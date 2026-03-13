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Farrah Fawcett's Son Looks Unrecognizable as He Debuts Demonic Devil-Horn Face Tattoos During Court Appearance for Attempted Murder Charges

split photo of farrah fawcett and ryan o'neal and their son redmond o'nearl
Source: mega

Redmond O'Neal is facing life in prison.

March 13 2026, Updated 12:45 p.m. ET

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The troubled son of Hollywood legends Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal looked unrecognizable as he showed off devil-horn tattoos on his forehead when he arrived in court on Tuesday, March 10.

Redmond O'Neal, 41 — who is finally facing attempted murder charges following a week-long crime spree in 2018 — also displayed new ink on his hand that read, "F--- life," and looked heavier than nearly a decade ago.

The tattoos joined the numbers "5250" on his cheek, a tattoo that often symbolizes overcoming a severe mental health crisis in which someone is a danger to themselves or others.

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Redmond O'Neal Attacked a Gay Man

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image of The nepo baby attacked five individuals in Los Angeles in May 2018.
Source: mega

The nepo baby attacked five individuals in Los Angeles in May 2018.

Redmond had previously been deemed mentally "incompetent" and not fit to face trial following his May 2018 arrest.

The judge on Tuesday heard how the nepo baby attacked five individuals at random in Los Angeles eight years ago, including a gay actor whom he smashed in the face with a glass bottle before "beating him to a pulp."

According to an outlet, the actor was forced to have facial reconstruction surgery and has allegedly been unable to work due to the trauma of the incident.

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Redmond O'Neal Stabbed Another Person in the Head

image of Redmond O'Neal left one man with a traumatic injury that caused epilepsy.
Source: mega

Redmond O'Neal left one man with a traumatic injury that caused epilepsy.

The son of Charlie's Angels star Farrah is also said to have stabbed another actor in the head, resulting in a traumatic brain injury. The man testified he now suffers from epilepsy.

Redmond is facing one count of felony attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree robbery for allegedly threatening a 7-Eleven store clerk with a knife.

He could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted on the attempted murder charge, per reports.

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The Nepo Baby Blames His Hollywood Icon Parents

image of Redmond O'Neal was recently deemed mentally competent to stand trial.
Source: mega

Redmond O'Neal was recently deemed mentally competent to stand trial.

In a jailhouse interview with RadarOnline.com in 2018, Redmond blamed his famous parents for his legal troubles.

"It’s not the drugs that have been a problem, it’s the psychological trauma of my entire life — my whole life experiences have affected me the most," Redmond said.

"Fighting with my father, being kicked out and living on the streets, going to jail, being put in a psychiatric ward, being embarrassed all the time, just because of who my parents are," he added.

'I Never Asked for Any of This'

image of Redmond O'Neal spent time in a psychiatric hospital following his arrest in 2018.

Redmond O'Neal spent time in a psychiatric hospital following his arrest in 2018.

"The pressure that came with that set off a time bomb in my head," Redmond continued. "I never asked for any of this, I never wanted any attention."

Love Story actor Ryan, now 82, reportedly hadn’t visited his son at the time, only speaking to him by phone. Redmond was notably transferred to a state psychiatric hospital just one day after his interview with the outlet.

Farrah passed away in 2009 at age 62 following a three-year cancer battle.

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