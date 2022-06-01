The Best Father's Day Gifts Over 50% Off! — Shop Now From Amazon

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Somehow, May has breezed by, and today marks the start of June! In just a few short weeks, it will be time to celebrate Father's Day!

On Sunday, June 19, we will celebrate both fathers and father-figures alike, and show how much we love and appreciate them. Shopping for dads can seem easy to some and hard for others. The classic staples like a new wallet, baseball cap and mug can seem overdone, and mom might mention there is no more room in the kitchen cabinets!

This year might be the year you want to spruce things up with a gift that will shock your father! Dad's do so much for all of us, and this one day of the year is the time to make sure all of their love does not go unnoticed!

Lucky for you, OK! has discovered the absolute perfect gift for Father's Day — SASRL's Wood Golf Putting Green Mat. As stereotypical as it may sound, most dads love to golf! And, we are pretty sure they love it even more when their sons and daughters participate with them!

This portable putting green folds up so easy for quick storage. The mat has two separate holes to practice with — and a fun game can be made from it too! It even has an automatic ball return, so your dad can play for hours on end!

As summertime fun is among us, this can be the perfect edition to your family barbecues, or can be moved inside on a rainy day for some indoor excitement!

In addition to the joy this gift can bring, your dad will be able to impress all of his friends at the golf course with his improved putting skills.

Need the perfect gift for dad? OK! helps you shop the most thoughtful at-home putting green from Amazon below!