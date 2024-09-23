Home > Style > shop STYLE Fall Favorites! Styles, Snacks, Viral Beauty Products and More Must-Haves This Season Source: Unsplash

Bring in the pumpkin spice! Summer slowly slipped away and autumn is here in full force, so shop every must-have you need to make the most of the seasonal transition. Now that the time is here — fall into fashion, food, fun and all the good things this season by checking out OK!'s favorite finds of the season.

Source: Drop of Sunshine

Drop of Sunshine is a female-led wine brand created in collaboration with American media company Hello Sunshine and the leading global wine company Treasury Wine Estates. Inspired by Hello Sunshine’s mission to change the narrative for women, Drop of Sunshine will have a warm and authentic ethos throughout the wine industry, pioneering an impactful movement for consumers and trade across the globe. Meant to be enjoyed in uplifting social settings with family and friends, Drop of Sunshine seeks to encourage positive change and foster meaningful connections.

Source: Windsor

Elevate your fall wardrobe with this versatile denim shacket from Windsor. Crafted from a comfortable cotton-blend denim, it features stylish detailing and a relaxed fit, making it the perfect layering piece for your favorite tops and bottoms this season.

Source: Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802's Oh! Mega Milk Lip Oil is a sheer, hydrating lip treatment powered by omega fatty acids for mega moisture, a soft tint, and plump, healthy lips. This barely-there mauve hue is the 1 shade that looks great on every skin type - all goodness for both lips and looks!

Source: RESTORE

Restore Hyper Wellness has studios across the country that offer science-backed, innovative treatments including Red Light Therapy, Cryotherapy, Infrared Saunas, IV Drips and more. Book an appointment and kickstart your wellness journey this fall so you can look and feel your best while also enhancing your physical, emotional and cognitive well-being.

Source: @lecoinnyc/Instagram

Le Coin Located right in the middle of the trendy and vibrant buzzing Meatpacking District, Le Coin, is new a culinary treasure located at the corner of 13th Street and 9th Avenue at the Gansevoort Hotel. Executive Chef Sebastien Chaoui brings to life innovative dishes inspired by Parisian and coastal French cuisines including menu highlights such as the L’ Entrecôte Prime New York strip steak with bordelaise sauce & potato gratin and the Hachis Parmentier de Canard dish of Shepherd’s pie with pulled duck legs confit and shaved truffle. Whether you prefer indoor dining or al fresco charm, Le Coin seamlessly merges New York City's lively atmosphere with a french chic ambiance. Adorned with vintage decor and original artworks curated by Paris Chong, Gallery Director of Leica Gallery LA, the space exudes charm and sophistication and is the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious french inspired meal, or even a cocktail from the curated mixologist drinks menu and take in the buzzing atmosphere of NYC's Meatpacking District.

Source: Rinna Beauty

A hydrating lip mask infused with natural, nourishing ingredients to give you a smoother, softer pout. For best results, use overnight but can be used during the day under your favorite Rinna Beauty lipstick or gloss.

Source: Footlocker

The Nike Dunk Low, available at Foot Locker, is a classic sneaker known for its timeless design and versatility. Originally released in 1985 as a basketball shoe, it features a low-top profile with a padded collar for added comfort. The shoe is constructed from premium materials like leather, suede and synthetic textiles, making it both durable and stylish.

hakubai (66 Park Ave) This year, The Prince Kitano New York, the first Japanese-owned hotel in New York City, opened hakubai, a new Kaiseki fine dining restaurant nestled in the lower level of 66 Park Avenue. From the craftsmanship expressed in the cuisine to elegant dining vessels created by Japanese artists, hakubai blends traditional Kaiseki principles with modern sensibility and approachable character. Led by award-winning Executive Chef Jun Hiramatsu and Head Chef Keisuke Otsuka, hakubai offers an 11-course, seasonal tasting menu ($225 per guest) as well as brand-new sushi and a la carte menus. While dining, guests can enjoy the sophisticated and elegant ambiance of the 71-seat restaurant, which encompasses two dining bars, a 20-seat dining room, luxurious cocktail bar, and two unique private dining rooms. Unexpectedly intimate in scale, hakubai transports visitors to a timeless era of beautiful, understated modern dining enhanced by the creative connection between artist and art which is embodied by hakubai’s expert culinary team.

Bloom Nutrition has made a splash in the energy drink market with its new Sparkling Energy Drinks. Known for blending wellness with great taste, Bloom's latest launch features 180mg of natural caffeine, prebiotic fiber, and functional ingredients like lychee extract and B vitamins—all with just 10 calories and no sugar. Available in four refreshing flavors, including Raspberry Lemon and Peach Mango, the drinks offer a clean energy boost without the crash. Now available exclusively at Target, this release is a natural extension of the brand’s mission to help consumers thrive.

Wander + Ivy is a female founded, single-serve organic wine brand. Their rosé, made with organic grapes from the South of France and beautifully packaged in chic, 6.3 oz glass bottles, is the perfect pink pour to celebrate October 3rd and kick off the fall season!

Introduced in 2023, Fraser & Thompson is an elegantly blended North American Whiskey - a first for the whiskey category - founded by Grammy-winning, multi-platinum superstar Michael Bublé. It is expertly crafted by award-winning Master Distiller and Blender, Paul Cirka, who hand-selects aged liquid to blend into an inviting whiskey, with sweet fig and blood orange on the nose, and a subtle finish of caramel, vanilla and a hint of spice.

Source: Temp-tations Ovenware

Impress your guests when you serve, bake, and store your most-requested recipes in this oven-to-table bakeware set. Wooden trivets cradle each ceramic piece to keep the heat from reaching your table and countertops. From Temp-tations® Ovenware.

The Kraken Rum and Tipsy Scoop are bringing the treats all spooky season long with a new, limited-edition ice cream collaboration now shipping through Goldbelly. Introducing Kraken Ship Wrecked, the perfect blend of indulgence and fright, swirling Kraken Black Spiced Rum and haunted hints of cherries and chocolate. Whether you're hosting a Halloween bash or looking for a sweet treat to enjoy after hours, this boozy ice cream is sure to cast a spell on your taste buds!

