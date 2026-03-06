Politics Donald Trump Bombshell: Disturbing FBI Interview From Missing File Occurred Just 3 Days Before Jeffrey Epstein's Death by Suicide Source: MEGA Donald Trump was accused of forcing himself on a 'little girl' just days before Jeffrey Epstein's shocking suicide in 2019. Rebecca Friedman March 6 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

A disturbing FBI interview about Donald Trump, conducted in connection to the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, occurred three days before the disgraced financier's death, according to a missing file exposed in newly released documents by the Department of Justice. Records show the interview took place on August 7, 2019 — days before Epstein died by suicide in his New York City jail cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges. The interview summary contains allegations from a woman who claimed Epstein introduced her to Trump when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

Source: MEGA The FBI interview was initially missing from the DOJ's release of the Epstein files.

According to the FBI notes, the woman alleged Epstein once took her off his private island and brought her to meet Trump in either New York or New Jersey, where she said she was introduced to wealthy individuals. The accuser told investigators she remembered being in a tall building with large rooms where multiple people were present before Trump allegedly asked the others to leave. The document claims Trump then made a comment "to the effect of" teaching her "how little girls are supposed to be," before unzipping his pants and forcing her head toward his private parts.

Teenager 'Bit' Donald Trump's Manhood in Alleged Sexual Assault Encounter

Source: MEGA Donald Trump insists he has been 'exonerated' by the Epstein files.

According to the interview summary, the woman alleged she reacted by biting him. The notes claim Trump then struck her and demanded she be removed from the room. The woman reportedly told investigators she bit him because she was disgusted by the encounter. "He had money, it reeked off of him," she allegedly recalled.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump Liked 'Fresh Meat'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein allegedly introduced Donald Trump to underage girls.

The FBI document also states the accuser remembered hearing Trump and Epstein use phrases such as “fresh meat,” “untainted” and “not jaded” when referring to girls. The woman told investigators she had two additional interactions with Trump but asked to move on from the subject during that portion of the interview. The interview was conducted as part of the broader federal investigation into Epstein — who was arrested in July 2019 in Teterboro, N.J., on charges of s-- trafficking minors after returning from a trip to Paris on his private jet.

Jeffrey Epstein Died by Suicide While Awaiting His Trafficking Trial

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while in jail.