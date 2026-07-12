FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show Performers Revealed: Full Lineup and Details

Global Citizen will produce the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted.

In a July 8 media release , FIFA and Global Citizen announced the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, which will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund . They previously revealed the 27 grassroots organizations across 10 countries that will receive grants to support "their vital work in providing quality education and football programmes for children in underserved communities worldwide," per the May media release .

The FIFA World Cup is about to get even bigger.

After headlining the Coachella 2026, Justin Bieber will dominate the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show alongside Madonna, Shakira and BTS.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in the media release, "When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world."

Reacting to the news, the "DAISIES" hitmaker said he is grateful to be part of the Halftime Show, and "even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world."

Bieber also announced the news via Instagram, sharing a short clip of the poster.

Meanwhile, the "Dai Dai" songstress offered a preview of the major performance she will share with her co-headliners.

"I played at the inauguration, and now I'm playing at the final," Shakira shared during an appearance on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill on July 8. "I've got to wrap my head around it, make it a little different from what I did at the inauguration."

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer then expressed hope that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin would also perform, despite working behind the scenes.

"We'll all get together and we'll all figure it out how it's gonna be, but I'm really curious," Shakira added. "I'm as curious as you are right now!"

In the same media release, Infantino confirmed that Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, Coldplay and the PS22 Chorus will also join and "play a key role in conveying a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide."

"The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together," the Nigerian singer-songwriter said. "To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don't take lightly. I'm honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world."