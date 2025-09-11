Politics Tragic End: Charlie Kirk Shot Moments After Gun Violence Debate at Utah Event Source: Mega Charlie Kirk was shot and killed moments after a gun violence debate at Utah Valley University. OK! Staff Sept. 11 2025, Published 9:43 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk faced a heated debate on gun violence just seconds before his death. The conservative commentator, known for his role as head of Turning Point USA, was speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Charlie Kirk answered a question about transgender Americans before his fatal shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirk spoke to a crowd at an outdoor "Prove Me Wrong" debate, as he invited students to challenge his political and cultural views, before the attack occured. The discussion escalated when a student asked, "Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" Kirk replied, "Too many." The audience member clarified that five transgender individuals had committed mass shootings in the past decade and questioned Kirk on the total number of mass shooters over the same period.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram The Turning Point USA founder was shot in the neck from nearly 200 yards away.

Article continues below advertisement

"Counting or not counting gang violence?" Kirk asked, moments before the unthinkable occurred. He was shot in the neck from nearly 200 yards away just seconds later. Reports later confirmed Kirk succumbed to his injuries, passing away at the age of 31.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the shooting a ‘political assassination.’

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"It's with a heavy heart that we, the Turning Point USA leadership team, write to notify you that early this afternoon, Charlie went to his eternal reward with Jesus Christ in Heaven," Turning Point stated following the tragic news. Kirk left behind his wife, Erika, and their two young children.

Article continues below advertisement

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed during a press conference that a person of interest was in custody, labeling the event a "political assassination." "We have a person of interest in custody that is being interviewed right now," Cox said.

Article continues below advertisement

However, FBI Director Kash Patel later revealed via X that the individual had been released following an interrogation. "The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement," Patel stated. "Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in the interest of transparency." According to CBS News, two people who were taken into custody were eventually released, with university police going "building to building" to evacuate people.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram Two persons of interest were taken into police custody but were set free.