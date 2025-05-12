Farrah Abraham Nearly Spills Out of Her Bikini While Showering Off in Las Vegas: Hot Photos!
Farrah Abraham made a splash by posing in a skimpy bathing suit during a trip to Las Vegas!
The reality star, 33, nearly spilled out of her cherry bikini top as she showered outside.
Thirst Traps
The Teen Mom alum looked gorgeous as she took a rinse.
Abraham's Vegas appearance comes after she buried the hatchet with former costar Jenelle Evans.
The pair were seen on May 8 during a night out in Sin City, where they enjoyed tacos and margaritas for dinner at Lucia, located at the Virgin Hotel. They were also joined by Teen Mom star Ashley Jones, who Abraham also had bad blood with.
Evans shared a video afterwards, writing, "Had such a fun time with you! Let me know when you’re in town again @farrahabraham and thanks Lucia at @virginhotelslv for having us."
Abraham also spoke out about the reunion.
“I’m a girls’ girl through and through, and I’m always rooting for the women around me to win,” she told a news outlet on May 9. “We’ve been through so much individually and together, so it’s really special to bury the hatchet and reconnect as mature women.”
A Shocking Reunion
However, some fans didn't like Evans and Abraham making amends.
“I thought she hated Farrah, and Farrah sure as h--- doesn’t like Jenelle. This is pathetic,” commented one on X.
“They both like attention. I can smell the desperation through my phone screen,” noted another.
“Embarrassing AF,” a third wrote.
The stars got into it in 2023 when Evans notably called Child Protective Services to report Abraham for a wellness check after she thought the adult film actress looked unstable in her social media posts.
Meanwhile, Abraham seems to be living her best life, as she recently celebrated Mother's Day with her daughter, Sophia Abraham. "Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother i could ever ask for! You’ve shown me the world and taught me to grow into the best version of myself. I love you so much ❤️ #mothersday #bestmomever #teenmom #farrahabraham," the 16-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself with her mama.
"I LOVE IT 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️," the MTV personality replied in the comments section.
Other people gushed over the cute moment.
One person wrote, "I love the matching braids! Such cute pics ❤️," while another said, "Happy Mother’s Day Farrah. You have never turned your back on your daughter and she will remember that ❤️."
A third person added, "That’s so sweet ❤️."