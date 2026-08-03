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'Fanatics' Took Over Times Square for RA Steak & Sushi's Big Reveal

fanatics took over times square for ra steak sushis big reveal
Source: The Infinite Agency
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Aug. 3 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

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If you happened to walk through Times Square on Monday, August 3, you may have wondered why a crew of muscle-bound bodybuilders dressed in steak-print workout gear was doing squats, pull-ups and workouts in the middle of one of the busiest intersections in the world.

The answer? RA Sushi has officially entered its next era as RA Steak & Sushi, and the brand celebrated the only way it knew how: by leaning into America's protein obsession with a playful, over-the-top stunt.

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fanatics took over times square for ra steak sushis big reveal
Source: The Infinite Agency
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The fitness fanatics transformed Times Square into their own outdoor gym, drawing crowds of curious tourists and New Yorkers who stopped to snap photos and videos as the performers showed off their strength on scaffolding, the iconic red steps and throughout the plaza.

But the biggest moment was still to come.

The group then hoisted an oversized RA Steak & Sushi sign, cleverly rolled to resemble a giant sushi roll, and paraded it through Times Square before arriving at the restaurant on West 43rd Street. There, the new sign was ceremonially unveiled, officially marking the restaurant's new identity.

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fanatics took over times square for ra steak sushis big reveal
Source: The Infinite Agency
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The rebrand reflects RA's expanded menu, pairing the sushi the restaurant has long been known for with a growing lineup of premium steaks, giving guests another reason to stop in whether they're craving fresh rolls, a perfectly cooked steak, or both.

Whether people stopped for a laugh, a photo or simply to figure out what was happening, the fun stunt delivered one of those classic "only in New York" moments.

fanatics took over times square for ra steak sushis big reveal
Source: The Infinite Agency

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