Source: BUBBLE

This adorable accessory hydrates and smoothes dry lips for a plump, plush look. The non-sticky formula absorbs quickly with no waxy residue and leaves lips feeling soft and you’ll never lose it because it's also a keychain.

From Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston, Dos Hombres is a unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca. As the leaves change and the air turns crisp, it’s time to embrace the season with a mug of Dos Hombres Hot Cider. This blend of spiced apple cider and mezcal is the perfect companion for those chilly fall evenings spent by the fire.

Source: Sugar Bowl Bakery

Indulge in these buttery soft, subtly sweet, and perfectly spiced Pumpkin Spice Madeleines—a classic autumn delight! Made with real pumpkin and a handful of signature spices, these madeleines are the perfect bite-size snack that will satisfy any sweet tooth. All of the bakery's bites are made with simple, high quality ingredients, most of which are found right in your kitchen!

Source: LFGO Pouches

Fuel your performance naturally with LF*GO!™ Energy Pouches. Whether you're hitting the field, gym, or trail, our energy pouches provide a clean, convenient boost to keep you going strong. Packed with vitamins, caffeine, and no sugar, LF*GO!™ gives you the energy you need without the crash

Source: SPICEOLOGY

Give the gift of flavor this holiday season with the freshest fall flavor blends from Spiceology. Spiceology is the fastest growing spice brand in America with innovative signature blends as well as 300+ small-batch ground spices, chiles, herbs, salts, confections, fruit & vegetable powders, and modernist ingredients and a necessity in every chef's kitchen. Fall into fall with a delicious Apple Cinnamon Blend and Pumpkin Spice to add some spice into your life! No matter who you are cooking for, these skillfully crafted blends are sure to impress.

And now for the breakfast food lovers; Heavenly Waffles, the first-ever and only dry yogurt waffle/pancake mix with added collagen on the market! Packed with 11g of protein per waffle, these light and fluffy treats are a crowd-pleaser. Just mix with your favorite carbonated beverage for a melt-in-your-mouth experience that's as nutritious as it is delicious. The Fall Bundle flavors are truly guilt-free delight!

Source: TOWER 28

After selling out within a week of its early January release in the limited-edition Kung Fu Panda collection, Tower 28's fan-favorite red blush, newly named Finest Hour, has made a permanent comeback. Designed to flatter all skin tones from fair to deep with its neutral red shade, its formula delivers long-lasting buildable color in a luminous, second-skin finish.

Source: FAZEEK

FAZEEK's WAVE COUPE GLASSES — PINK are a modern and playful reimagining of a glassware classic. Featuring an elegant, elongated stem and a wide bowl embellished with beautiful signature rippled edges. These hand-blown glasses are the ultimate vessel to serve your favourite sparkling varietals, decadent cocktails or delicious desserts.

Source: Empress 1908 Gin

This beautifully balanced gin is crafted with 8 botanicals, including juniper berries, lemon, jasmine and star anise. The eighth botanical, cucumber, is infused post-distillation for a fresh, crisp taste. The flavor inspiration comes from traditional afternoon tea, with lively citrus notes and sure to brighten up beautiful cocktail creations.

Source: Blueland Laundry

Blueland, the brand reimagining everyday home cleaning products, created a first of its kind laundry tablet that's safe for sensitive skin, has the eczema seal of approval, and is eco-friendly. This revolutionary product uses clean ingredients, effective in wash, and space saving with Blueland's "Forever Tin,", which can fit one pack of 60 plastic-free laundry tablets and is 3x smaller than the equal load-sized container.

Source: The Hair Lab

The Hair Lab introduces their Scalp Serums — first-to-market in scalp customization! Take their AI hair diagnostic on TheHairLab.com to choose which scalp serum is best based on your scalp needs, whether that be Fortifying, Purifying or Soothing. To customize it even further, you can add up to three scalp-specific doses to the base formula, recap and shake for 30 seconds to mix! Scalp specific doses include: Scalp Stimulator Dose, Scalp Calming Dose, Scalp Reset Dose or Moisture Boost Dose

Source: Stetson Legend

Stetson Legend is a bold, masculine fragrance that blends rugged leather, warm spices, and rich woods, evoking the spirit of the American West. Perfect for the modern man, this timeless scent makes a lasting impression and is the ultimate scent for those who appreciate authenticity and adventure.

Source: Lady Van Der Hagen

Experience radiant smoothness with the Flawless Glide Razor by Lady Van Der Hagen, equipped with a 4-blade razor and innovative rubber technology, a close and comfortable shave on all areas is guaranteed. The ergonomic handle, swivel contour, and safety travel case elevate your shaving routine for a flawless experience anywhere you go.

Source: Contigo

Peloton instructor Ally Love’s new water bottle collaboration with Contigo is the real deal! AUTOSPOUT® Stainless Steel Water Bottle boasts easy one-handed drinking. Whether working out or working at a desk, the double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless-steel body keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours. No drop goes to waste with the angled pop-up straw that fits securely into the lid.

Source: Manmade

Elevate your comfort with Manmade’s premium Boxers and T-Shirt Bundle. Crafted from ultra-soft modal, Manmade’s Boxer Briefs provide unbeatable breathability and moisture-wicking, ensuring all-day comfort. The T-Shirt, made from a premium pima cotton and modal blend, offer a sleek fit with natural softness and durability, perfect for everyday wear or high-activity days — plus, for good measure, it's tight around the arms and loose around the gut.

Mode of One Macy’s MO1 Bomber Jacket: A classic keeper, the Mode of One bomber jacket has chenille patches on the front and back, and a ribbed collar, sleeves, and hem. Mode of One is designed for the individual who sees style as a powerful tool for self-expression.

Source: PJS BY PJ

Born out of founder and CEO Phoebe Janovic’s desire to create wearable memorabilia that encapsulated the essence of her cherished time at Tulane as a student, she envisioned something that would bring her friends together, a tangible reminder of the unforgettable moments and the vibrant spirit of their favorite city during their college years.

Source: STAKT

Stakt saw a gap in the market to make function and aesthetic forward weights specifically for those of us who are lifting lighter weights. The Stakt Weights allow you to flex between 2, 4 and 6 pounds without having multiple pairs of weights (With both boosts connected, a single Stakt weights can also be used as a mini-bar for versatility throughout your exercise routines).

Source: Good Patch

A patch for finding your zen. Unwinding and decompressing after a hectic week is as simple as putting on a Relax Patch. Made with plant-powered ingredients: Ashwagandha, Ginger, Passionflower, and Rhodiola. Peel and stick for an easy application and sustained release of ingredients over 8-12 hours. The Relax Patch is cruelty-free, vegan, plant-powered, non-gmo, gluten-free, paraben-free, and lab-tested.

Source: MAY Botanicals

The Clean Slate Cleanser is a gentle, everyday cleanser that helps reduce redness and irritation without stripping away your skin’s natural oils, with a refreshing blend of organic rose water, natural salicylic acid and red clay.

Source: Made by Dentists

The Made By Dentists Sonic Toothbrush removes plaque and discoloration, while being gentle on your mouth, using high-frequency brush movements to efficiently deliver toothpaste and oxygen to even the most inaccessible areas.

Source: VENUS

Trimmed to perfection, this midi sweater dress is ready for all the happenings on your calendar. Featuring a standout trim on the neck and sleeves, this body-skimming dress guarantees flattery and compliments! Dress it up for date night with heeled booties or down for a Sunday Funday with your fav sneakers.

Source: Revolution Nutrition

What sets Revolution Nutrition™ protein powders apart is their indulgent flavors, not just your basic chocolate and vanilla. Get in the festive fall mood with their Pumpkin Spice Latte flavored Heigh Whey protein powder. Their high-quality ingredients ensure that each flavor not only satisfies your protein needs but also turns your protein intake into a delightful indulgence. Protein plays a key role in any balanced diet by contributing to the maintenance of the immune system functions and lean muscle mass. High Whey™ is made exclusively from carefully selected quality ingredients to ensure that you get only the best out of each and every jar!

Hard Candy Glosstopia Lip Slide in Espresso: Like a freshly brewed espresso shot, Lip Slide adds a rich, creamy color with an indulgent coffee aroma. Plus, it's roasted with a 4X blend of Coconut Oil, Shea, Hyaluronic Acid, and Peptides to instantly nourish, hydrate, and soften lips!

VIVAIA — Ryan Slip On: This square-toed Chelsea Boot is easy to slip on and off and is water repellent so your feet always stay dry. Never bend down or grapple with your boots to slide them on ever again. Just step in and step out into stylish comfortable bliss.

Maybellie from ALDO: Making a statement has never been easier thanks to these stunning knee-high boots finished off with a sleek stiletto heel and pointy toe. ALDO partnered with WNBA All-Star Diamond DeShields to celebrate the brand’s first-ever women’s footwear collection in extended sizes, ranging up to size 13. Diamond curated a collection to feature her 12 favorite styles from ALDO’s Fall ‘24 offerings that consists of various colorways, featuring ALDO’s innovative Pillow Walk technology for all-day comfort.

The Safavieh Hand Loomed Kenya Collection Runner: Looking for a fall refresh — check out this beautiful Safavieh rug! There’s always a place for a designer, hand-loomed runner – and a rug from Safavieh is synonymous with quality and luxury. The Safavieh Hand Loomed Kenya Collection Runner , elevates any space with hand-knotted wool featuring layers of texture to create a unique tribal complexion.

WILDE Irish Gin: For the gin lover! Inspired by Oscar Wilde, this special gin is distilled by Ireland’s first female master distiller and boasts an extraordinary blend of 10 distinct botanicals including signature Irish mountain heather and bitter orange peel. Smooth and well-rounded, WILDE is citrus forward with soft juniper and a distinctive floral nose – the perfect blend for mixing into any cocktail or sipping on its own.

Cadence are meticulously designed travel containers that will make holiday travel a breeze or be the favorite gift of your most organized friend. These leakproof, magnetic, TSA-approved customizable capsules help you stick to a routine while on-the-go and look supremely chic on your vanity and in your travel case.Starting at $14 and available on keepyourcadence.com, Amazon, The Container store!

ESW Beauty Strawberry Matcha Latte Depuffing & Hydrating Eye Patch: Designed to revive tired eyes and elevate your skincare experience, this vegan hydrogel eye patch is your go-to solution for hydrating and reducing the appearance of puffiness under your eyes.

C4 Energy Unveils Sweetest Partnership with The Hershey Company, Debuting new C4 Performance Energy x Jolly Rancher: C4 Energy unveiled their sweetest partnership of all time with The Hershey Company, reimagining the iconic sweets company’s flavors including Jolly Rancher, Hershey, Reese’s and Bubble Yum into energy drinks, pre-workout and protein powders like never before. This candy lovers dream mash-up kicks off with C4 Performance EnergyⓇ x Jolly Rancher energy drinks, bursting with the classic fruit flavors you know and love. The collection, perfect for when you’re craving a kick of energizing candy flavor, will be available in the three classic candy flavors Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Watermelon. The collection will expand next month with the brand’s first-ever protein powders in several legendary Hershey fan-favorites, Hershey's Milk Chocolate and Reese's Peanut Butter - giving chocolate lovers everywhere a reason to rejoice.

Lotus Band in Cream from The Hair Edit: Stay focused on your workout with this super soft headband lined with non-slip-grip dots that keeps your hair in place.

AnyTable from Lovesac: The AnyTable, otherwise known as The World’s Most Versatile Table, offers Lovesac customers a completely new way to enhance and customize their living space. The table comes in three stylish finishes and can integrate into any Sactionals setup for a unique and elegant look, or one or more can be combined to create a table of any size. Functioning as an in-line table, end table or coffee table, AnyTable can be purchased independently or as an add-on to a Sactionals order, becoming the only completely customizable table solution for the living room that fits seamlessly into the couch. AnyTable comes in Dark Brown, Weathered Grey, and Blonde.

GEORGIE Tweed Cropped jacket from South Moon Under: The jacket is made from classic tweed fabric, which has a textured, woven appearance with a mix of fibers. The fabric feels slightly coarse yet durable, giving it a rich, textured look. This jacket is designed with a cropped silhouette, ending just above the waist or at the natural waistline.

