'Pathetic' 'Teen Mom' Stars Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans Eviscerated for Ending Their Bitter Feud in Las Vegas

photo of Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham

After more than 10 years, the 'Teen Mom' stars have settled their differences.

May 9 2025, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Teen Mom stars Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans finally put their feud to the side after years of bitter comments and betrayal.

The twosome was spotted on Thursday, May 8, during a night out in Las Vegas, where they enjoyed tacos and margaritas for dinner at Lucia, located at the Virgin Hotel.

Photos of the MTV alums showed the pair sitting directly next to each other as they smiled and raised their glasses. They were also joined by Teen Mom star Ashley Jones, who Abraham also had bad blood with.

Jenelle Evans Says She Had 'Such a Fun Time' With Farrah Abraham in Las Vegas

farrah abraham jenelle evans teen mom spotted las vegas

Jenelle Evans called Child Protective Services on Farrah Abraham in 2023.

After their outing, Evans reposted a video of them having dinner on Instagram and confirmed they had squashed their beef. “Had such a fun time with you! Let me know when you’re in town again @farrahabraham and thanks Lucia at @virginhotelslv for having us,” she wrote.

Fans of the Teen Mom icons were shocked to see they had ended their 10-year feud — however, the masses were more disgusted than anything.

Critics Call the 'Teen Mom' Reconciliation 'Embarrassing'

farrah abraham jenelle evans end feud teen mom las vegas

Farrah Abraham is now a standup comedian.

“I thought she hated Farrah, and Farrah sure as h--- doesn’t like Jenelle. This is pathetic,” commented one on X.

“They both like attention. I can smell the desperation through my phone screen,” noted another.

“Embarrassing AF,” a third wrote.

The pair’s reconciliation was sparked when Evans reached out to Abraham to congratulate her on her successful comedy stand-up at the Spearmint Rhino strip club in New York City, a source revealed to a news outlet.

teen mom farrah abraham jenelle evans end feud tacos and margaritas in las vegas
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans filed to legally separate from David Eason in 2024.

Their relationship, however, was in a declining state ever since their appearances on Teen Mom. In 2023, Evans notably called Child Protective Services to report Abraham for a wellness check after she thought the star looked unstable in her social media posts. Before that, the pair exchanged plenty of blows online.

Though Abraham and Evans’ relationship is on the mend, Evans’ six-year marriage to David Eason recently came to an end after she filed to legally separate in February 2024 due to him allegedly cheating on her with his ex-wife.

Jenelle Evans Is Throwing Herself a Divorce Party

teen mom farrah abraham jenelle evans end feud tacos and margaritas las vegas
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

The 'Teen Mom' star is throwing herself a divorce party in June.

During a recent “Reali-Tea” podcast episode, Evans revealed her plans to host a divorce party in New York City on June 12.

“I’ve survived chaos, heartbreak, betrayal and years of public drama, but I’m still standing, stronger than ever,” she stated. “This divorce is my official reset button, and I’m throwing a massive celebration to mark the start of me finally living life on my own terms.”

