Exploring Snowmass! Your Ultimate Colorado Rocky Mountain Adventure Getaway!
Sad that the ski season has come to an end for another year? Still craving a mountain getaway in the Colorado Rockies?
Well fear not because OK! has just the spot for all your mountainside escape vacation needs this summer/Fall Season at Snowmass, Colorado. Snowmass offers the ideal mountain experience with the perfect blend of natural beauty, thrilling adventures, and luxury relaxation. With its stunning mountain peaks, world-class skiing, vibrant arts scene, and rich history, Snowmass is more than just a winter wonderland—it's a year-round holiday destination that offers a little something for everyone seeking a Colorado rocky mountains escape.
Snowmass boasts over 3,000 acres of skiable terrain, making it one of the largest and most diverse ski areas in the USA. From gentle slopes for beginners to challenging trails for seasoned pros, the mountain caters to all skill levels accompanied by state-of-the-art lifts and gondolas that ensure minimal wait times in lines and maximum powder time on the slopes. However once the snow melts away and the ski season winds up for the year, It's not endgame for Snowmass ,as the mountain and Village transforms into a vibrant summer playground with just as many offerings for activities and adventure as the popular winter season does.
Hikers and bikers can explore over 90 miles of diverse trails that offer breathtaking views of wildflower meadows, alpine lakes, and rugged peaks that are arguably even more stunning in their lush green summer form, compared to their snowcapped winter state. The Rim Trail is a local favorite, providing panoramic views of the Roaring Fork Valley as well as the famous Maroon Bells hike, touted as the most photographed place in Colorado, that's a must stop spot for all your instagram-worthy scenic snaps!
Those seeking more thrills than a mountain hike offers, can take a ride on the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster, the Snowmass mountain roller coaster that allows tandem riding and can reach speeds up to 45/mph and is guaranteed to get the adrenaline pumping! And of course nothing says a mountain relaxation escape like a round of golf surrounded by incredible mountain views, which is exactly what The Snowmass Club offers with it's beautiful 18-hole golf course designed by Jim Engh.
Snowmass isn't just about outdoor adventures; it also boasts a thriving arts and culture scene. Summer in Snowmass is marked by a variety of festivals and events that celebrate the Snowmass community's culture and vibrant spirit. The Snowmass Balloon Festival is a particular highlight, where dozens of colorful hot air balloons take to the skies, creating a dazzling display in the sky, marked by the incredible Snowmass mountain landscape backdrop. The Snowmass Free Concert Series on Fanny Hill provides the perfect space for live music performances, with genres ranging from rock and blues to country and jazz. The concert series celebrates 32 years of free live music this summer, and is a locals’ favorite and long standing summer tradition which makes for an incredible atmosphere.
The Snowmass Wine Festival is another standout event, offering wine tastings, gourmet food pairings, and live entertainment in a beautiful Snowmass mountain setting. This festival is a must for wine lovers and provides a great opportunity to mingle with locals and visitors alike. While these two festivals are perfect for indulging in your listening and drinking senses, your food taste senses are given a given a burst at the annual Heritage Fire Festival! This Snowmass favorite brings together local chefs, family farms, live-fire cooking and an open-air culinary experience that showcases an all-star cast of more than 15 chefs who specialize in whole animal cookery. Each chef and their team spend the morning preparing the grill for afternoon tastings of heritage-breed animals and heirloom vegetables on the Base Village Events Law. Even for the non-foodie visitors, this festival is worth attending purely for the vibrant atmosphere which truly displays the special spirit of the Snowmass Community.
Other noteworthy summer events include The Snowmass Rodeo, one of the longest-running rodeos in Colorado, that offers a taste of the Old West. Every Wednesday night during the summer, you can indulge in delicious BBQ, and enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere with traditional events such as bull riding, barrel racing, and team roping, providing that authentic Western experience.
Snowmass also offers a diverse dining scene, with options ranging from casual eateries to fine dining establishments. The Snowmass Mall and Base Village are culinary hubs, offering everything from cozy cafes to gourmet restaurants. You can fuel up for your day with a hearty breakfast at Fuel Café, where you can enjoy freshly baked pastries and locally roasted coffee. For dinner, visit Il Poggio for an Italian feast, featuring handmade pastas and an extensive wine list. The restaurant’s warm, inviting atmosphere and attentive service make it a great choice for a special night out. For a more casual option, check out Slow Groovin’ BBQ, where you can indulge in mouth-watering smoked meats and classic sides.
A particular town favorite is Mawa’s Kitchen by Chef Mawa McQueen.Mawa is a 2022 Semifinalist for James Beard Awards “Best Chef” honor in the Mountain region, as well as the 2022 winner of the Minority Business Award from Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Her flagship restaurant, Mawa’s Kitchen, was designated recommended by the 2023 Michelin Guide and is a must visit to try Mawa's Nigerian cuisine leaning menu that the locals love and visitors flock to.
After a day of adventure, there are a few great options to unwind in one of Snowmass's luxurious accommodations. The Viceroy Snowmass offers ski-in/ski-out access, a full-service spa, and elegant suites with stunning mountain views. The hotel’s sophisticated design and top-notch amenities ensure a comfortable and luxurious stay. The Limelight Snowmass, which opened in 2018 is the perfect basecamp for mountain adventure. With Deluxe rooms with balcony's that overlook Snowmass Village and mountains and inviting amenities including Jacuzzi, pool and gym as well as a homely lobby restaurant ,complete with roaring fireplaces that make the Limelight the perfect accommodation for that idyllic mountain getaway atmosphere.
While Snowmass has plenty to offer on its own, it’s also conveniently located near the very popular ski town of Aspen known for its upscale boutiques, fine dining, and mountain activities of its own. While Aspen is know for it's elite, ritzy scene that is often a playground for the rich and famous during the Winter seasons, Snowmass provides the perfect contrast with its more family friendly approach to vacationing and its welcoming community. While less than a 10 mile drive away, Aspen is close enough to visit for a short trip to check out the vibrant nightlife scene, while still been able to enjoy all the varied activities that Snowmass offers as your base.
From its snow-covered slopes in Winter, to its lush green hiking trails in Winter, Snowmass, Colorado, offers the perfect escape into Colorado's nature splendor. Whether you're an adventure seeker, a culinary enthusiast, or simply looking for some serene mountain relaxation, Snowmass promises a getaway that will leave you yearning for more.
So pack your bags, grab your hiking boots and experience the adventure of Snowmass.
For more Information on all things Snowmass, check out the website : www.gosnowmass.com