Vintage Washed Unstructured Baseball Cap - 100% Cotton from WAYO: Our vintage-washed baseball cap is crafted from 100% cotton for a comfortable, relaxed fit. With its casual, lived-in look, this cap is perfect for heading to a ballgame, running errands, or simply enjoying the outdoors. Available customization methods: Heat transfer uses heat and pressure to transfer a design from special paper onto fabric. It's ideal for printing detailed, multi-colored designs onto products that don't need to be washed often. Embroidery (also known as 2D flat embroidery) is a technique where patterns and designs are sewn onto a fabric, adding a subtle, textured look. It's ideal for adding logos, names, and simple designs onto textile products. 3D puff embroidery places foam between the surface of a product and the embroidery stitches to create a raised, three-dimensional design. This technique is ideal for simple, bold designs without fine lines or details. Unit price, from $4.93 (Minimum Order Quantity 50 units).

Manifest Beauty: Ultra hydrate your lips in one easy swipe with the applicator that evenly coats your lips in a moisturizing jojoba oil. The company is committed to using the highest quality, natural, and non toxic ingredients to help you achieve the ultimate plump pout without harm. Directions for use: MANIFEST // PLUMP POUT is best worn on natural lips or can be layered on top of your favorite lipstick or liner. Use throughout the day for maximum plumping effect. Apply as an overnight mask on clean lips to wakeup with a fuller pout.

DIBS Beauty Baked Bronzers: Swipe on sunkissed skin to awaken a bronzed and blurred complexion in seconds with this baked bronzer and marble glow duet. Packed with hydrating jojoba and macadamia oils and antioxidant-rich hibiscus extract, this talc-free baked formula amplifies glow while blurring texture - all in the flick of a wrist. Made to play on cheeks or eyes, each duet dome has two shades that can be worn individually or blended for a custom rolling glow. Available in four coffee-hued shades.

Scotch & Soda x Joe Jonas Football Jersey: Embrace the laid-back yet trendy essence of the Scotch & Soda x Joe Jonas Printed Football Jersey. This jersey, infused with the spirit of Joe's inventive vision and intimate musings, is crafted for everyday wear with a nod to individuality. Presenting a casual polo t-shirt design, making it much more than just clothing—it's a subtle fashion statement that pays homage to creativity and self-expression.

Keeki: Introducing the Keeki Bag – a plastic-free, beeswax-lined linen solution for effortlessly preserving your bread's freshness. With a wide opening and drawstring closure, it's more convenient than a traditional wrap, allowing your bread to breathe while preventing moisture build-up. Plus, a portion of sales goes to the Ontario Nature Protect Pollinators charity, supporting the environment and ensuring your choice is not just about freshness but also a commitment to sustainability.

Southern Scholar: Southern Scholar works exclusively with expertly skilled manufacturing partners, source only the best materials, and meticulously design each and every pair of socks in-house at Dallas, TX. Utilizing the 200 Needle Count Knitting process, paired with their Signature Material Blend, they’re able to present a one-of-a-kind sock built specifically to stay in place throughout your workday, while adding a subtle touch of sophistication to your look. They stand by their product with a 100% Satisfaction Money Back Guarantee. If you are ever dissatisfied with the quality, fit, comfort, color, pattern, style, stitching, feel, look, durability, lifetime or any other aspect of their socks, they will refund or replace them – no question asked. Join their Sock Club and subscribe to their membership for seasonally designed Sock of the Month delivered to their door each month.

Dr. BRANDT Bright This Way Dark Spots No More: A triple acid spot minimizing gel that reduces number, intensity and size of pigmented spots, while brightening and evening skin tone and texture

Care.ē.on Carry-All: The Care.ē.on Carry-All makes packing effortless. Easily slip it over the seat pocket on a plane, train or car for easy access. Designed with multiple pockets tailored for all your go-to’s, each item finds its home without getting lost in the depths of your bag or seat pocket.

Bubble Up Initial Necklace with Diamond-Gold Vermeil from Oak and Luna: The Bubble Up Initial Necklace with Diamond from Oak and Luna's newest Bubble Up Collection, is whimsical and playful, adding good energy into everyday moments.

Micro Chelsea Hobo Bag From Kurt Geiger: This Micro Chelsea Hobo purse is crafted from a red patent leather. The front flap is adorned with an antiqued brass oval trim with eagle head at the centre embellished with crystals.

Small Teddy Southbank Tote From Kurt Geiger: The Small Faux Fur Southbank Tote is crafted in a black faux shearling with cut out rainbow design. There are black as well as black metal eagle head on the luggage tag complete the drench effect.

Seed, a microbiome science company, today announced its expansion into Target stores nationwide and Target.com, marking the brand's first foray into mass retail. Target will carry Seed's award-winning DS-01® Daily Synbiotic— the number one selling probiotic in the country—and PDS-08®Pediatric Daily Synbiotic. The brand will also offer an exclusive new product: DS-01® 14 Day Gut Reset, a clinically validated protocol for rapid gut recovery.

Le Chiquito Noeud Leather Satchel With Shoulder Strap From TJ Maxx: With high-quality leather and an adjustable shoulder strap, this chic satchel is the perfect gift this fall season. The clean lines and classic color will elevate any look, and you'll love the incredible value on this bag and more premium designer finds at Runway at TJ Maxx!

Sterling Silver Isola Mother Of Pearl Bracelet From TJ Maxx: This gorgeous mother of pearl bracelet is a simple yet luxe gift to express your love, and a stunning addition to any outfit. You can find even more high-quality gifts and fine jewelry for all your loved ones from Runway at TJ Maxx to level up all your fall fashion.

Remmy Heeled Leather Booties From TJ Maxx: On-trend and perfect for the cold-weather season, these suede booties will be your go-to for days in the office, nights on the town and everything in between. For more on-trend fall must-haves for an incredible value, check out Runway at TJ Maxx online and in select stores.

Cann Yuzu Elderflower: Cann, the cannabis-infused beverage company, has introduced their latest Fall flavor, Yuzu Elderflower! With a touch of floral by European elderflower and the fragrant balance of fresh yuzu from Japan, this is their most rare and mysterious flavor that returns for a limited time only.

