Exploring the Healing Power of Horse Constellation Therapy
Introducing Sara Fancy, an expert in Horse Constellation, she maintains a small herd of six horses and leads in instructing a form of Family Constellations. Her objective is to aid individuals in recovering their true selves through the company of horses. Sara, through her Silver Horse Retreat assists individuals who struggle with intimate crises or simply wish to gain an understanding of how horses can assist them in their transformation.
During the pandemic, Sara noticed an undeniable impact in mental health in the US. With studies showing a correlation between the pandemic and an increase in mental health problems.
According to a survey by the CDC, around 40% of adults in the USA reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse during the pandemic. Additionally, rates of anxiety and depression symptoms have increased significantly compared to before the pandemic.
Sara aspires to enlighten the world through the Horse Constellation process and has assisted many families with finding the root of either their conscious and/ or subconscious trauma.
She predominantly works with people who have experienced losses, from family suicides to abortions, and broken relationships. Sara believes that in the midst of all these trials and tribulations, within the family system, is a reservoir of love, when allowed to flow brings peace and harmony.
In the 90s, Sara relocated to Topanga Canyon, California, completing studies in Polarity Therapy, Craniosacral Unwinding, Reiki and Family Constellations. This is where horses started to play a bigger role in her life, and in 2002, she got her first dog, Roxy, and subsequently her first horse, Silver, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 35.
Around this time, Sara took over as manager of a nearby equine therapy center, a position she held for several years. This provided her with the knowledge and assurance she needed to eventually launch her own equine therapy business. Using her skills from her studies in the healing arts she was able to adopt and rehabilitate horses from the rescue circuit.
Her team of horses Ruby, Jupiter, Corazon, Meiji, Diva and Papi are not trained to react the ways in which they do during her constellations, Sara believes that due to their instinctive nature the horses have almost a sixth sense that enables them to connect to her clients in an almost spiritual and un\natural way that humans are not able to.
“It is a powerful moment to witness when my horses make an unequivocal connection to my clients or their representatives, by walking right up and standing alongside them.
Sometimes the horse will give the person a nudge towards another that they are in dialogue with. The horse is literally urging them to connect to this person.”
Inspired by Bert Hellinger, the father of Family Constellation, she studied his work and principles that he formulated in the 1900s after living with the Zulu tribes of southern Africa.
Sara's teacher Francesca Mason Boring, an esteemed elder, bi-cultural author and trainer,exposed her to nature constellations. With her herd of horses, Sara experimented with leading Constellations in the outdoors. The outcomes were remarkable.
Her mission statement to, “offer transformational healing to humans through interactions and heart to heart connection with horses” is testament to her unrivaled desire to help build bridges between families that have been torn apart.
Horse Constellations can be explored in groups or individually with her herd. In groups, Sara selects a person from the group who wishes to work on something they want to shift in their life. This constellation serves the entire group, as each problem is archetypal.
After briefly mentioning the issue and answering some strategic questions, members of the group are chosen to represent different family members, the issue itself, or related components, in order to uncover the hidden dynamics behind it.
Members, simply by intention, connect to what is known as the "knowing field” and are able to perceive sensations in their bodies, impulses or feelings about other members that help to bring to light what is unconscious. Once the unconscious loyalties are seen, healing soul sentences may be used to restore the flow of love in the family system. When this flow is restored, oftentimes, the entire herd of horses will join in acknowledgment of what just happened. Horse Constellations are an eye opening experience that can lead to self love, and self forgiveness.
If you feel like your life is looking like a museum of events that are out of your control, and have exhausted every option available. Sara offers horse retreat events and training, private one-to-one and group sessions, and mentorships.
Sara is accessible on most social media platforms and actively uploads videos of herself and her horses with updates. She also has a beautiful website highlighting all her credentials and detailed information as to who she is and what sessions and retreats she has upcoming in the future, as well as also offering online Family Constellation events and mentorship programs for those with a willingness to learn.