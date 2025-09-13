or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Movies
PHOTOS

They Saw It Coming! 7 Films That Eerily Predicted the Future

films that eerily predicted the future the terminator contagion
Source: Warner Bros./YouTube; Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

From 'The Terminator' to 'Contagion,' these films foreshadowed events and disasters that would eerily unfold in real life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 13 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

2001: A Space Odyssey

a space odyssey
Source: Warner Bros./YouTube

Stanley Kubrick produced and directed '2001: A Space Odyssey.'

Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey seemed to foresee what would happen in the future.

In the 1968 epic science fiction film, astronauts use rectangular, wireless screens to perform tasks that resemble iPads and tablets in shape and function.

In some scenes, astronauts communicate via video calls, even though similar devices and applications had not yet been invented at the time of the film's release.

Blade Runner

blade runner
Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment/YouTube

Harrison Ford starred in the 1982 film 'Blade Runner.'

Just like 2001: A Space Odyssey, the Harrison Ford-led film Blade Runner features giant, colorful screens and explores environmental deterioration. The plot strangely anticipated present events, including AI and voice-activated devices.

Contagion

contagion
Source: Warner Bros./YouTube

'Contagion' was released in 2011.

Starring Matt Damon, Contagion follows the story of a woman who dies of a mysterious infection after returning home from Hong Kong. The same illness kills her son, although her husband seems to be immune to it.

What begins as an isolated case becomes a worldwide epidemic, almost prophetically hinting at the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused over 7 million deaths globally.

Soylent Green

soylent green
Source: Warner Bros. via Warner Bros. Rewind/YouTube

'Soylent Green' cast included Academy Award-winning actor Charlton Heston.

Overpopulation, environmental degradation and food shortages are foreshadowed in the 1973 sci-fi/thriller film Soylent Green. The narrative strikingly encapsulates the society's most pressing concerns, offering a poignant preview of today's world.

The China Syndrome

the china syndrome
Source: MEGA

Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon and Michael Douglas costarred in the film.

Released on March 16, 1979, The China Syndrome is about a TV reporter and a cameraman tasked to create a routine story about a nuclear power plant, which later suffers a near-meltdown.

Nearly two weeks after its release, the Three Mile Island Unit 2 reactor had a partial meltdown. The event, which occurred at 4 a.m. on March 28, 1979, near Middleton, Pa., became the most serious accident in the history of U.S. commercial nuclear power plants. There were no injuries or adverse health effects reported at the time.

The Terminator

the terminator
Source: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

'The Terminator' became one of the most successful movie franchises in Hollywood.

The rise of reports about humanoid robots is an unsettlingly accurate foresight of the events in James Cameron's The Terminator. In the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led film, a cyborg hunts down a young woman whose unborn son is destined to trigger a war between mankind and the machines.

Although many of the technologies in the film exist today, the depicted cohabitation of robots and humans remains to be seen.

The Towering Inferno

the towering inferno
Source: MEGA

'The Towering Inferno' was adapted from two novels.

The Towering Inferno, starring Steve McQueen and Paul Newman, highlights careless building practices that lead to fire in a state-of-the-art San Francisco skyscraper.

Inspired by the construction of the World Trade Center in 1966, the film parallels real-life events, including the 2017 Grenfell Tower Fire in London that claimed 72 lives.