Harken Sweets is the superfood-infused, no sugar added, 100% plant based candy bar reminiscent of your favorite childhood sweets! The Goey One ($39.99 for 12 pack): Salted, indulgent date caramel paired with velvety nougat, & covered in an oatsome chocolatey coating

The Crunchy One ($39.99 for 12 pack): Harken signature, date caramel loaded with crunchy, salty pretzel pieces, and covered with our oatsome chocolatey coating.

The Nutty One ($39.99 for 12 pack): Craveable crunchy peanuts, our signature gooey date caramel, velvety nougat, all wrapped in our oatsome chocolatey coating.

Point Of No Return Women's Green Leather Bag From Status Anxiety: If you were ever at a critical point at which no turning back was possible you would want the 'Point of No Return' bag by your side. With its super comfortable padded shoulder strap, back magnet closure pocket for your phone and effortless drawstring closure... it's the perfect bag for the sojourn that lies ahead.

Native Shoes: First launched 10 years ago, the Apollo 10 was reimaged to include new innovative technology, resulting in a style-forward sneaker that is lightweight and maximizes comfort. The Apollo 10 is a unisex style that seamlessly blends performance materials and construction, with a sleek, minimalist silhouette to support men’s and women’s lifestyles. The shoe is designed with purposeful materials to lower environmental impact, with a microfiber upper made from 80% recycled content and a midsole created with the brand’s bouncy Supercritical Sugarlite™, a new foaming process that uses less harmful chemicals in its production.

Dicey’s Spicy – The Classic: Dicey's Spicy believes in the power of heat to elevate your culinary experience. Each bottle is crafted with care and attention to detail, ensuring a perfect balance of fiery flavors that will leave your taste buds tingling. So go ahead and embark on a flavorful journey to explore new taste sensations and redefine the way you think about what condiment to use for your next meal. Brian Nacht is the creator of Dicey's Spicy. With a background in the food industry and a love for all things flavorful, he set out to shake up the traditional Russian dressing with a bold and spicy twist.

Necklace OE Amulet Square Onyx gold-black From Coeur de Lion: This striking piece of jewelry features a deep black onyx stone framed by a laser-engraved OE edge in gold. The long stainless steel link chain creates a modern, sophisticated look and gives the necklace a luxurious touch. This necklace can be worn in different lengths and is ideal for a trendy layered look

Industry Relaxed Overall in Bone From Hurley: Because no workwear collection would be complete without overalls, may we present the INDUSTRY RELAXED OVERALL, part of Hurley’s latest Built Collection. This do it all style features back patch pockets, adjustable clasp closures at straps, and has been treated with an enzyme and sand wash for a flattering lived in look and feel.

Truly Hard Seltzer Brunch Pack: Five o’clock somewhere is out, and brunch o’clock is in! Truly Hard Seltzer is taking bottomless brunch to the next level and has launched an all-new Truly Hard Seltzer Brunch Pack to help drinkers brunch from anywhere, available now nationwide while supplies last. The brunch-ready pack includes four bottomless staples – the return of the fan-favorite Rosé flavor, as well as all-new Orange Mimosa-Style, Peach Bellini-Style and Cran Sangria-Style.

Limitless Slides: Custom Limitless Slides® offer an exceptional, personalized gift for both the bride and groom squads. For an added touch, the Bride Squad and Groom Squad Limitless Slides® are available with the Limitless Essentials Pack, which includes four interchangeable TIBAHs® plus two exclusive Bride Squad or Groom Squad inserts. ($59.95/pair). Both versions are perfect for wearing before, during, or after the big day, offering both comfort and an empowering message your closest friends will cherish for years to come.

Birthday Sex Naked Chardonnay: Inspired by Jeremih's chart-topping hit single "Birthday Sex," Birthday Sex is more than just a wine; it’s a celebration of life’s finest moments. Where every birthday marks the blend of past achievements with new beginnings, Jeremih is thrilled to bring a Chardonnay that is expertly blended to toast it all. Jeremih's love and respect for chardonnay and winemaking came from spending time with renowned winemaker, Russell Bevan, who is known for an impressive collection of over fifteen 100-point wines. Every bottle of Birthday Sex is a unique blend of vibrant fruit flavors and subtle oak nuances, designed to captivate your senses and make every moment feel like a celebration.

SkySocks: Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, in partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® released a first-ever limited-edition line of SkySocks showcasing art created by St. Jude patients Calvin and Ty. Proceeds from the purchase of SkySocks will benefit St. Jude patient families and further the St. Jude mission to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. The socks are available at participating Sky Zone locations. They started being available in September in honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, with 10 cents from the sale of each pair of socks benefiting St. Jude.

BARE LUMIÈRE Protecting + Perfecting Cream: Get five benefits in one with Provence Beauty's Bare Lumière Protecting + Perfecting Cream. With cutting-edge ingredients that hydrate skin, prime for makeup, boost glow, help protect the skin barrier + microbiome, and shield skin from blue light + environmental stressors, this all-in-one moisturizer delivers for a just-back-from-Provence glow. Calling on their French heritage and roots, Provence Beauty formulated Bare Lumière with their proprietary Provençal Complex with clinically proven actives to achieve transformational results.

Apricity Foiled Cuff + Apricity Foiled Stack Ring From The Bond Society: Our Apricity Foiled Stack Ring showcases a hammered texture on the band, giving it an organic and artisanal feel. The surface is accented with three petite diamonds, adding a touch of sophistication and brilliance to the earthy design. The Apricity Foiled Cuff echoes the same hammered texture as the Apricity Foiled Stack Ring, providing a cohesive look for the set. Together, these pieces create a harmonious blend of natural textures and refined details, perfect for someone who appreciates fine, understated elegance. Wearing this set this fall, compliments the season's rich earthy tones and cozy textures. Shop our Fine Jewelry Collection now!

smartwater original water: smartwater is purified through vapor distillation, a process inspired by the natural cycle of clouds. This innovative method delivers pure, vapor-distilled water enhanced with electrolytes, for a refreshing and hydrating experience. With a balanced neutral pH and carefully selected electrolytes for taste, every sip is crisp and invigorating. The unique blend of electrolytes not only elevates the flavor but also enhances the overall refreshment, making smartwater a premium choice for hydration.

