Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Steps Out in Cheetah-Print Mini Dress During Outing With Goth Daughter Sophia: Photos

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Farrah Abraham's daughter, Sophia Abraham, is all grown up! The Teen Mom alum's daughter has now reached the same age Farrah, 34, was when she gave birth at 17 on the MTV series, with the mother-daughter duo spotted out and about near their home in Austin, Tx., on Tuesday, April 28.

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Source: MEGA Sophie Abraham wore all-black for the casual shopping day.

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Farrah rocked a cheetah-print mini dress for the vintage shopping spree, wearing her long, dirty blonde hair in a side braid. She finished the casual look with a black designer shoulder bag and flip flops. Her 17-year-old daughter rocked an edgier style, starting from her black hair, blunt bangs and many facial piercings.

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Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham gave birth to her daughter at just 17 years old.

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The teen went for a stark goth look, with a pale complexion that contrasted sharply against her black lipstick and dramatic cat-eye eyeliner. Sophia, whose birth was documented on the MTV franchise, wore an all-black outfit featuring a cropped top that showed off her massive stomach tattoo, which she paired with black, low-rise drawstring sweatpants.

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Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham is known for letting her daughter, Sophia, express her individuality.

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Farrah is known for her close bond with her only daughter and has often been on the receiving end of online backlash due to her parenting choices. On Sophie's 15th birthday, the reality TV star was blasted for allowing her daughter to get multiple facial piercings.

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Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham faced backlash on Sophia's 15th birthday for allowing her to get facial piercings.

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“This week has been amazing. I honestly couldn’t have asked for more. I’m very thankful for all the gifts I’ve received for my 15th especially, my new 3 piercings!! I got a tongue piercing and 2 dermals that are healing amazing!” Sophia announced via an Instagram in 2024. “I’m very grateful for those who could be with me on this special week c: Thank you everyone for the birthday gifts and wishes!! Much love to you all.” Many slammed the 16 & Pregnant star for allowing the bold piercings. "14 and you let her get all those piercings 👀😦," one critic wrote, while another added, "Maybe age 17 but not 14?"

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Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham chooses to block out the negativity she receives about her parenting.