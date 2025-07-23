Fans Can't Handle Mia Monroe's Latest Bikini Drop

Monroe’s bikini top featured teeny tiny triangle cups that barely contained her ample assets. Its deep neckline bared plenty of cleavage that undoubtedly turned heads.

Below, Monroe sported the matching bikini bottoms that were just as scanty as the upper half of her look. Its waistband stretched high above her hips. Together with the high leg cuts — it bared plenty of skin — leaving little to the imagination. Meanwhile, the low-rise fit allowed the Instagram star to show off her taut midsection.

Monroe flashed her biggest smile in the selfies while clad in her printed bikini. She appeared to have already enjoyed a dip in the swimming pool as her brunette locks were damp.

For the occasion, Monroe kept her accessories minimal by wearing two dainty gold necklaces.