Renais Gin: Renais is the luxury modern gin brand co-founded by sibling duo Alex and Emma Watson. The award-winning gin is distilled from upcycled French wine grapes and crafted through generations of tradition, inspired by the heritage and provenance of French winemaking in Northern France. The bold, vibrant and distinctive flavor profile shines through a thoughtfully curated blend of ingredients, featuring Kimmeridgian stone, lemon peel, acacia honey and other rare natural botanicals.

Connecto: The latest trend in board games is Coupletainment. They include 2-player board games, puzzles and / or brain teasers. Games such as Connecto, based on the concept of connect-the-dots, have generated nearly 300M views across all social platforms. In this game, connect the dots and guess what you're drawing! Each round, a card with several items is revealed. Simultaneously, players connect these items on their board to draw a shape. The first player who guesses what they are drawing (even if the shape is incomplete) writes it down on their board and starts the countdown for the other players. Once the time is up, players win points if they guessed right.

Beyond Meat x Don't Eat The Homies Meat The Future Hoodie: Beyond Meat , a leader in the plant-based meat category, and vegan streetwear brand Don’t Eat The Homies have teamed up to bring consumers a truly unique apparel collaboration featuring limited-edition pieces. Uniting the power of fashion and food innovation to shape a more compassionate and sustainable future!

Revitalizing Body Cream From RescueMD: A renewing body treatment formulated with exclusive Lapachol, skin-firming peptides, protective antioxidants, and barrier-strengthening moisturizers to improve the appearance of irritation, redness, damage, dryness, fine lines & wrinkles, scars, stretch marks, and uneven texture, for visibly hydrated, smooth, supple and healthy-looking skin.

Day Serum From Althaea Skin: The secret to sensational skin? Science. Day Serum helps your skin to appear smoother and brighter by the day. Its powerhouse combination of Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, two forms of Vitamin C and E, and our proprietary Solar Synq Technology® nourish and reduce visible signs of fatigue.

VIVAIA Pointed-Toe Knee-High Heel Boots (Abby): Meet the Abby knee-high heel boots, combining style and comfort with a stretchy knit that hugs your legs. Featuring a water-repellent finish and durable rubber outsole, they’re perfect for all-day wear. Sleek and versatile, they’re a must-have for your fall and winter wardrobe.

Cambridge Satchel x Wicked Collection: Cambridge Satchel, the British brand known for its distinctive leather bags with a modern twist on tradition, announced collaboration with Universal Pictures to celebrate the release of the new cinematic event, Wicked (exclusively in theaters November 22nd). In celebration of the film, Cambridge Satchel, a top-tier partner with Universal Pictures, has created an exclusive collection of bags designed to translate the magic and drama of Wicked for a fashion-forward audience. The range is composed of 23 exclusive bags, plus film related accessories, each taking inspiration from the themes and characters of Elphaba and Glinda. Alongside the handbag collection is an array of Elphaba and Glinda inspired accessories, including bag charms, mini purses and film quote stickers, plus a leather-bound spell book and bookmark. The collection ranges from $60 to $685 and is available online at https://us.cambridgesatchel.com/.

Source: Unwilted

Lazy Sunday From Unwilted: Unwind and bring a touch of relaxation to your space with our "Lazy Sunday" paper flower bouquet. This charming arrangement captures the essence of a laid-back weekend, featuring a beautiful handcrafted sunflower and complementary blooms. Product highlights: Handmade from high-quality paper for a realistic look and feel

Long-lasting alternative to fresh flowers - no watering required

Perfect for home decor, gifts, or special occasions

Allergy-friendly and always in bloom

Source: Ordinary Habit

Autumnal Bundle From Ordinary Habit: Embrace the cozy spirit of autumn with our latest puzzle collection! As crisp air ushers in the season of golden leaves and warm beverages, we're excited to present the perfect companions for your indoor adventures.Whether you're seeking a heartwarming family activity or a tranquil solo escape, our new puzzles offer the ideal blend of challenge and charm. Dive into the Posh Puppy Room Service by Christina Gliha, lose yourself in Lida Ziruffo's enchanting Moonlight Potions, or indulge your senses with Rachel Victoria Hillis's mouthwatering Paris Patisserie.

Wicked Glinda Satin Twisted Spa Headband by Conair/scunci: This product is designed to make you feel like you’re part of the timeless tale. Made of twisted satin fabric, this headband is perfect for keeping hair dry during your self-care routine!

OFFLINE By Aerie Faux Leather Sherpa Vest From Aerie: Get ready for fall with the OFFLINE by Aerie Faux Leather Sherpa Vest, featuring a structured leather exterior and ultra-cozy sherpa interior for the perfect balance of warmth and style. With smooth, sturdy leather and over-the-head access for easy wear, plus hidden abdominal access, this throw-on-and-go layer is ideal for chilly autumn days.

If you’re like most people, laundry is a never-ending chore that you want to spend as little time, effort, and money on as possible, and no one has ever properly taught you how to tackle this chore. Laundry influencer Zach Pozniak (known to over 1 million fans on social media as @jeeves_ny) and his father, Jerry Pozniak, owners of the luxury dry-cleaning company Jeeves New York and fabric-care experts break down this tedious task into playful and easily digestible pieces for a straightforward, easy-to-navigate book that can live in the laundry room and make doing laundry even enjoyable.

Chef and TV legend Dame Prue Leith brings us the cookbook you’ve always wanted – delicious foolproof recipes, with accompanying kitchen shortcuts and hacks, for a lifetime of easy cooking. Every recipe in this book comes with a handy tip, plus you'll find over 25 videos accessed by a QR code to help you learn a skill or get ahead.

Abbott Lyon Initial Choker: Abbott Lyon’s collection of name jewelry allows you to create the ultimate signature accessory or gift. This statement choker-style curb chain features personalized initials of your choice, so you can wear a stylish, bespoke necklace that’s all about you or someone special. Waterproof and tarnish-free, these exclusive pieces are handmade to order and totally unique to you. $120

SPANX x Megan Roup – The Truffle Brown Edit - SPANXshape Booty Boost Leggings: Introducing the Truffle Brown Edit: SPANX Joins Forces with Megan Roup for a collection of fan and celeb faves, specifically SPANXshape Booty Boost Leggings

Daily Skincare Program From Zo Skin Health: As we transition into fall and the holiday season, ZO Skin Health’s Daily Skincare Program is your go-to solution for preserving a youthful complexion while enhancing even skin tone and minimizing pores. With its focus on deep hydration and rejuvenation, this program ensures your skin stays radiant and refreshed, making it perfect for the festive gatherings ahead.

