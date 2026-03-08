FBI Interviewed Woman Who Accused Donald Trump of Assaulting Her When She Was 13 Years Old on 4 Separate Occasions in 2019

Article continues below advertisement

A woman who accused Donald Trump of assaulting her when she was 13 years old was interviewed by the FBI on four separate occasions in 2019. New documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files that the DOJ recently released claimed that the meetings between law enforcement and the female were organized during the federal investigation into Ghislaine Maxwell and the now-dead financier.

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Trafficked the Woman When She Was a Teenager

Source: MEGA The woman told authorities that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to several other men.

“They would not have interviewed her four times if they thought she was lying,” a source told The Miami Herald. The unidentified woman told authorities that Epstein trafficked her to several other men when she was between 13 and 15 years old, including the president, 79. She also alleged that the s-- trafficker began to abuse her after he responded to an ad for babysitting services that her mother, who was a real estate agent, put in a booklet for her clientele.

'Let Me Teach You How Little Girls Are Supposed to Be,' Donald Trump Reportedly Said

Source: MEGA The president met the unidentified woman in a random building in the New York/New Jersey vicinity.

“She was introduced to someone with money, money… it was Donald Trump,” the notes said. The woman met Trump for the first time when Epstein brought her to a “very tall building with huge rooms” in the New York and New Jersey area. “[REDACTED] could not recall the identities of the other individuals present; however, they all exited when TRUMP asked everyone to leave the room," the files stated. “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,” Trump allegedly mused to her.

Donald Trump 'Struck' the Unidentified Woman

Source: MEGA New documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files were recently released by the DOJ.

“TRUMP unzipped his pants and put [her] head ‘down to his p----.’ [REDACTED] ‘bit the s--- out of it,’” the report added. The woman even bit him because he “disgusted” her. The businessman then allegedly slapped her and ordered other people to remove her from the room. “[REDACTED] clarified that when she previously said TRUMP struck her after she bit him on the p----, she provided further details that he, ‘pulled [her] hair and punched [her] on the side of [her] head,'" the memo said.

The Anonymous Victim Was Conflicted Over Bringing Up the Allegations

Source: MEGA The victim initially did not want to stir up the Epstein allegations again when she was interviewed in 2019.