Expert Insight: Ferrat Destine Shares How To Achieve Maximum Productivity

Productivity is essential to the growth of any business because it creates a culture of excellence. A productive team can boost the company's morale, skyrocket growth, and enhance the workplace environment. Ferrat Destine, an accomplished entrepreneur and author, believes that productivity is probably the key to growth for any business venture and should be implemented to drive long-term goals. He is one of those self-made entrepreneurs who did not succeed on a platter of gold but pressed on through the path of failure, trials, and mistakes to find success. Today, Ferrat’s stories and experiences have made him an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide. He also shares valuable experiences and lessons from his entrepreneurial journey as an author with Entrepreneur, an American magazine and website.

Moving to the US with nothing, Ferrat Destine knew he would be an entrepreneur. His first years in the US weren’t quite rosy, as Ferrat tried his hands on multiple businesses. He started a laundry business which didn’t do too badly, except that it didn’t help Ferrat reach as many people as he wanted. Driven by a passion for service, Ferrat founded Impress Service LLC a cleaning company in New Jersey at the peak of the pandemic. Through the business, he was able to fulfill his dream of impacting people’s life positively in the community. The old and weak who received support from Impress Service LLC shared news about the company with their friend and family. By word-of-mouth promotion, Impress Service LLC became the #1 cleaning company in New Jersey.