'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Slams 'Horrible Human' Producer Morgan J. Freeman Over Charlie Kirk Diss

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham slammed the show’s producer Morgan J. Freeman over a social media post that mentioned the late Charlie Kirk. “I dream of an America with NO,” Freeman’s social media post began, going on to list 16 conservative names he feels the U.S.A. would be better without.

Farrah Abraham 'Can't Believe' She Let Morgan J. Freeman Make Money Off of Her

Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram Farrah Abraham said she's 'grateful' she doesn't work with Morgan J. Freeman anymore.

The MTV star didn't appreciate Kirk, who died on September 10, being on the list. “So grateful I don’t work with this piece of s--- who is a horrible human, woman abuser & shouldn’t be allowed around young woman [sic] ever again,” Abraham wrote alongside Freeman’s post. She claimed he’s “so off” his “12-step principles in life” for posting this, alleging he has a "mental illness." “I can’t believe I had people like this in my home making money off of me,” Abraham continued. “If you hate people than stop making tv with ppl!” “No meditation will cure demons like this as we know,” Abraham concluded.

Farrah Abraham Thinks Morgan J. Freeman Has a 'Very Upset Soul'

Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram Farrah Abraham slammed Morgan J. Freeman for 'inciting murders.'

After her post, OK! exlusively spoke to Abraham about Freeman. “He fired me for who I voted for, and now he’s just inciting murders," she said of her former producer. "I mean, my environment growing up was pretty dark, and he needs to be held accountable, and he should not be working with young adults and influencing them to act on hate crimes and kill people," she continued. "That’s all I’m saying. That needs to stop." Abraham got sent the post, which is how she knew about Freeman's "hateful craziness" on social media. "On top of him saying he’s a dad and he meditates, he’s got a very upset soul," she concluded.

Charlie Kirk Was Shot

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was murdered on September 10.

As OK! reported, Kirk was assassinated on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University as part of his American Comeback tour. He spoke to a crowd at a “Prove Me Wrong” debate outside, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views. "Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" a student asked him at the event. “Too many,” he answered. The person conversing with him then stated only five transgender individuals had committed mass shootings in the past decade and further probed Kirk on the total number of mass shooters over the same period. "Counting or not counting gang violence?" Kirk questioned. Seconds later, he was shot from 200 yards away in the neck. He was rushed to the hospital and, shortly after, pronounced dead.

Donald Trump Announced Charlie Kirk Was Dead

Source: MEGA Donald Trump announced Charlie Kirk died on September 10.