18 Nepo Babies Who Outshined Their Celebrity Parents: From Angelina Jolie to Dakota Johnson and More

Growing up in an artistic household, Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow's daughter Gwyneth Paltrow surely learned Hollywood tactics that helped her become who she is now.

After starring in films like Emma, Seven and A Perfect Murder, she dominated the industry when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love. She followed it with hit projects, including The Talented Mr. Ripley, Shallow Hal and the Avengers movie franchise.

In 2023, Gwyneth opened up about the term "nepo baby" while speaking about her daughter, Apple Martin.

"She just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn," she said of Apple in her interview with Bustle. "But there's nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do."

She continued, "Nobody rips on a kid who's like, ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.' The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that's what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice."