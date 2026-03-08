FBI Interviewed Woman Who Accused Donald Trump of Assaulting Her When She Was 13 Years Old on 4 Separate Occasions in 2019
March 8 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
A woman who accused Donald Trump of assaulting her when she was 13 years old was interviewed by the FBI on four separate occasions in 2019.
New documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files that the DOJ recently released claimed that the meetings between law enforcement and the female were organized during the federal investigation into Ghislaine Maxwell and the now-dead financier.
Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Trafficked the Woman When She Was a Teenager
“They would not have interviewed her four times if they thought she was lying,” a source told The Miami Herald.
The unidentified woman told authorities that Epstein trafficked her to several other men when she was between 13 and 15 years old, including the president, 79.
She also alleged that the s-- trafficker began to abuse her after he responded to an ad for babysitting services that her mother, who was a real estate agent, put in a booklet for her clientele.
'Let Me Teach You How Little Girls Are Supposed to Be,' Donald Trump Reportedly Said
“She was introduced to someone with money, money… it was Donald Trump,” the notes said. The woman met Trump for the first time when Epstein brought her to a “very tall building with huge rooms” in the New York and New Jersey area.
“[REDACTED] could not recall the identities of the other individuals present; however, they all exited when TRUMP asked everyone to leave the room," the files stated.
“Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,” Trump allegedly mused to her.
Donald Trump 'Struck' the Unidentified Woman
“TRUMP unzipped his pants and put [her] head ‘down to his p----.’ [REDACTED] ‘bit the s--- out of it,’” the report added. The woman even bit him because he “disgusted” her.
The businessman then allegedly slapped her and ordered other people to remove her from the room.
“[REDACTED] clarified that when she previously said TRUMP struck her after she bit him on the p----, she provided further details that he, ‘pulled [her] hair and punched [her] on the side of [her] head,'" the memo said.
The Anonymous Victim Was Conflicted Over Bringing Up the Allegations
According to the victim, she and her mother received many scary and threatening calls “throughout her life,” also describing “four to five close calls” where her car was almost pushed off of the roads.
In her fourth interview, the woman admitted she was unsure if she wanted to press charges because the abuse occurred several decades ago and didn't see a point in resurfacing them again.
“What’s the point?” she shrugged.