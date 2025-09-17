Favorites of Fall: All the Cozy Couture, Cosmetics, Food and Beverages You Need to Make This Autumn Amazing

Article continues below advertisement

Fall is in full force and its time to round up the stylish essentials you need to have a pumpkin-perfect season! From aesthetic autumn attire to sweet cinnamon treats, conquer this fall by adding all the best items you need to seamlessly transition into cooler weather. Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s favorites to shop this fall.

Golden West Somewhere Over Laredo: Golden West Boots were founded and designed by the multi-award-winning country artist Lainey Wilson in partnership with Michael Petry, who is widely recognized for his contributions to brands like Frye, Tumi, Ralph Lauren, Prada and Adidas. Rooted in tradition, Golden West creates handcrafted, high-quality boots designed for the trailblazer. The brand blends timeless craftsmanship with fashion-forward design, offering boots that are as durable as they are stylish. Somewhere Over Laredo will take you chasing those neon rainbows. Inspired by flowers of childhood and statement vintage finds, this boot has your back from the rodeo to the festival to the streets in a town like Laredo. The boots are made with beautiful embroidery and calfskin inlays and overlays, in burnt red, aquamarine, with yellow and blue accents -- all laid on top of a supple off-white calfskin.

SO® Textured Boatneck Sweater ($29.99) From Kohl's: Tap into the Fisherman Aesthetic with this timeless yet trendy boatneck sweater. We wanted to share that both of the style items we recommended below are a part of Kohl's ongoing Customer Appreciation Event (9/11-9/21), which is a promotion offered in celebration of Kohl's Cash's 20th Anniversary. Throughout this event customers can save with the following deals: Kohl’s Card Members - 30% off

Kohl’s Rewards Members - 20% off

All Customers - 15% off

Hard Candy Glow on Lock Setting Spray: Gives your skin a gorgeous all-day glow with luminous hydration and set your makeup for up to 16 hours.

Seven Daughters Red Blend: Academy Award-nominated actress and Seven Daughters' strategic advisor Taraji P. Henson celebrates the launch of the Seven Daughters Red Blend on August 28, 2025. A must-try delight for red wine lovers and novices alike, Taraji invites her fans to taste the premium Italian wine made from a perfect blend of Marzemino, Corvina, and Merlot grapes - her favorite way is chilled!

On September 4, Sara Blakely’s Sneex debuted its Fall 2025 campaign, “City Life, Sneex Style,” a love letter to NYC as the ultimate playground for fashion, power and movement. The campaign is anchored by six brand-new colorways across the three signature hy-heel silhouettes: The Blake in Rose/Chocolate and Grey/Black Patent, The Icon in Burgundy/Cream, Black/Black Patent and Camo and The Tepper in Lime. With its mix of bold contrasts, the latest sneaker hybrid collection embodies the brand’s signature fusion of modern design and playful sophistication. From turning the subway into a runway to capturing the spontaneity of women in motion, the campaign reinforces Sneex’s ethos of all power, no pain while signaling its evolution as a serious player in the global luxury footwear space. Whether you prefer refined neutrals, striking details like patent leather accents or want to make a statement in vivid lime or camo, this new collection has you covered.

Mornings at Levain: Snif’s upcoming collaboration brings the iconic scent of Levain Bakery straight to your home! Launching September 16th, the Mornings at Levain Candle ($46) celebrates the iconic bakery’s 30th anniversary with a comforting burn that channels the early-morning magic of Levain; the first loaves baking, cookies being rolled, and coffee filling the air. The scent profile blends sea salt, chopped walnuts, cocoa and a fluffy musk for a luxurious, layered burn. At the heart of the fragrance is a custom Levain cookie accord, developed using proprietary Jungle EssenceTM technology to extract a distillate from Levain’s OG Chocolate Chip Walnut cookie, to create a custom scent note directly from their best-selling cookie. Over two years in the making, this has been Snif’s longest scent development project to date, a true testament to the shared commitment to craft and quality that defines both brands. Both co-founded by NYC-based best friends, Snif and Levain share roots in friendship making this campaign a natural celebration of fun, connection, and community.

Did You Stretch Tho: 52 Stretches To Increase Flexibility, Balance, And Performance: Hannah Corbin, a founding Peloton instructor (11.5 years and counting!) has just written a guidebook and 52-card deck of her favorite stretches. Each card clearly demonstrates and explains a different stretch and are easily portable: grab a few so you can stretch on the go. Hannah's goal is to inspire healthy living and longevity in everyone. Her ethos is: "Treat your body like it belongs to someone you love."

