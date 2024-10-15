Filling Gender Gaps with the She.Her Boutique – The Climax of Boundless Pleasure and Women Empowerment

Sex is one of the most primal desires of humans – everyone has sex, everyone talks about it, and everyone wants to have a healthy, fulfilling sex life. But does everyone enjoy it as much as they deserve? Statistics illuminate the landscape, pointing to the enormous gender-based orgasm gap in society; in heterosexual relationships, 95% of men said they ‘almost always’ orgasm during sex, compared to only 25% of women.

Though focusing solely on the big O takes away from other aspects of intimacy, instilling an unnecessary sense of pressure on both counterparts, numbers call for equilibrium – a balance achieved through raising awareness and shedding the stigmas surrounding female gratification. Especially with research showcasing the tremendous health benefits of climax, from improved sleep to reduced stress and pain relief, reinforcing the importance of a satisfactory sex life regardless of gender is crucial.

When Brett Susan Glickman, a woman passionate about celebrating womanhood, realized the global orgasm gap, she embarked on a mission to shift the narrative of stigma and shame. Her pursuit was fueled when Brett’s husband sent her a New York Times article exploring the global neglect of clitoral education – a void that leads to only a quarter of sexually active women orgasming regularly.