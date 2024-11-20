Home > News NEWS Film Producer Mon Castro Reflects on the Success of Award-Winning Film Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra Left to right: Pablo Guillen, Marko Alonso, Pablo Cervera, Andrés Domit del Valle, Gabriel Gutiérrez, Mon Castro, and Pablo Riesgo Almonacid arrive at the 39th Annual Imagen Awards held at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles, California.

As 2024 draws to a close, film producer Mon Castro reflects on a year marked by professional successes. Castro and her team received the prestigious Spotlight Dorado grant, which allowed them to make Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra, one of the three finalist films of the nation-wide competition sponsored by McDonald’s and Loud and Live. Spotlight Dorado aims to support and highlight extraordinary Hispanic and Latino talent in the film industry, such as Castro. The film has had major commercial success ever since. Produced by Mon Castro and Gabriel Gutiérrez, with Pablo Riesgo Almonacid (Marco Polo) directing, the film premiered last winter at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Since then, it has been featured at the SXSW Spotlight Dorado event and has begun its festival circuit, with screenings in Los Angeles, Dallas, Morelia, Rome, and Mexico City. The film is also available on Canela TV, which has an audience of over 50 million viewers.

Left to right: Gabriel Gutiérrez, Mon Castro, Pablo Riesgo Almonacid, Jorlhey Novelo, Ptolemy Slocum, Gabriel Romero, and Carlos M. Jara attend the premiere of Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California

When director Pablo first pitched the idea, Castro was immediately captivated by the script’s originality. She was especially struck by the film's tone, which presented the issue of disparity through a unique and satirical lens. Castro also appreciated the opportunity to work with a team of Hispanic and Latino talent who shared similar experiences and a deep passion for their craft. Castro explains that a core theme of the film is the stark disparity between the lives of the ultra-wealthy and the working class. The story, told through satire, creates an exaggerated scenario that still mirrors the current sociopolitical landscape. The characters take their roles seriously, but the humor emerges from the absurdity of the situation, aiming to make audiences laugh while reflecting on society’s complexities. Filming in the desert presented unique challenges, with scenes shot at Red Rock Canyon State Park, two and a half hours from Los Angeles. With temperatures reaching 110-115°F, Castro and co-producer Gabriel Gutiérrez had to plan meticulously to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. They arranged to film during the coolest hours of the day, set up rest stations, and brought in medical support. Castro credits the resilience of actor Ptolemy Slocum, who played the character of Marcel, for his dedication in enduring the heat in a full space suit. The Spotlight Dorado grant has been transformative for Castro’s career, opening doors to new opportunities and expanding her network with talented creatives. She is grateful for the strong sense of community fostered through the program and feels honored by the recognition from the Imagen Foundation, which recently nominated Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra for the 39th Imagen Awards. The support from industry leaders has also been invaluable in advancing her career.