18 Nepo Babies Who Outshined Their Celebrity Parents: From Angelina Jolie to Dakota Johnson and More
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie carved her own empire in Hollywood despite having famous parents, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand.
She launched her career in the 1982 film Lookin' to Get Out alongside her father before expanding her filmography through big-screen hits like Cyborg 2, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Alexander, Maleficent, Those Who Wish Me Dead and Eternals.
Jolie has earned numerous accolades through the years, including an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Girl, Uninterrupted.
Ben Stiller
Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller's son, Ben Stiller, got his start in Hollywood through The Ben Stiller Show, which earned him an Emmy while working on several movies.
He starred in Hot Pursuit, Next of Kin, Elvis Stories and Highway to H--- before making his directorial debut with Reality Bites and working on comedies like There's Something About Mary, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and Tower Heist.
Ben has also expanded his career into directing in the past few years.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively is the daughter of Hollywood veterans Ernie and Elaine Lively, and she has outshined the whole family!
After starring in the young adult film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Blake's career skyrocketed when she starred on Gossip Girl and scored supporting roles in The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, The Town, Green Lantern and Savages.
Her most recent work was the romantic drama It Ends with Us, though the project also made headlines due to controversies surrounding it.
Chris Pine
Like his parents, Robert Pine and Gwynne Gilford, Chris Pine started his career on TV when he landed his first acting role in an episode of ER in 2003. He made more TV appearances afterward before notably starring in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.
Chris strengthened his Hollywood empire when he accepted a role in the 2009 Star Trek after turning down the White Jazz film adaptation.
Although he has surpassed his parents, Chris received nothing but praise from his proud father.
"He's incredibly intelligent," Robert said of Chris. "I think of all four of us in the family, he's the smartest. Not taking away from my wife or daughter, 'cause they're pretty smart, too. I'm the dummy!"
Dakota Johnson
Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson is the nepo baby of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.
After appearing in Madame Web, she started working on the film Daddio and has also been tapped to star in the new comedy Splitsville.
Drew Barrymore
Having a rollercoaster personal life did not hinder Drew Barrymore from becoming one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.
John Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore's daughter stole the spotlight when she appeared in the film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial when she was 7. Despite her rocky youth, Drew has a stable career, working on hit films like Charlie's Angels, The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed and Batman Forever.
George Clooney
George Clooney has worked hard to earn numerous awards without relying on his status as a nepo baby.
The 63-year-old star, son of anchorman Nick Clooney and Nina Bruce Warren, witnessed great stardom due to his roles in films and shows like From Dusk till Dawn, Batman & Robin, Syriana, Michael Clayton, Gravity and Ticket to Paradise.
Over the past years, George has also been busy with his work as a filmmaker.
Gigi and Bella Hadid
Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid is now best known as "Gigi and Bella Hadid's mom" after Yolanda's daughters successfully launched their careers in the modeling industry.
Speaking with Moneyish, the proud mom praised Gigi and Bella as she encouraged them to speak up on important issues, including gender equality and body image.
"I always demanded respect from the people around me, and I talk with my girls about this. You have to stand your ground. You give everybody respect, but you also have to demand respect for yourself," said Yolanda.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Growing up in an artistic household, Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow's daughter Gwyneth Paltrow surely learned Hollywood tactics that helped her become who she is now.
After starring in films like Emma, Seven and A Perfect Murder, she dominated the industry when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love. She followed it with hit projects, including The Talented Mr. Ripley, Shallow Hal and the Avengers movie franchise.
In 2023, Gwyneth opened up about the term "nepo baby" while speaking about her daughter, Apple Martin.
"She just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn," she said of Apple in her interview with Bustle. "But there's nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do."
She continued, "Nobody rips on a kid who's like, ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.' The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that's what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice."
Hailey Bieber
Now a mom-of-one, Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey, is known for being the daughter of the lesser Baldwin brother, Stephen Baldwin.
Although Stephen did not achieve the same level of fame as his siblings, Alec and Billy, his child Hailey became successful as a model before marrying the "Ghost" hitmaker. She also launched her skincare brand, Rhode Skin.
Jennifer Aniston
Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston has a famous daughter, Jennifer Aniston, with wife Nancy Dow.
The Friends actress revealed her father begged her not to be in the industry because he did not want her heart "broken." But after pursuing acting despite his advice, she proved him wrong as she scored famous roles in a string of successful flicks like Office Space, Bruce Almighty, We're the Millers and Murder Mystery.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner
Kris and Caitlyn Jenner's daughters, Kendall and Kylie, are more popular and successful than their parents!
Kendall is a successful supermodel who has walked the runways for several high-fashion designers over the years. Meanwhile, Kylie has been focusing on her businesses, including Kylie Cosmetics.
Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian
Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian launched their individual careers after their hit reality show helped them establish their own media empires.
While working on their different careers, the three sisters also appear in their current reality show, The Kardashians.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus rose to fame when she starred on Hannah Montana with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, ultimately outshining the 63-year-old "Achy Breaky Heart" singer. Miley starred in more films like The Last Song and A Very Murray Christmas, among others, while also focusing on her career as a singer.
Over the years, Miley has released hit songs, including "Flowers," "Wrecking Ball" and "Angels Like You."