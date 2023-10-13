Exploring the Healing Power of Horse Constellation Therapy

Introducing Sara Fancy, an expert in Horse Constellation, she maintains a small herd of six horses and leads in instructing a form of Family Constellations. Her objective is to aid individuals in recovering their true selves through the company of horses. Sara, through her Silver Horse Retreat assists individuals who struggle with intimate crises or simply wish to gain an understanding of how horses can assist them in their transformation.

During the pandemic, Sara noticed an undeniable impact in mental health in the US. With studies showing a correlation between the pandemic and an increase in mental health problems.

According to a survey by the CDC, around 40% of adults in the USA reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse during the pandemic. Additionally, rates of anxiety and depression symptoms have increased significantly compared to before the pandemic.