Farrah Abraham Confirms She No Longer Speaks to Her Parents as She Wants 'Nothing Toxic' in Her Life

Farrah’s relationship with her parents was always contentious, although she seemed to get along with Michael more than Debra. Today, though, things have changed. When asked if she has any relationship with her mother, Farrah stated, “ No, I don't really need to have anything toxic in my future.”

“ I have my mom blocked on everything,” she continued. “She does reach out and, of course, she wished my daughter a happy 16th birthday. But my daughter has literally everyone blocked. She doesn't talk to either of my parents.” Although Debra is not in contact with her daughter and granddaughter, the reality starlet — who debuted her comedy show on March 13 at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City — said she “doesn’t really engage” with her dad.