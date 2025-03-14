Farrah Abraham Confirms She No Longer Speaks to Her Parents as She Wants 'Nothing Toxic' in Her Life
Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham spoke to OK! and confirmed where things stand with her parents, Michael Abraham and Debra Danielsen.
Farrah’s relationship with her parents was always contentious, although she seemed to get along with Michael more than Debra. Today, though, things have changed. When asked if she has any relationship with her mother, Farrah stated, “ No, I don't really need to have anything toxic in my future.”
“ I have my mom blocked on everything,” she continued. “She does reach out and, of course, she wished my daughter a happy 16th birthday. But my daughter has literally everyone blocked. She doesn't talk to either of my parents.” Although Debra is not in contact with her daughter and granddaughter, the reality starlet — who debuted her comedy show on March 13 at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City — said she “doesn’t really engage” with her dad.
“It's my choice to just move on with my life and be,” she elaborated. “They had the luxury of being around me longer than I needed to be around them and what they did with it wasn't the best way to go about that.”
Although she’s not in touch with them, she made it clear she has no ill will toward either of them, stating she wishes them “all the best.”
“I will always love my family, but it'll be a distance love,” she continued. “So, I love from a distance, but my daughter does not want that and I don't want that.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Looking back on her relationship with her parents now, the My Teenage Dream Ended author admitted she has “mommy issues.”
“ And that led to a lot of trouble as I was also like in the public eye,” she shared, “so people got to see me go through a lot of stuff and I think that's a beautiful thing. [People] watch people go through a transformation, laugh at it, do whatever, and it's really awesome.”
As far as her relationship with her daughter, Sophia, Farrah made it clear they're in a good spot.
“ I don't have to worry about my daughter,” the rising comedy star gushed. “She is so amazing. I just… have a review of thinking how my parents [were] at 16. [They] just were so disconnected from me. Like, lack of love, narcissistic parenting, and I just don't do that with my daughter.” She added she and Sophia have an “amazing mother-daughter relationship.”
As for what the future holds, Farrah is hopeful to plan a comedy tour at 200 spots over the next year. She wants her daughter to come along for the ride and plans to “laugh and have a good time” at this point in her life.
Additionally, she will say “yes” to future reality television opportunities under one condition — they have to pay or she’s “not showing up.”