Explore the Legendary 135 Year History of the Iconic 'The Del' Coronado Hotel

Another legendary figure famous for her stay at The Del, who has captivated the imaginations of guests and staff alike for over a century is Kate Morgan, known as the mysterious "Beautiful Stranger", the most famous ghostly resident of 'The Del', whose story continues to add more intrigue to this iconic hotel.

The story goes that in November 1892, a young woman by the name of Kate Morgan checked into the Hotel del Coronado under the pseudonym "Lottie A. Bernard" . Kate was described as a beautiful, well-dressed woman with a melancholic aura surrounding her, however Kate's stay at The Del took a tragic turn on the night of November 29, 1892, when she was found dead on an exterior staircase leading to the beach. She had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and a revolver was found beside her lifeless body. The circumstances of her death were never definitively resolved, leading to various theories and speculation.

Since her untimely demise, Kate Morgan has become the focal point of paranormal activity at The Del. Numerous guests and staff have reported encounters with her ghost, often in Room 3327, the very room where she stayed during her ill-fated visit. Visitors have described flickering lights, sudden temperature drops, and the feeling of being watched. Others have reported seeing a spectral woman in Victorian-era clothing, believed to be Kate herself, wandering the hallways. While some skeptics remain unconvinced, many who have experienced unexplained phenomena at the hotel firmly believe that Kate's spirit lingers on.

Good news for true ghost enthusiasts is that the exact room Kate stayed at 'The Del' , Room 3327, is available for guest stays even today, but make sure you book early as there's a long wait list - funnily enough Halloween is the most in demand date for a stay in the seemingly haunted Room 3327! If you want to delve deeper in the mystery of Kate Morgan at The Del, the hotel has a shop on site called Est.1888 where you can shop for historical artifacts and keepsakes of the hotels rich history- you can even buy a Kate Morgan ghost keepsake for those who really want to go next level!.