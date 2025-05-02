Farrah Abraham Slams 'Sad' MTV Franchise After Being Left Out of 'Teen Mom' 16th Anniversary Photoshoot
Many of the original stars of Teen Mom: OG reunited for a photoshoot during the May 1 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter to celebrate the show being on TV for 16 years and their kids turning 16 years old, as they all started on 16 and Pregnant.
But a few people were noticeably absent: Amber Portwood — though Leah Shirley and Gary Shirley did attend — and OG star Farrah Abraham.
In the wake of her not being present for the event, Farrah spoke exclusively to OK! about being excluded.
“The production used to say 'Teen Mom family,’ but that was just narcissism to underpay teens and children, as most of the parents shown in this picture have financial issues,” Farrah stated. “The picture represents how sad the franchise is today.” Farrah noted she’s “grateful” as she’s “provided a better life” for her daughter, Sophia Abraham, “with healthy boundaries.”
“The parents who are not included in toxicity, like myself and Teresa [Davis] with Carly, are in a way better place as we all realize the parents in this photo play small,” she elaborated. “I am continuing to advocate for teens and prevention, which is why I have my change.org petition up — to increase inclusion and equity for teen contraception/prevention to truly help our current 16-year-olds and [the] next generation.” Farrah added she will “always be the G.O.A.T. who showed all teens if found in an unexpected pregnancy situation, you can overcome every struggle as I did as a widower — and came out [as] a success story.” “You do not need to abort or use adoption,” she concluded. “Teens are capable, and it’s possible on your own, even with dysfunction as I had. I’m grateful when supporters of the show come up and tell me this. I stand by what I said in my casting tape for 16 and Pregnant.”
Farrah previously spoke to OK! about wanting “nothing toxic” in her life, which is why she no longer has a relationship with her parents, Michael Abraham and Debra Danielsen.
“ I have my mom blocked on everything,” Farrah shared. “She does reach out and, of course, she wished my daughter a happy 16th birthday. But my daughter has literally everyone blocked. She doesn't talk to either of my parents.”
“It's my choice to just move on with my life and be,” she elaborated. “They had the luxury of being around me longer than I needed to be around them and what they did with it wasn't the best way to go about that.”
Although she’s not in touch with them, she made it clear she has no ill will toward either of them, stating she wishes them “all the best.”
“I will always love my family, but it'll be a distance love,” she continued. “So, I love from a distance, but my daughter does not want that and I don't want that.”
Looking back on her relationship with her parents now, the My Teenage Dream Ended author admitted she always had “mommy issues.”
“ And that led to a lot of trouble as I was also like in the public eye,” she shared, “so people got to see me go through a lot of stuff and I think that's a beautiful thing. [People] watch people go through a transformation, laugh at it, do whatever, and it's really awesome.”