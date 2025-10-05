Farrah Abraham Exposes 'Teen Mom' Toxicity: 'I Should Have Never Tolerated the Firing'

Article continues below advertisement

In a candid conversation on Kailyn Lowry's "Barely Famous" podcast, former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham addressed sensitive topics surrounding her life, from personal trauma to her successful pivot into the world of adult entertainment. The interview, which also featured her 16-year-old daughter Sophia, delved into Farrah's complex history with the Teen Mom franchise, relationships with her family, and her highly lucrative career with OnlyFans.

Source: @killrnetwork/Instagram Farrah Abraham appeared on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast with her daughter, Sophia.

One of the standout revelations from the chat was Farrah's reflection on her controversial departure from reality TV. She stated, "I should never have tolerated the firing and like the mental abuse from that shaming," referencing her exit from the franchise after being let go three times, notably after embracing her adult entertainment career. It appears that Farrah has no regrets about her choices, confidently claiming, "I really don't regret anything.”

Source: Kayter Podcast TV/YOUTUBE Kail Lowry sat down with Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia.

Farrah, who first gained fame on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, pointed to a pervasive culture of "male toxicity" on set, which she believed contributed to a lack of understanding regarding women's experiences on the show. "There is a lot of women's oppression... a lot of male toxicity and influence," she explained. This perspective aligns with her broader concerns about being shamed for her sexuality while being a public figure. "If we look outside of this disgusting world that is just not correct... teens were never included in equality and inclusion of proper contraception," she lamented, shedding light on the systemic issues within the show's framework.

Moving beyond her past, Farrah expressed pride in her current life trajectories. Her OnlyFans account has transformed into a financial powerhouse, capturing the attention of fans and critics alike. When discussing her earnings, she casually remarked, "It's millions," leaving listeners in awe of her success. This transition has not only provided Farrah with financial stability but also with a sense of empowerment that she had long been denied in her earlier years on reality TV. She noted, "I am so grateful for never being like, oh I need to go crawl in a corner and not be in my divine femininity because men are telling me they're gonna fire me."

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham revealed she earned 'millions' from her OnlyFans content.

As she reflects on her family dynamics, Farrah has established strict boundaries, and she openly discussed the importance of breaking what she calls “toxic trauma bonds." "I break trauma bonds," she elaborated, underscoring her commitment to healthy interactions. Her current approach to communication is notably sparse, with Farrah admitting, "They just text me. I really don't take calls with my family anymore."

Source: @sophialabraham/Instagram Farrah Abraham had her daughter, Sophia, at the age of 17.

The impact of parental relationships has not been lost on Farrah. She credits therapy and personal growth for allowing her to shift the narrative, revealing that her healing journey has fostered a healthier relationship with her parents. "When you care about someone so much... breaking a trauma bond within your family... is a healing most beneficial thing that you can ever do for anyone," Farrah emphasized, indicating how her choices have cultivated a sense of well-being for herself and her family.

Throughout the episode, Farrah balanced vulnerability with an unwavering confidence about her current life choices. In the realm of stand-up comedy, she has found another form to express her strength, performing in front of audiences that include familiar faces from her past.

Source: FOX 5 New York/YOUTUBE Farrah Abraham made her stand-up comedy debut in March.