Naked Shaped Palette (available in Cool and Warm): The Naked Shaped Palette is available in cool or warm that complement a variety of skin tones and shape-shift any look in seconds. This new rendition of a cult classic features 14 multi-use shades in various textures, including matte, cream, and shimmer for full face versatility.

Pumpkin Spice Almond MALK: Pumpkin season has officially arrived with the return of MALK’s cult-favorite Pumpkin Spice Almond MALK. This limited-edition, seasonal release is a clean-label twist on fall’s most iconic flavor - crafted with MALK’s signature base of filtered water and sprouted organic almonds, plus real organic pumpkin, maple syrup, and a cozy blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove. Cold-pressed, certified organic, glyphosate residue-free, and non-GMO, it’s as pure as it is delicious. Perfect for frothing, fall baking, or swapping into your favorite latte, it’s a better-for-you take on the pumpkin spice obsession we’ve all been conditioned to crave this time of year. Available while supplies last, this is the seasonal flavor fans wait all year for - grab it before it’s gone!

InoPro Green Whitening Strips: Brighten your smile in just 10 minutes with InoPro Teeth Whitening Strips. Made with natural ingredients, these peroxide-free strips gently lift everyday stains from coffee, wine, and your favorite foods, without harsh chemicals. Simply apply the strips and let them work their magic. You’ll see a visibly whiter smile while keeping your teeth protected and healthy.

Thayers Jelly Toner: For those with combo to oily skin, the right skincare routine is all about balance - enter Thayers’ new Oil Balancing Jelly Toner. The cooling, lightweight jelly texture is designed to leave skin with a soft-matte finish and clinically proven results, all without drying out the skin. Immediately, oil is absorbed all day + the skin is hydrated for 24 hours. In just 1 week, the appearance of pores is visibly reduced. Perfect to prep the skin after cleansing, Thayers Oil Balancing Jelly Toner formulation is powered by 2% Niacinamide, Kombucha Filtrate, and Green Kaolin Clay. In one simple step, Thayer’s Oil Balancing Jelly Toner purifies, hydrates, and mattifies, leaving skin feeling clean, soft, and shine-free from morning to night.

Wandering Bear Cold Brew Latte: Wandering Bear’s new Cold Brew Latte delivers coffee shop taste with a functional twist — each serving packs 11g of protein, 140mg of caffeine, and only 100 calories. Available in Classic Double Latte, Vanilla, and Mocha, it’s smooth, creamy, and made with Wandering Bear’s signature bold cold brew for the perfect balance of energy and nutrition in every sip.

Howard Johnson® is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a playful nod to its past: the launch of limited-edition Fried Clam Soap. Inspired by the clam strips that once made HoJo restaurants famous, the soaps look like the crispy classic but are infused with lemon, sea salt, and a touch of butter for a nostalgic (but fresh) twist. Available for a short time at select hotels starting September 16 and online October 3, the collector’s item reflects HoJo’s retro-modern spirit—blending its roadside Americana roots with today’s whimsical, family-friendly hospitality. The release underscores the iconic hotel brand’s legacy of turning everyday moments into lasting memories while reintroducing HoJo’s signature charm to a new generation of travelers.

The Chiara Sandal in Chiodino Suede from GEWLS: Hand-crafted in Italy of Suede to create an entirely unique minimal silhouette. Featuring a rounded toe and lightly padded insole for comfort, it will become a staple in your wardrobe. Perfect for the transitional season too!

Wraps by Tina — Aliya Multi Way Cotton Wrap: Aliya is one of those pieces you will have in more than one color! A/C too cold at that restaurant or theatre? Toss this lightweight cotton wrap over your shoulders. It takes any ordinary outfit up a notch! Perfect over tanks as well as sleeveless dresses when you need a little coverage. Pull the end through the loop and toss it over your shoulder for a nonchalant elegance. Made in Italy.

ABIGAIL HAVANA DRESS From Ola Azul: The Ola Azul Abigail Havana Dress is a breezy, light, and airy cover-up featuring a vibrant, multicolored, and "head-turning" print. This vacation-ready garment is designed for sun-soaked days and warm nights, emphasizing effortless beachside or poolside elegance.

