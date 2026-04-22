Justin Bieber Coachella Weekend 2: Relive Singer's Cameo-Packed Performance
April 22 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber’s second weekend headlining set at Coachella was about more than the music, it was about the moment.
After a more subdued debut to mixed reactions the week prior, Bieber returned to the Indio stage on April 18 with an amped-up approach, bringing out a wave of high-profile guests.
A Crowd-Pleasing Guest Lineup
Billie Eilish and SZA delivered some of the night’s biggest reactions. Eilish, a longtime fan, joined him onstage for “One Less Lonely Girl,” where Bieber serenaded her in a playful callback to his early career, while SZA appeared later for an acoustic duet of her hit “Snooze.”
The set also featured appearances from Sexyy Red, Big Sean, Dijon, The Kid LAROI, Tems, WizKid and Mk.gee, creating a rolling sequence of viral moments that kept the crowd engaged throughout the night.
The Nostalgia Factor
During one segment, Bieber played old music videos and sang along, creating a rare moment where present-day Bieber performed alongside his younger self.
The throwback element hit especially hard with the crowd, particularly during “One Less Lonely Girl,” where the combination of nostalgia and Eilish’s surprise appearance sparked one of the loudest reactions of the night.
He also made the performance personal, giving a shout-out to wife Hailey Bieber and their son during “Everything Hallelujah,” adding an intimate layer to an otherwise high-energy set.
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More Than a Performance
According to John Kwatakye-Atiko, founder of Popularity PR and Popular Demand Entertainment, Coachella appearances often serve a bigger purpose than just entertaining a crowd.
“Bringing out big guests isn't just about giving the crowd a fun moment — it’s a highly calculated test,” he said. “The artist's team is watching the internet react. They want to see if the buzz translates into actual streaming numbers before they commit millions of dollars to a new album cycle or a massive tour.”
Kwatakye-Atiko added that aligning with major names can reinforce an artist’s position in the industry.
If an artist has been laying low or needs a comeback, the fastest way to get back on top is to stand next to whoever is currently dominating music,” he explains. “It sends a clear message: ‘I’m still at the top of the food chain, and the biggest names in the world still answer my phone calls.’”
What Comes Next
For Bieber, who has been relatively low-key in recent years, the Coachella stage offered a powerful reentry into the spotlight.
“You don’t waste a massive, viral Coachella moment just for the fun of it. It's the best billboard in the world. When insiders see this happen, they know the timer has started,” Kwatakye-Atiko said. “If the internet eats it up and the momentum holds, you can bet a new single or a tour announcement is dropping within the next month or two.”