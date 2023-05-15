Lights, Camera, North Carolina: Explore The Stunning North Carolina Locations Of Your Favorite Film & TV Shows

The Outer Banks is a 200-mile-long string of narrow barrier islands along the coast of North Carolina that is characterized by its stunning beaches, sand dunes, marshes, and maritime forests. This charming location has gained worldwide popularity recently with the widely loved Netflix series Outer Banks which has really put the region in the spotlight. Who could imagine a more perfect setting for the adventures of John B and the rest of the teenagers from Outer Banks to discover hidden treasures as well as first loves ,than this picturesque coastal North Carolina setting.

Speaking of romance,Outer Banks isn't the only production to incorporate the beauty of the The Outer banks onto the screen, with the 2008 tear-jerker romance Nights in Rodanthe starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane utilizing the beautiful setting of Rodanthe to become of the most important characters in the romantic film.

The Inn at Rodanthe, as it was named in the film based on Nicholas Spark's widely popular novel, is a beautifully restored single family home available to rent, located in the small Hatteras island village of Rodanthe on the Outer Banks. After filming of the film was completed, the new owners renamed the house Inn at Rodanthe after the film and replicated the interior and exterior to emulate that of the movie, even utilizing original props from the movie set.