BudhaGirl All Weather Bangles: The BudhaGirl All Weather Bangles® are Waterproof, soundless, weightless, and TSA-proof, they’re unlike anything else on the market. Each set is handcrafted by over 20 artisans in Thailand, blending global craftsmanship with modern versatility. More than accessories, these bangles are wearable rituals—stackable statements that remind you to pause, be present, and move through life with purpose.

Bobo’s Pumpkin Spice Oat Bars blend anti-inflammatory cinnamon, 100% whole grain oats and pumpkin spices together to mimic the very first bite of your favorite pumpkin pie. Each one is gluten-free, Certified Non-GMO, vegan and dairy free! Bobo's Pecan Pie Oat Bites pair wholesome whole grain oats with delicious pecans for that perfect autumn pecan pie taste. Each one is gluten-free, Certified Non-GMO, vegan and dairy free!

Portland Pet Food Company's Grain & Gluten-Free Pumpkin Biscuits are made with the freshest ingredients from the Pacific Northwest. Fresh organic pumpkin gets mixed with Bob’s Red Mill’s Garbanzo Bean Flour and all natural peanut butter to create these delicious treats. Great for dogs with allergies, or those on a grain-free diet!

WOLF X LIBERTY Julia Interior Print Travel Jewelry Portfolio - Sage Green: Inspired by Liberty’s 1930s archival florals, the WOLF X LIBERTY Julia Travel Jewelry Portfolio features a soft sage bio-based material exterior and a lining of dainty blooms, with a bespoke colourway exclusively designed by Liberty for WOLF. With space for earrings, rings, necklaces, and zip compartments, it brings a touch of nostalgic romance to modern jewelry storage, perfect for travel or dressing tables alike.

Bubble Tell All Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm ($9): Spice up your life! Tell All Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm hydrates dry, chapped lips for super smoochable softness. The non-sticky formula goes on smooth to leave your lips feeling plush, plump, and hydrated. It also comes with a matching keychain, so you'll never lose your ride-or-dry balm.

Back to Nature's Garlic & Herb Mini Seasoned Crackers and Back to Nature's Sour Cream & Onion Style Mini Seasoned Crackers: The perfectly poppable, on-the-go snack, so tasty it doesn't need toppings or dip! Coated in craveable seasonings, the new Mini Seasoned Crackers are non-GMO, plant-based, and contain no artificial flavors or synthetic colors. Crispy, buttery, and perfectly bite-sized, make Mini Seasoned Crackers your new go-to snack, flavorful addition to your next girl dinner, football watch party snack, or lunchbox hero! Mini Seasoned Crackers are available nationwide in Whole Foods, Hannaford and on Amazon.

Boiron Arnica Montana 30C Bonus Pack: The Homeopathic Boiron Arnica 30C, Buy 2 Get 1 Free Pack is a natural and effective product that provides pain relief for muscle aches and stiffness. The product contains Arnica 30C pellets, which are a natural remedy for pain relief. Additionally, the product comes in a Buy 2 Get 1 Free pack, which means you can get more product for your money! Temporarily relieves muscle pain and stiffness due to minor injuries, overexertion and falls. Reduces pain, swelling and discoloration from bruises.

Dove Limited-Edition Fall Treats Collection: Dove is bringing cozy seasonal indulgence to the shower with its Limited-Edition Fall Treats Collection. Available in nostalgic scents like Apple Caramel Crumble, Pecan Butter Crunch, and Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie—plus the NEW Maple Glazed Donut—the lineup combines irresistible fragrance with Dove’s signature nourishing care for skin that feels as good as it smells.

Mimi LuzonEpic Lush Lip Balm: The one lip balm you’ll always come back to – anywhere, anytime. Meet the mask your lips will crave daily. This nourishing treatment is housed in a refillable metal case—designed to elevate your beauty ritual and never leave your bag. Epic Lush Lip Balm melts on contact, wrapping your lips in a cushion of intense nourishment, silky softness, and all-day comfort. A sleek, must-have essential that belongs in every handbag. Star Ingredients: Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter) Velvety, ultra-rich, and instantly absorbing. Packed with vitamins A, E & F, antioxidants, and fatty acids to hydrate, soften, plump, and reinforce the lips’ natural barrier.

(Butyrospermum Parkii Butter) Velvety, ultra-rich, and instantly absorbing. Packed with vitamins A, E & F, antioxidants, and fatty acids to hydrate, soften, plump, and reinforce the lips’ natural barrier. Vitamin E (Tocopherol) An antioxidant powerhouse that repairs, soothes, and protects lips from environmental stressors.

