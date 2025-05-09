'Pathetic' 'Teen Mom' Stars Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans Eviscerated for Ending Their Bitter Feud in Las Vegas

Teen Mom stars Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans finally put their feud to the side after years of bitter comments and betrayal.

The twosome was spotted on Thursday, May 8, during a night out in Las Vegas, where they enjoyed tacos and margaritas for dinner at Lucia, located at the Virgin Hotel.

Photos of the MTV alums showed the pair sitting directly next to each other as they smiled and raised their glasses. They were also joined by Teen Mom star Ashley Jones, who Abraham also had bad blood with.