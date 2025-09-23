Farrah Abraham Slams Maitland Ward Over S-- Tape Documentary Comments: 'I Don't Know Who She Is'
Sept. 23 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Farrah Abraham slammed Boy Meets World alum Maitland Ward for clout-chasing after she appeared in her Secrets of Celebrity S— Tapes documentary episode.
The show focuses on Abraham’s lucrative video she reportedly sold to Vivid Entertainment for more than $1 million in 2013. The tape ended up outperforming Kim Kardashian’s.
Farrah Abraham Said She's 'Not Here to Appease People in Adult Entertainment'
Abraham has always said she made the tape for herself but decided to “gain control” by selling it once her bedmate told the public they’d “made a p---- together.” Ward, who started her adult entertainment career in 2019, cast doubt on Abraham’s tale, insisting celebrities “produce” s-- tapes and act like they’re “stolen” to help them get popular.
“I want her to hear this loud and clear. I am not here to appease people in adult entertainment,” Abraham told a media outlet about Ward’s comments. “She can appease them. She can have people-pleasing issues her whole life. I feel very bad for her, but I want it to be very clear that she has no right to speak about me.”
Farrah Abraham Said Maitland Ward Needs to 'Work on Toxic Masculinity Issues'
The Teen Mom alum noted it was “a joke” she even “saw her comment.” “I hope whatever pay day and little attention that she gets from showing up and saying negative things about a woman — she needs to go work on toxic masculinity issues. I wish her all the best,” she added.
Abraham, who blocked Ward on all social media, had more to say about her.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Farrah Abraham Claimed Maitland Ward 'Needs to Figure Out How to Be a Successful Woman'
“Honestly, her p--- career is nowhere of success,” she said. “I don’t know who she is. I don’t care if she was in White Chicks. I don’t care if she was in Boy Meets World. I never paid attention to her, and I’m still not going to pay attention to her in p---."
"So, she needs to figure out how to be a successful woman," Abraham added. "She should take note of my episode. The end.”
She also addressed the allegations she put the tape out there herself.
Farrah Abraham Insists Her Adult Tape Was 'Not for Public Consumption'
"This video was not for public consumption," she insisted. "This video was for me. If I want to record it how I want to record it, cool.”
“Stop insinuating that there was anyone around me during s--,” she concluded. “If you saw someone there, then you could ask me about it. But no one saw that. Like, there was lighting in my shower? What is going on with people trying to just claw and attach themselves to someone who is famous?”