coastline. Almost 135 years on, the hotel still stands as one of the few remaining Victorian seaside resorts in existence today, with Its architectural significance further recognized with its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
OLD HOLLYWOOD HOTEL HISTORY
The Hotel del Coronado, like many American resorts, weathered its fair share of challenges during the Great Depression and World War II. Interestingly, it was this period of gentle neglect that preserved the resort's timeless charm, making it the ideal setting for the most famous film to have shot at the hotel, the classic 1958 Marilyn Monroe starring film 'Some Like it Hot'.
This timeless gem of a film continues to charm even over half a century after its 1959 debut ,and even holds the coveted top spot on the American Film Institute's list of the 100 best comedies of all time . The classic film used The Del Coronado Hotel as its backdrop for the shoot ,which proved to be the perfect setting for the film's 1929 story starring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon, and Tony Curtis.
Author Laurence Maslon, who unveiled his book "Some Like It Hot: The Official 50th Anniversary Companion" during the 50th-anniversary celebration at the Hotel del Coronado in September 2009, said of the film's famous hotel shoot "There have been many movies shot in various locations, but only a handful have achieved legendary status when it comes to the seamless integration of film and place. One of the most magical moments in cinematic history is undoubtedly the sight of Marilyn Monroe frolicking on the pristine beach at the doorstep of the Hotel del Coronado."
For true fans of the film and particularly Marilyn Monroe ,The Del has the Marilyn Monroe Suite, which is the exact luxurious beachfront bungalow, where Marilyn Monroe stayed while filming "Some Like It Hot" in 1958. Guests can reserve this legendary suite and experience the same oceanfront views and timeless elegance that once was home to Marilyn Monroe herself, and can even walk along the same pristine beach where she once graced the silver screen. It's a rare opportunity to experience the magic of both the past and present in one extraordinary place.
A PRESIDENTIAL PLAYGROUND
The Hotel del Coronado isn't only a treasure trove of Old Hollywood history, but has also hosted several U.S. Presidents throughout its long history, long been a favored getaway for presidents seeking a respite from the pressures of political office. Trekking all the way back to 1891 ,President Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd President of the United States, was one of the earliest sitting presidents to stay at The Del when he spent several weeks at the hotel, taking advantage of its scenic southern california beachside location .
This was followed by President William Taft in 1909, President Woodrow Wilson in 1919 and President Frankin Roosevelt in 1935 who took meetings with his advisors inside the hotel during his stay. President John F. Kennedy stayed at the hotel while attending meetings with Mexican President Adolfo López Mateos, cementing the hotel's reputation as a retreat for world leaders , and Richard Nixon was a frequent visitor to the hotel in the 1970's, even hosting the first state dinner held outside of the White House at Hotel del Coronado in 1970 .
Seeking solace in the hotel's serene atmosphere was something President Bill Clinton also seemed to enjoy, when he was photographed taking in a round of gold during his stay at the hotel in 1994. These visits by presidents serve as further proof to The Del's unique allure and its long serving status as a haven of elegance and respite on the California coast.
THE HAUNTING OF THE DEL
Another legendary figure famous for her stay at The Del, who has captivated the imaginations of guests and staff alike for over a century is Kate Morgan, known as the mysterious "Beautiful Stranger", the most famous ghostly resident of 'The Del', whose story continues to add more intrigue to this iconic hotel.
The story goes that in November 1892, a young woman by the name of Kate Morgan checked into the Hotel del Coronado under the pseudonym "Lottie A. Bernard" . Kate was described as a beautiful, well-dressed woman with a melancholic aura surrounding her, however Kate's stay at The Del took a tragic turn on the night of November 29, 1892, when she was found dead on an exterior staircase leading to the beach. She had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and a revolver was found beside her lifeless body. The circumstances of her death were never definitively resolved, leading to various theories and speculation.
Since her untimely demise, Kate Morgan has become the focal point of paranormal activity at The Del. Numerous guests and staff have reported encounters with her ghost, often in Room 3327, the very room where she stayed during her ill-fated visit. Visitors have described flickering lights, sudden temperature drops, and the feeling of being watched. Others have reported seeing a spectral woman in Victorian-era clothing, believed to be Kate herself, wandering the hallways. While some skeptics remain unconvinced, many who have experienced unexplained phenomena at the hotel firmly believe that Kate's spirit lingers on.
Good news for true ghost enthusiasts is that the exact room Kate stayed at 'The Del' , Room 3327, is available for guest stays even today, but make sure you book early as there's a long wait list - funnily enough Halloween is the most in demand date for a stay in the seemingly haunted Room 3327! If you want to delve deeper in the mystery of Kate Morgan at The Del, the hotel has a shop on site called Est.1888 where you can shop for historical artifacts and keepsakes of the hotels rich history- you can even buy a Kate Morgan ghost keepsake for those who really want to go next level!.
THE DEL CORONADO TODAY
The Del Coronado has recently completed a near $400 million renovation of the legendary hotel, further expanding the resort now with 5 different neighborhoods of accommodations, providing 682 guest rooms and suites. In addition to the original 'The Victorian' building built in 1888, they now also have The Cabanas, The Views, Beach Village which offers 78 beachside cottages ,and the most recent addition of The Shore House which includes 75 luxurious residential style beach side villas.
With all these renovations and expansions to the property one thing management is adamant of is maintaining and protecting the beautiful heritage of the hotel, ensuring the majestic history of this iconic hotel continues to live on for its next generation of guests lucky enough to experience 'The Del'
