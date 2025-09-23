Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Abraham Said She's 'Not Here to Appease People in Adult Entertainment'

Abraham has always said she made the tape for herself but decided to “gain control” by selling it once her bedmate told the public they’d “made a p---- together.” Ward, who started her adult entertainment career in 2019, cast doubt on Abraham’s tale, insisting celebrities “produce” s-- tapes and act like they’re “stolen” to help them get popular. “I want her to hear this loud and clear. I am not here to appease people in adult entertainment,” Abraham told a media outlet about Ward’s comments. “She can appease them. She can have people-pleasing issues her whole life. I feel very bad for her, but I want it to be very clear that she has no right to speak about me.”

Farrah Abraham Said Maitland Ward Needs to 'Work on Toxic Masculinity Issues'

The Teen Mom alum noted it was “a joke” she even “saw her comment.” “I hope whatever pay day and little attention that she gets from showing up and saying negative things about a woman — she needs to go work on toxic masculinity issues. I wish her all the best,” she added. Abraham, who blocked Ward on all social media, had more to say about her.

Farrah Abraham Claimed Maitland Ward 'Needs to Figure Out How to Be a Successful Woman'

Source: @maitlandward/Instagram Farrrah Abraham stated Maitland Ward's 'p--- career is nowhere of success.'

“Honestly, her p--- career is nowhere of success,” she said. “I don’t know who she is. I don’t care if she was in White Chicks. I don’t care if she was in Boy Meets World. I never paid attention to her, and I’m still not going to pay attention to her in p---." "So, she needs to figure out how to be a successful woman," Abraham added. "She should take note of my episode. The end.” She also addressed the allegations she put the tape out there herself.

Farrah Abraham Insists Her Adult Tape Was 'Not for Public Consumption'

Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram Farrah Abraham said her s-- tape was made for her.