Exploring Snowmass! Your Ultimate Colorado Rocky Mountain Adventure Getaway!

Snowmass boasts over 3,000 acres of skiable terrain, making it one of the largest and most diverse ski areas in the USA. From gentle slopes for beginners to challenging trails for seasoned pros, the mountain caters to all skill levels accompanied by state-of-the-art lifts and gondolas that ensure minimal wait times in lines and maximum powder time on the slopes. However once the snow melts away and the ski season winds up for the year, It's not endgame for Snowmass ,as the mountain and Village transforms into a vibrant summer playground with just as many offerings for activities and adventure as the popular winter season does.

Hikers and bikers can explore over 90 miles of diverse trails that offer breathtaking views of wildflower meadows, alpine lakes, and rugged peaks that are arguably even more stunning in their lush green summer form, compared to their snowcapped winter state. The Rim Trail is a local favorite, providing panoramic views of the Roaring Fork Valley as well as the famous Maroon Bells hike, touted as the most photographed place in Colorado, that's a must stop spot for all your instagram-worthy scenic snaps!

Those seeking more thrills than a mountain hike offers, can take a ride on the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster, the Snowmass mountain roller coaster that allows tandem riding and can reach speeds up to 45/mph and is guaranteed to get the adrenaline pumping! And of course nothing says a mountain relaxation escape like a round of golf surrounded by incredible mountain views, which is exactly what The Snowmass Club offers with it's beautiful 18-hole golf course designed by Jim Engh.