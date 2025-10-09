Farrah Abraham's Daughter Sophia Divides Fans With Her Massive Bat Stomach Tattoo

Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, divided fans when she showed off her edgy side via a huge new bat tattoo. The Teen Mom alum, 34, and her 16-year-old daughter unveiled the massive permanent ink via Instagram on Wednesday, October 8. “We have a surprise for you guys,” the caption read with a pregnant woman emoji. In the video clip, Sophia appeared to tease a pregnancy reveal as she held her stomach, only to shock fans by debuting the tattoo across her lower abs.

Farrah Abraham's Daughter Got Her First Tattoo

Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram Farrah Abraham's daughter, Sophia, unveiled her first tattoo on Instagram.

“I got my first tattoo!!” Sophia announced excitedly. Fans in the comments section were divided on the artwork considering Sophia is a minor and her interests could change in a few years. “I understand a child being free to do whatever they want and express themselves but there's always a time when things should be done,” one follower wrote in a lengthy response. “That age is too young no matter if the parent approves it. Rules need to be set......maybe I'm old school but that's how I think.” A second fan chimed in with their own personal experience, writing, “I’m so glad I didn't get the tats I wanted at 16. I don't even like the ones I got at 18 the way I do the ones I’ve gotten in my 20s.”

Fans Had Mixed Opinions

Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram Farrah Abraham brought fans along as Sophia Abraham got her tattoo.

The MTV personality did receive some support for her parenting choice, as many applauded her for allowing her daughter to be “exactly who she wants to be.” “I love that you are letting her be herself, you're a fantastic mom and so supportive of her,” one individual wrote, while another added, “Idc what anyone says, Farrah is a great mom and she’s always been a great mom ❤️."

Farrah Abraham Previously Allowed Sophia to Get Facial Tattoos

Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram Farrah Abraham is often getting backlash about her parenting choices.

The 16 & Pregnant star is no stranger to her parenting decisions being questioned by fans, as when her daughter turned 15 in 2024, Farrah received criticism for allowing her to get three facial piercings. “This week has been amazing. I honestly couldn’t have asked for more. I’m very thankful for all the gifts I’ve received for my 15th especially, my new 3 piercings!! I got a tongue piercing and 2 dermals that are healing amazing!” Sophia announced via an Instagram post at the time. “I’m very grateful for those who could be with me on this special week c: Thank you everyone for the birthday gifts and wishes!! Much love to you all.”

Farrah Abraham Clapped Back at Haters

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham hit back at the criticism.