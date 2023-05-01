Exploring the History of Ohio Sports
Ohio is home to some of the most iconic and successful sports franchises in America. The Buckeye State has been a real sporting hub for as long as anyone could remember. It is home to basketball giants the Cleveland Cavaliers and the famous Major League Soccer (MLS) side, Columbus Crew.
With sports these days, comes sports betting, and so, it's easy to experience Ohio betting in different sports online with the latest odds on upcoming games in the state. There are many games to choose from throughout the sporting calendar, and placing a bet on your favorite team goes to add an extra layer of excitement to watching proceedings.
The Rise of Professional Teams in the Buckeye State
Ohio sports continue to rise in popularity and there has been an increase in fan support across the state. What’s more, the local government has pledged to invest in the sporting infrastructure of the area, and Ohio boasts of some of the best stadiums in the country, including Lower.com Field which opened for the soccer team in 2021, and the basketball arena Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Ohio's professional teams have become increasingly competitive as sports have advanced in many ways. In turn, this had helped in promoting the state’s standing in sports.
Baseball and Basketball in Ohio
Ohio is home to the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds who have each won multiple baseball championships over the years. The state actually played a key role in the development of Major League Baseball, and the Cincinnati Reds, known previously as the Cincinnati Red Stockings, was the sport’s first fully professional team when it was formed way back in 1869.
While baseball has been the traditional pastime played in the state for decades, Ohio’s basketball teams have grown in popularity in modern times. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Cincinnati Bengals have both reached the NBA Finals in recent campaigns. Both sports are well supported in the state, and there is hope bring home some trophies one of these days.
Exploring Other Popular Sports in Ohio
While Columbus Crew are one of the most well-known soccer teams in Ohio, FC Cincinnati was founded in 2015 as Major League Soccer draws in more fans from home and around the world.
The Ohio League was the direct predecessor of the National Football League (NFL). Hockey is another popular sport in Ohio, with teams like the Cleveland Monsters who won their first championship in 2016, and the Toledo Walleye playing in the American Hockey League (AHL). Golf and tennis are also other popular sports in the state, while lacrosse, volleyball and softball are also sports that are played regularly.