(Tocopherol) An antioxidant powerhouse that repairs, soothes, and protects lips from environmental stressors. Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Brightens, boosts radiance, and smooths the appearance of fine lines. Especially effective when paired with Vitamin A.

Something Nice Zero Toothpaste: Designed by Dr. Winters to rebuild and strengthen teeth naturally. Featuring clinically-proven 10% nHAp, a soft mint flavor, and a pure taste formula free from SLS, Zero delivers powerful protection without fluoride.

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc: Known for its vibrant, fruit-forward flavor profile, Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc is one of Marlborough’s benchmark Sauvignon Blancs. Whether you’re sitting by the fire with loved ones or hosting a night in with friends, this popular New Zealand wine is the perfect bottle for savoring those special fall moments. Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc also blends well in fall cocktails such as the Chai Tea-Ser and Matcha Tea-Ser.

The World Champion: Engineered for champions, these goggles are built to dominate the podium. Designed for athletes competing at the highest level of supercross, the World Champion goggles deliver premium fit, advanced technology, and a flawless finish. Crafted to impress the pros and inspire the core, they set the standard for performance eyewear.

POSSIBLE® Snack Bar: Power your day with wholesome snack bars made from real food. Whether you’re gearing up for a workout or tackling a packed schedule, our nutrient-rich bars provide lasting energy and the nutrition your body craves – without compromising on flavor or ingredients. Created to be the go-to bar for those who want a snack that truly satisfies, they’re the perfect companion to keep you fueled wherever life leads.

Guinot: The Hydra Peeling Concentrate: A 4-week at-home treatment targeting pigmentation, blemishes, and dark spots on the face and décolleté. Key Ingredients: Dose 1 includes Glycolic Acid to exfoliate the skin, improve texture, and minimize blemishes. Dose 2 includes Vitamin C Derivative to minimize dark spots and improve elasticity, and Zinc Gluconate to tighten pores and reduce inflammation

BedHead Pajamas Paw-fectly Pink Long Sleeve Classic Stretch Jersey PJ Set: In partnership with Susan G. Komen®, BedHead PJs is proud to support the journey to end breast cancer. 100% of the purchase price of this Paw-fectly Pink Set will be donated to Susan G. Komen®, Your $120 = $120 donated!

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray From This Works: A 99% natural sleep aid, proven to help you fall asleep faster and wake feeling more refreshed. Simply spritz This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray on your linens before bedtime to improve sleep quality. This award-winning, natural, aromatherapeutic Superblend of Lavender, Chamomile, and Vetivert calms both mind and body to ensure a peaceful night of sleep. Drawing upon the disciplines of biochemistry, neuroscience, and the social sciences, This Works formulations support the body's natural circadian rhythm and are rigorously tested in clinical, fMRI, and user studies.

LALICIOUS Hydrating Butter Gloss SPF 30: This gloss doesn’t just shine - it works overtime hydrating, plumping, and protecting your pout with every swipe. It’s truly the lip gloss that checks all the boxes. Here’s why you’ll love it: ✔️SPF 30 for powerful sun protection ✔️Peptide Blend helps plump, smooth, and nourish ✔️Lightweight hydration with a glossy finish ✔️Non-sticky formula that feels as good as it looks ✔️Crisp, cooling flavor that refreshes with every swipe

TOGETHXR Signet Ring: Designed for those who rise under pressure, this signature ring pairs bold style with lasting meaning. With the TOGETHXR logo and a pavé accent, it’s a symbol of strength that starts from within. (1/10 CT T.W. Lab-Grown Diamond) – $99.98.

No Pressure Lip Liner From DIBS: DIBS Beauty's No Pressure Lip Liner, famously worn by Sofia Richie at her wedding, is back with a new-and-improved formula in a sharpenable format for seamless application. Infused with collagen-boosting peptides, it defines, sculpts, and conditions while delivering a soft-matte finish. Available in six versatile shades, it’s the ultimate multi-tasker – perfect for lining, filling, and layering.

PS… Eye Sleep Mask: Soothe the eye area overnight with this eye sleeping mask, with Caffeine and Peony Seed Oil.

