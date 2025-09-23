or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Farrah Abraham
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Farrah Abraham Slams Maitland Ward Over S-- Tape Documentary Comments: 'I Don't Know Who She Is'

Composite photo of Farrah Abraham and Maitland Ward
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram; @maitlandward/Instagram

Farrah Abraham slammed Maitland Ward over comments she made about her in a documentary on her s-- tape.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Abraham slammed Boy Meets World alum Maitland Ward for clout-chasing after she appeared in her Secrets of Celebrity S— Tapes documentary episode.

The show focuses on Abraham’s lucrative video she reportedly sold to Vivid Entertainment for more than $1 million in 2013. The tape ended up outperforming Kim Kardashian’s.

Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Abraham Said She's 'Not Here to Appease People in Adult Entertainment'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @deciderdotcom/Instagram

Farrah Abraham said Maitland Ward 'can have people-pleasing issues her whole life.'

Abraham has always said she made the tape for herself but decided to “gain control” by selling it once her bedmate told the public they’d “made a p---- together.” Ward, who started her adult entertainment career in 2019, cast doubt on Abraham’s tale, insisting celebrities “produce” s-- tapes and act like they’re “stolen” to help them get popular.

“I want her to hear this loud and clear. I am not here to appease people in adult entertainment,” Abraham told a media outlet about Ward’s comments. “She can appease them. She can have people-pleasing issues her whole life. I feel very bad for her, but I want it to be very clear that she has no right to speak about me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Abraham Said Maitland Ward Needs to 'Work on Toxic Masculinity Issues'

Source: @knproductionsmg/Instagram

Farrah Abraham slammed Maitland Ward's comments in her s-- tape documentary.

The Teen Mom alum noted it was “a joke” she even “saw her comment.” “I hope whatever pay day and little attention that she gets from showing up and saying negative things about a woman — she needs to go work on toxic masculinity issues. I wish her all the best,” she added.

Abraham, who blocked Ward on all social media, had more to say about her.

MORE ON:
Farrah Abraham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Abraham Claimed Maitland Ward 'Needs to Figure Out How to Be a Successful Woman'

Photo of Maitland Ward
Source: @maitlandward/Instagram

Farrrah Abraham stated Maitland Ward's 'p--- career is nowhere of success.'

“Honestly, her p--- career is nowhere of success,” she said. “I don’t know who she is. I don’t care if she was in White Chicks. I don’t care if she was in Boy Meets World. I never paid attention to her, and I’m still not going to pay attention to her in p---."

"So, she needs to figure out how to be a successful woman," Abraham added. "She should take note of my episode. The end.”

She also addressed the allegations she put the tape out there herself.

Farrah Abraham Insists Her Adult Tape Was 'Not for Public Consumption'

Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham said her s-- tape was made for her.

"This video was not for public consumption," she insisted. "This video was for me. If I want to record it how I want to record it, cool.”

“Stop insinuating that there was anyone around me during s--,” she concluded. “If you saw someone there, then you could ask me about it. But no one saw that. Like, there was lighting in my shower? What is going on with people trying to just claw and attach themselves to someone who is famous?”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.