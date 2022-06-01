Celebrate Pride Month & Let Your Inner Beauty Shine With Pride Makeup & Beauty Collections — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Happy Pride Month!

Today marks the month-long celebration of self-expression and freedom to love. While you should be prideful of your sexuality and identity every month, June focuses on uplifting those around us who may not have always felt comfortable in their own bodies — and who may not have always been able to walk hand-in-hand with the person they love.

Throughout this month, rainbow colors will fill the streets as pride parades take place across the world. The LGBTQ+ community, along with their allies, will shine light on spreading awareness, taking initiative and celebrating the various identities represented within society.

As Lady Gaga said best, "No matter gay, straight, or bi', lesbian, transgender life / I'm on the right track, baby, I was born to survive."

Whichever way you may choose to identify yourself, it is important to take time to show support toward the LGBTQ+ community. Whether you consider yourself part of it, or just an ally, there are so many different ways to participate with acts of kindness.

One great way to show your support is by shopping the numerous Pride Month collections at your favorite beauty brands! Plus, these products are the absolute perfect gift for your loved ones who may be a part of the LGBTQ+ community! A simple, small act of kindness goes a very long way — and would mean the world to your family or friends. You can even use these rainbow essentials to decorate your face if you are headed to any pride-themed celebrations!

Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s favorite pride collection products from the best beauty brands around!