COVERGIRL has launched an exciting new limited-edition collection inspired by Netflix’s Stranger Things—just in time for Halloween! The Bite PH Transforming Lip Gloss ($11.99) - In just one plush swipe, the gloss color instantly transforms from spooky black and green to a sheer, customized pink.

OFFLINE By Aerie You're So Smooth Super Wide Leg Pant, $69.95: A sleek, lightweight pant with a subtle shine and sporty side stripe, designed with pockets, a wide-leg opening, and an elastic waistband for easy wear. Perfect for lounging, on-the-go comfort, and street-style moments.

AE Stretch Low-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Jean, $59.95: Low-rise jeans with a wide leg for for a cool, slouchy fit. Made from stretch denim that looks like classic jeans and keeps its shape all day.

The Restorative Hand Wash is formulated to be gentle yet effective, offering lasting hydration, nourishment, and protection with every use, making it ideal for frequent use without the worry of drying out your skin. Plus, refills ($78) are available to replenish your evolvetogether hand wash whenever you're running low or need a top-up! Housed in a handcrafted glass bottle, the evolvetogether Restorative Hand Wash brings elegance to any setting and is designed for reuse, promoting a more sustainable lifestyle. Its timeless form, featuring the phrase "doing good. every day." subtly embossed, serves as a daily reminder that small, intentional choices can have a meaningful impact on both people and the planet. Custom Fine Fragrance: Available in four signature scents including Monaco, Havana, Taormina, and Provence, which linger softly after rinsing, enriching the hand-washing ritual. Gentle, Non-Stripping Cleanse: An antioxidant complex soothes irritation and defends against daily skin stress, leaving hands balanced and calm.24-Hour Hydration: A science-backed moisturizing blend of hyaluronic acid and plant sugars delivers deep, lasting moisture and supports the skin’s natural balance. Skin Barrier Support: Betaine and glycerin work together to lock in hydration, helping to protect the skin from environmental stressors.

Liquid Death Face Mask Box Set: Say death to dry skin with this compostable face mask set, inspired by Liquid Death's cult-favorite flavors. Featuring targeted formulas for blemish control, revitalization, and intense hydration, these masks deliver killer results. Use all three for the ultimate skin revival - because these are sheet masks to die for. Yes, we're dead serious about this collaboration.

The Greenwich Lowball: The Greenwich Lowball is an elegant, hand-blown glass featuring the signature chevron motif from Via Carota’s bottles. In tandem with The Greenwich Lowball glassware launch, there will also be an exclusive, luxury entertaining set equipped with two Greenwich Lowballs, a classic Via Carota cocktail stirrer, and some of the brand’s fan-favorite cocktails including the Negroni Set (White Negroni & Classic Negroni), Whiskey Set (Old Fashioned & Manhattan) and Margarita x Classic Negroni Set The Greenwich Lowball will be available at simonpearce.com and in Simon Pearce’s retail stores, sold as a pair for $160. The set will be available only at drinkviacarota.com, for $260.

Shark Glam™ Hot Tool Air Styling & Drying System: Meet the Shark Glam™ Hot Tool Air Styling & Drying System. Innovative heat-controlled ceramic and powerful airflow unlock smooth silky finishes, glossy blowouts and ultra high-shine end styles without heat damage in wet to dry mode. Shark Glam™ Styler Suite includes Shark Silki™ straightener for wet-to-straight styling in as little as one pass*, and the Shark Glossi™ styler for ultra-fast, bouncy blowouts with maximum gloss.** *using wet mode on wavy hair in lab settings **shine/frizz vs. air drying

STRONG JW Original Pendant Coin (Rising Sun): There are times in life you celebrate your strength; there are times when you seek resiliency. This pendant is a touchstone for both. Remember that the sun rises every day and brings new opportunity. Allow yourself to be proud of the strength you have, allow yourself to accept help when you need support. The perspective you gain from developing strength is valuable - it allows you to help others in time of need.

Zappa From ALDO's New FW25 Accessory Must-Haves Across “Try Every Thing” Campaign: Croc-embossed leather shapes this point-toe ankle boot, a silhouette with a block heel and a discreet elastic panel for easy on and off that travels city blocks with quiet confidence.

Tayloria From ALDO's New FW25 Accessory Must-Haves Across “Try Every Thing” Campaign: A fresh take on the brand’s original Frida clog, emphasizing clogs as a must-have statement style for the season. Cow-print canvas rides atop chunky wooden platforms framed by gleaming gold studs, turning every step into retro-road-trip confidence with a bold platform silhouette that begs for big-city nights and sunlit highway horizons.