CASA FILA COUNTRY CLUB HOODIE: Warm up in style. Crafted from cozy fleece with a relaxed fit, this hoodie effortlessly brings a touch of sophistication to every wardrobe. Featuring a bold CASA FILA Country Club graphic on both front and back, it’s your go-to for a casual day out or lounging in style.

Men's Malton Pique Polo Shirt from Psycho Bunny: The devil's in the details, from our diamond-knit Pima cotton piqué to the mother-of-pearl buttons that pull it all together. The Malton polo is a new entry into the Psycho Bunny canon of excellence.

Patchology Skincare Booster: Instantly achieve the look of firm, smooth, and radiant skin while also enhancing the benefits of your favorite skincare products. This weightless and invisible daily mask is applied over your skincare regimen, delivering an immediate boost to your complexion as it locks in your potent ingredients to amplify their delivery and penetration.

Long Sleeve Striped Tee Shirt From Frances Valentine: Our fan-favorite Long Sleeve Striped Tee Shirt is constructed in soft pima cotton, and is a great layering piece for chillier days or paired on its own with our Jane Cords for that effortlessly chic look.

Jemma Barrel Jeans: From NYDJ: Elevate your denim game with the Jemma Barrel Jeans with High Rise by NYDJ. Embracing your curves with a relaxed fit through the thigh, these jeans gently hug the hip before tapering into a roomy barrel leg. Experience the ultimate flattering fit with our signature Lift Tuck® Technology, featuring a patented criss-cross design that sculpts and supports your curves. Finished with a zip fly with button closure and classic five-pocket styling.

Ready-to-Roll Cabin Carry-On From Roverlund: Travel with ease and style, thanks to Roverlund's newest product: the Ready-to-Roll Cabin Carry-On. This unique in-cabin complaint horizontal suitcase sets a new standard for carry-on luggage and offers unparalleled convenience for adventure-seekers and pet owners on the move.

Brand-New Limited-Edition Bubble Yum® Flavored C4® Original Pre-Workout: Today, C4, America’s #1 selling pre-workout, launched a new limited-edition flavor profile with nostalgic bubble gum company, Bubble Yum, that takes your tastebuds back to childhood. The all new C4 Original x Bubble Yum Pre-Workout is bursting with energy to fuel your most intense workouts. C4 has taken their advanced formula with 200mg of caffeine and PeptiPump®, an AI -powered peptide only found in C4, and infused it with the classic Bubble Yum flavor you know and love but now with unlimited energy so no bubble can contain you. This explosive flavor profile is available for a limited time, so pop open a tub of C4 Original x Bubble Yum while you can and prime your body for next-level performance. As a special bonus, the first 150 purchasers on our direct-to-consumer (DTC) site will receive a free Hydrojug as a gift with purchase!

Travelpro® Altitude™ Medium Expandable Laptop Backpack 25-30L: Elevate your commute with the backpack that’s got it all. Made by pros for the modern pro, the Travelpro® Altitude™ Medium Expandable Laptop Backpack 25-30L is fresh, functional, and ready for anything, thanks to compartments for all your gear and a zippered expansion that boosts packability up to 20%. From daily commutes to travel, this bag tackles every trip like a boss with padded sleeves for your laptop and tablet, multiple anti-theft features, full-grain leather touch points, and airline-grade aluminum hardware. To stay looking sharp, high-density, ballistic ECOFAB™ exterior with DuraGuard® coating resists stains and abrasions, while cushioned shoulder straps and a comfy back panel ensure all-day comfort. The Travelpro Altitude Medium Expandable Laptop Backpack is available on Travelpro.com for $254.99 and is backed by the brand’s Built For a Lifetime Limited Warranty.

American Girl® x Janie and Jack Holly-Red Party Dress: Give the gift of something truly special with this stunning Holly-Red Party Dress from the Janie and Jack x American Girl collection! An instant holiday classic, this dress is the perfect present for your little one, complete with a matching style for her American Girl doll. It's the ultimate way to celebrate the season and create magical, matching moments they’ll cherish forever!

Gold Glitter Freckles Makeup Patches: Fazit's Stardust Speckle patches aren't merely makeup — they're a statement. These innovative makeup patches ensure a seamless application process, allowing you to unveil your luminous transformation in mere seconds. Simply press, pat, and peel to reveal effortless glamour.

Atkins Coffee House Collection Latte Meal Bars: The Coffee House Collection Latte Meal Bars are a first-of-its-kind, providing as much caffeine as a cup of coffee, while ultimately satisfying sweet cravings. Made with real coffee, bars are available in Mocha and Vanilla Latte flavors, each offering 15 grams of protein, 2 grams of sugar, 4 net carbs, and 15 grams of fiber to keep energy levels up.

Angled Cream Blush Brush From Anisa Beauty: Expertly crafted with slightly domed, dense-yet-flexible fibers to seamlessly melt cream and liquid formulas into the skin. Its unique angled design and dense fiber blend offer a range of versatile applications, including lifting effects and dimension-building for the cheeks. Ideal for techniques such as underpainting “boyfriend blush” and draping, this brush excels at precise blush placement and contour definition while blending pigments effortlessly.

Foreign Fare Jetsetter Jacket: Foreign Fare is a new apparel brand that ensures you arrive in style, no matter where the journey takes you. Inspired by founder Thy Mitchell’s travels around the world, each piece is crafted with both fashion and function in mind – featuring modern silhouettes that incorporate wrinkle resistant fabrics, hidden pockets and zippers, and more. The Jetsetter Jacket is a modernized take on a blazer that withstands the elements and wrinkles featuring a zip-on, zip-off hood, front pocket, and interior hidden pockets.

