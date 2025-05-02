Farrah Abraham Slams 'Sad' MTV Franchise After Being Left Out of 'Teen Mom' 16th Anniversary Photoshoot

“The parents who are not included in toxicity, like myself and Teresa [Davis] with Carly, are in a way better place as we all realize the parents in this photo play small,” she elaborated. “I am continuing to advocate for teens and prevention, which is why I have my change.org petition up — to increase inclusion and equity for teen contraception/prevention to truly help our current 16-year-olds and [the] next generation.” Farrah added she will “always be the G.O.A.T. who showed all teens if found in an unexpected pregnancy situation, you can overcome every struggle as I did as a widower — and came out [as] a success story.” “You do not need to abort or use adoption,” she concluded. “Teens are capable, and it’s possible on your own, even with dysfunction as I had. I’m grateful when supporters of the show come up and tell me this. I stand by what I said in my casting tape for 16 and Pregnant.”

Farrah previously spoke to OK! about wanting “nothing toxic” in her life, which is why she no longer has a relationship with her parents, Michael Abraham and Debra Danielsen.