Pumpkin Spice Blend From Blume: This limited-edition mix makes cozy café-style PSLs at home for less than $1 a serving (30 servings total). It’s 100% vegan and made with superfoods like antioxidant-packed pumpkin and cinnamon, naturally sweetened with maple so it’s refined sugar free, and it's caffeine-free so you can enjoy it any time of day. I love to enjoy it with a shot (or two!) of espresso or add it to baked goods for a festive fall flair.

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes From Baked by Melissa:

Champagne Telmont’s Réserve de la Terre (SRP $105.40, ABV: 12%): An organic cuvée that makes an elegant and thoughtful gift for anyone who values exceptional Champagne with a sustainable purpose. Whether it’s for a host or that notoriously hard-to-shop-for someone, it’s a bottle that feels special, celebratory, and completely conscious. Whether for a gracious host or that notoriously hard-to-shop-for someone, this bottle feels special, celebratory, and fully conscious—making it the ultimate holiday gift.

KinderLyte Electrolyte Powders: KinderLyte Electrolyte Hydration packets hydrate 2x faster than water alone with a formula made with a kid-friendly blend of electrolytes and glucose, and contains 75% less sugar than leading sports drinks. KinderLyte is made with cleaner ingredients and it is free from synthetic dyes, artificial flavors, and artificial sweeteners, and is Non-GMO Project Verified. Each packet not only rehydrates but also supports the immune system with 4.2mg of zinc, making it a great option for both kids and adults. Available in convenient powder packs, it’s the go-to solution for dehydration from illness, heat, sports, travel, late nights, and more.

Bloom Nutrition Creatine Gummies: As the season shifts, fall brings fresh routines – whether it’s brisk outdoor workouts or cozy at-home wellness sessions. Bloom’s sugar‑free creatine gummies deliver 5g of clinically backed creatine in a delightful bite, helping women stay strong, focused, and energized without the bulk or bloat. A flavorful, brain‑boosting way to fall into fitness.

SUGARED + BRONZED Hocoba Oil®: As the crisp autumn air sets in, give your skin a hydration hero that keeps it supple and glow-forward. Hocoba Oil, an ultra-moisturizing blend of fractionated coconut and jojoba oils, boosts elasticity, supports cell regeneration, and smooths the look of fine lines and breakouts. Whether applied post-shower to lock in moisture or used on-the-go, this lightweight essential turns ‘smooth skin’ into your new fall glow routine.”

MUD\WTR Nourish Starter Kit: As the season shifts toward cozy rituals and cooler mornings, Nourish invites you to elevate your wellness routine. Each organic, plant-based scoop delivers 25 g of protein for satiety and recovery – plus functional mushrooms, adaptogens, nootropics, and probiotics to support focus, calm, immunity, and digestion. Think of it as fall’s answer to multi-tasking: comforting yet clean, nourishing both mind and body.

Roycederm Seborrheic Dermatitis & Psoriasis Cream: Fall’s cooler temps and drier air can leave skin irritated and flaky. This best-selling cream delivers fast-acting relief for itching, redness, and scaling caused by seborrheic dermatitis and psoriasis, making it a seasonal must-have for calm, comfortable skin.

Santa’s Magical Telephone™: Mr. Christmas, the beloved holiday brand delighting families since 1933, introduces Santa’s Magical Telephone™, the world’s first AI-powered toy phone bringing real conversations with Santa to anyone. This charming, vintage-style rotary phone comes with 60 minutes of talk time and connects easily—no Wi-Fi or apps required. Santa remembers children’s names, wish lists, and responds in real time, creating personalized, magical interactions. Thoughtfully designed for ages 3 and up with kid-friendly conversations and family-appropriate content that parents can trust, it’s both a festive décor piece and a keepsake, bringing wonder and nostalgia to homes everywhere for seasons to come. True believers and pint-sized skeptics alike will relish in the magic this holiday must-have delivers and help parents win Christmas.

Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor: Miku is a top-tier audio and video monitor that offers advanced features for tracking your baby’s health and environment. With SensorFusion Tech, it monitors temperature, humidity, light, sound, and motion without wearables, even in the dark. Miku provides live breathing patterns, sleep analytics, and smart alerts, all while delivering superior AV quality, enhanced security, and a stylish, easy-to-install design! Available with wall mount or stand.