Body Sculpt Training Leggings From Fanka: Provides extra compression and support to boost circulation and aid muscle recovery. The PowerLift™ technology makes the waistline tighter and firmer, providing core stability while reducing friction for a more comfortable and smooth workout.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Cream: Designed to transform dry, dull skin, this cream delivers softer, smoother, healthier-looking skin after just one use! With the fall season here, we know our skin is yearning for hydration and with the Daily Moisture Cream you’ll experience: 48-Hour Moisturization: Clinically proven to moisturize for 48 hours while instantly strengthening your skin’s barrier.

Clinically proven to moisturize for 48 hours while instantly strengthening your skin’s barrier. Nourishing Ingredients: The creamy, indulgent formula with prebiotic oat, shea butter, and glycerin nourishes sensitive, dry skin.

The creamy, indulgent formula with prebiotic oat, shea butter, and glycerin nourishes sensitive, dry skin. Formulated Without: Free of fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and dyes.

14K Yellow Gold Diamond Heart Chain Bracelet From James Allen: This lovely diamond pavé heart chain bracelet is romantic yet modern and adds a touch of style to any outfit. This bracelet features a lobster clasp and three jump rings at 6, 6.5 and 7 inches to adjust to your desired length for a perfect fit. It is also available in 14k rose and white gold.

FLASH FX Lipstick From Smashbox: Limited-edition bold melted-metal lipstick with vivid one-swipe intensity. Each party-ready shade was developed to complement all skin tones. SBX RATED is a curated collection tested and obsessed over in our studio, released in hyper-limited quantities.

67 Orange at Back Bar: The iconic 67 Orange Street, known for its rich history and cocktail mastery, is hosting a pop-up series at Back Bar’s exclusive Hidden Bar. This pop-up is bringing the soul of Harlem’s legendary speakeasy to Lower Manhattan, offering guests an intimate experience of the artistry, innovation, and culture that made 67 Orange a Harlem icon – including a completely redesigned space in collaboration with industry veteran, Lesly Bernard. The series features original 67 Orange bartenders and owner Karl Franz Williams, crafting signature cocktails and sharing the authentic ambiance, flavors, and stories that have made the bar a national treasure. This initiative is part of 67 Orange’s efforts to move forward, including a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for a new Harlem location. The campaign aims to create a more spacious venue with an enhanced vibe while maintaining the exceptional service patrons love. Funds will also support the dedicated staff, ensuring a seamless transition. Join 67 Orange Street at Back Bar from Tuesday to Saturday, 5 PM to 12 AM. Limited reservations are available via Resy, and walk-ins are welcome.

L’Amico: L’Amico, featuring an American menu with Italian influences, is the perfect cozy and welcoming restaurant for the fall season. Executive Chef Laurent Tourondel draws inspiration from his European countryside upbringing and his career redefining American classics. The menu reflects his childhood memories of cooking dishes filled with fresh produce and simply prepared dishes. The restaurant’s ambiance is enhanced by wood-burning ovens, visible throughout the dining room and to those passing by on the bustling Sixth Avenue. These ovens fire up delicious pizzas including the Smoked Prosciutto pie with toma, ribola and caraway and the White Mushroom with truffle paste, fontina, taleggio and sage as well as sweet brunch dishes like Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Wood Oven Baked Eggs and Omelette Souffle Cacio e Pepe. The restaurant always whips up freshly extruded pastas such as the seasonal 8 Herb Raviolini with sage brown butter and shaved black truffle, Zucca with butternut squash, roasted delicata, vincotto and pumpkin seeds as well as entrees like Braised Short Rib with rosemary polenta, marsala and grapes. The seasonal local ingredients make L’Amico an inviting spot to enjoy rotating specials and comforting meals this fall. Be sure to check out their Thanksgiving menu as well if hosting isn’t your thing this year.

Simmons Shooting Star Rocking Bassine From Rebelstork: Help baby and mom get some much-needed sleep with a rocking bassinet featuring soothing vibrations, a soft nightlight, and lockable wheels for easy mobility around the house. By shopping on Rebelstork—North America’s largest destination for overstock and open-box baby gear—you’ll get $20 off this open-box bassinet and unlock major savings for the new mom in your life. Spill the tea so she can save up to 50% off on thousands of top baby brands, all year round.

Frizz Smoothing Blowout Cream From Freewill: Achieve a sleek, salon-quality blowout at home with our Frizz Smoothing Blowout Cream. This lightweight cream helps control frizz and adds a healthy shine, making it easier to style your hair. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it provides heat protection and leaves your hair smooth and manageable.

HEYDUDE Wendy Slipper: Crafted with soft, cozy materials, these slippers are designed to wrap your feet in warmth, making them the perfect companion for chilly winter days outside or cozy nights in. Slip in softness and elevate your winter wardrobe, with a design that’s both chic and relaxed

GoodTime: Elevate your mood with GoodTime, the perfect beverage companion for any social occasion. Crafted with premium, all-natural ingredients, this refreshing THC beverage enhancer offers a light, invigorating flavor that works in just 15 minutes. Whether you're enjoying a night out or relaxing with friends, GoodTime helps you stay present and feel great, sip after sip.

BuMama: This curated collection of calming candles, fragrances, colorful necklaces, and woven bracelets designed to reflect a bohemian spirit from the Malibu coast offers cute and functional Fall essentials.

Osulloc: Perfect for getting into the Fall spirit, this Korean tea specializes in high-quality organic green teas and convenient, and flavorful tea bags. Experience a unique and modern tea journey with Osulloc and rediscover your tea moments, available to shop on Amazon.

GLOWMODE: The FeatherFit Performance Zip-Up Jacket is your go-to for style and function, perfect for low-impact yoga, fall outings, and everyday wear. It offers a sleek, comfortable fit with secure pockets and a zip-up front for convenience. Its lightweight design contours the body, providing a flattering silhouette while keeping you moving freely making it a must-have for your fall wardrobe.

Volition America has been at the forefront of a growing, ongoing movement of real American Patriotism with a defined purpose of supporting those who protect our country. By donating 13% of its profits to empower the families of our nation’s fallen heroes through educational scholarships and The Fold of Honor Foundation, Volition America helps ensure no family is left behind on the field of battle. To date, Volition America and Luminox have collaborated on multiple wristwatches that amplify different aspects of American patriotism. This latest trio of timepieces continues the brands’ shared mission of telling a story of American freedom