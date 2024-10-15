Filling Gender Gaps with the She.Her Boutique – The Climax of Boundless Pleasure and Women Empowerment
Sex is one of the most primal desires of humans – everyone has sex, everyone talks about it, and everyone wants to have a healthy, fulfilling sex life. But does everyone enjoy it as much as they deserve? Statistics illuminate the landscape, pointing to the enormous gender-based orgasm gap in society; in heterosexual relationships, 95% of men said they ‘almost always’ orgasm during sex, compared to only 25% of women.
Though focusing solely on the big O takes away from other aspects of intimacy, instilling an unnecessary sense of pressure on both counterparts, numbers call for equilibrium – a balance achieved through raising awareness and shedding the stigmas surrounding female gratification. Especially with research showcasing the tremendous health benefits of climax, from improved sleep to reduced stress and pain relief, reinforcing the importance of a satisfactory sex life regardless of gender is crucial.
When Brett Susan Glickman, a woman passionate about celebrating womanhood, realized the global orgasm gap, she embarked on a mission to shift the narrative of stigma and shame. Her pursuit was fueled when Brett’s husband sent her a New York Times article exploring the global neglect of clitoral education – a void that leads to only a quarter of sexually active women orgasming regularly.
“So many women admit to having low sex drives, much to the disappointment of men. But are we really shocked? We were conditioned to believe that female climax and clitoral stimulation are a mystery—something that shouldn’t be talked about. But the truth is simple – women can, should, and deserve to orgasm as much as men,” stresses Brett. “If mainstream research and sexual educators won’t say it, She.Her will.”
She.Her, built on the pillars of liberation and unrestricted sexual discovery, invites women to enter a realm where a powerful blend of sultriness and tranquility overshadows deeply seated stigmas. From sex toys to arousal serums and lingerie, She.Her offers a feminine haven where female pleasure is not only understood but celebrated.
In a world envisioned by Brett, the shadows of taboos surrounding female pleasure are illuminated by empowering movements, educational initiatives, and safe spaces for women to explore their desires. She.Her is more than a lingerie boutique; it’s a catalyst of change and a haven where sensations are stronger and sexual dreams come true.
“She.Her is a path to pleasure. Here, visions once considered ‘too bold’ come to life. Women deserve a place that cares about their satisfaction, and She.Her is exactly that,” Brett shares. “In today’s world, human connections fade away too quickly, and an epidemic of loneliness is coming. Intimacy is the cure we need. But until we bridge orgasm gaps and celebrate female pleasure, we will be stuck in a world where men want more sex while women want more than stale sensations.”