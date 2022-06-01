Celebrate Pride Month & Let Your Inner Beauty Shine With Pride Makeup & Beauty Collections — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Happy Pride Month!
Today marks the month-long celebration of self-expression and freedom to love. While you should be prideful of your sexuality and identity every month, June focuses on uplifting those around us who may not have always felt comfortable in their own bodies — and who may not have always been able to walk hand-in-hand with the person they love.
Throughout this month, rainbow colors will fill the streets as pride parades take place across the world. The LGBTQ+ community, along with their allies, will shine light on spreading awareness, taking initiative and celebrating the various identities represented within society.
As Lady Gaga said best, "No matter gay, straight, or bi', lesbian, transgender life / I'm on the right track, baby, I was born to survive."
Whichever way you may choose to identify yourself, it is important to take time to show support toward the LGBTQ+ community. Whether you consider yourself part of it, or just an ally, there are so many different ways to participate with acts of kindness.
OK!'S GO-TO MAKEUP ROUTINE FOR YOUR NEXT DATE NIGHT FROM START TO FINISH — SHOP NOW FROM WINKY LUX
One great way to show your support is by shopping the numerous Pride Month collections at your favorite beauty brands! Plus, these products are the absolute perfect gift for your loved ones who may be a part of the LGBTQ+ community! A simple, small act of kindness goes a very long way — and would mean the world to your family or friends. You can even use these rainbow essentials to decorate your face if you are headed to any pride-themed celebrations!
Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s favorite pride collection products from the best beauty brands around!
The Beaty Crop Pride "Love Wins" Full Collection Bundle
As seen trending on TikTok, th beauty brand has collaborated with the LGBT Foundation to create a collection of skincare for all. The set includes three hydrating sheet masks, 24 pimple patches and a lip balm and scrub set. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the LGBT Foundation's efforts throughout the pandemic.
The Beaty Crop's Pride "Love Wins" Full Collection Bundle is on sale retailing for $37 (regularly $57.75) at thebeautycrop.com.
Love is Love 3-Wick Candle
Sit back and relax with wonderful scents of sweet strawberries and violet clouds. This candle is the perfect way to subtly show your pride through the cutest decor.
Yankee Candle's Love is Love 3-Wick Candle is on sale retailing for $15 (regularly $26.50) at yankeecandle.com.
Sally Hansen Insta Dri x GLAAD Rainbow Pride Gift Set
Sally Hansen and GLAAD have proudly partnered for a fourth consecutive year to release the cutest pride collections. The limited-edition set includes all of the colors of the rainbow, and dries in a quick 60 seconds.
Hempz Speak Out Loud Set
The Speak Out Loud Set includes the Limited Edition Juicy Pineapple & Creamy Coconut Herbal Body Mini Moisturizer, the Limited Edition Make Out Sesh Herbal Tinted Lip Gloss and the Limited Edition Diva Dust Herbal Body Shimmer Powder, plus a free Pride Sequin Bag. A portion of proceeds from this unique set will be donated to the Resource Center — the primary LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS service organization in North Texas, home to the Hempz corporate office.
Kiss Sundress Special Design Limited Edition PRIDE Nails
These limited edition press on nails are so stylish! The pack comes with 28 nails — the perfect amount to show your pride all month long.
Harry's x Flamingo Face & Body Shave Set
The razor and shaving companies have partnered together for a pride collab, emphasizing the slogan "wherever you shave, shave with pride." The genderless set comes with a Harry's face cartridge, a flamingo body cartridge, and an adorable razor handle and pink shower holder. Plus, some cute pride stickers! 100% of profits will be donated to The Trevor Project, which helps LGBTQ+ young people dealing with crisis.
Afflano Rainbow Pigmented Eyeshadow Pallet
This gorgeously pigmented palette is the perfect edition to your makeup drawer this June. The variety of colors across the rainbow will have you ready for a makeup look for any occasion. Headed to a pride event? Get creative and decorate your face in stunning, colorful eyeshadow!
Afflano's Colorful Rainbow Matte And Shimmer Pressed Glitter Pigmented Eye Shadow Pallet retails for $13.99 at amazon.com.
Tarte Cosmetics Limited-edition Pride Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte Cosmetics' best-selling mascara has been decked out in pride for June! Customers rave about how much this product volumizes, lengthens, curls and conditions lashes.
SUMMER OF STYLE: OK! CURATES FASHIONABLE 'FITS FOR YOUR NEXT DATE NIGHT — SHOP NOW
Tarte Cosmetics' Limited-edition Pride Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara retails for $24 at tartecosmetics.com.
Chaotic Cosmetics Faux Mink Lash Kit
The LGBTQIA+ owned beauty brand's rainbow lashes are perfect if you are headed to a pride parade, or if you just want to spice up your next makeup look with a pop of color!
Dr Botanicals Pride Edition Lemon Superfood All-In-One Rescue Butter
This nourishing butter lotion will quickly transform and hydrate your dry skin. It's small sizing is convenient to throw in your handbag, and the rainbow detailing allows you to rep your pride all year long!
Dr Botanicals' Pride Edition Lemon Superfood All-In-One Rescue Butter retails for $14.99 at us.drbotanicals.com.