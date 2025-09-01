NEWS 'Fire Country': When Does Season 2 Come to Netflix? Source: CBS Fans should rush to watch 'Fire Country' Season 2 for three big reasons. OK! Staff Sept. 1 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

As July wraps up, it's the perfect time to revamp your watchlist with Netflix's newest offerings. This week, we spotlight Fire Country, an underrated CBS drama series that is set to add its eagerly awaited second season to Netflix next month. This show blends drama, action and standout performances seamlessly, making now the ideal moment to catch up on Season 1 before diving into season 2. Here's why Fire Country deserves a spot on your viewing schedule.

'Fire Country' Highlights Unsung Heroes

Source: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS Max Thieriot stars as convict-turned-hero Bode Donovan.

Fire Country shines a light on a group often overlooked — California's inmate firefighters. The lead character, Bode Donovan (played by Max Thieriot, who co-created the series), is a convict who opts to fight fires in Northern California to reduce his prison sentence. Surprisingly, he finds himself back in his old hometown, facing a whirlwind of unresolved drama and old wounds. The show's portrayal of the inmate firefighter program, a real and sometimes controversial initiative due to the inmates' low wages, sparks essential discussions. In light of California's severe wildfires in recent years, Fire Country feels particularly relevant, inviting viewers to consider this complex issue.

Action That Ignites the Screen

Source: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS The series tackles real wildfire dangers.

Fire Country doesn't hold back when showcasing the devastating power of wildfires. The series brings the terrifying reality of flames to life through stunning visuals. From shattering glass to smoke-filled skies, the action crackles with fiery energy. The show confronts the real dangers faced by inmates and firefighters alike, embracing the thrill of daring rescues and the heroism displayed by both Cal Fire professionals and inmate trainees. It serves up an exhilarating viewing experience, perfect for thrill-seekers!

A Community Ensemble at Its Core

Source: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS Family drama fuels Bode's emotional journey.

Bode's return to his hometown introduces viewers to a cast of characters rooted in familiarity — and complications. With both of his parents working for Cal Fire — his father Vincent "Vince" Leone (Billy Burke) as a fire battalion chief and mother Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) as a division chief — the stakes are personal. Bode's tumultuous past is clouded by unresolved issues, including the tragic death of his younger sister Riley (Jade Pettyjohn) and a complicated relationship with his former best friend, Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway). While the show features thrilling action sequences, it remains grounded in small-town dynamics, connecting the characters' emotional lives. This balance will resonate with fans of shows like 9-1-1 or Chicago Fire, while the setting may appeal to admirers of Virgin River or even Gilmore Girls.

Get Ready for More 'Fire Country' on Netflix!

Source: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS 'Fire Country' spotlights California’s inmate firefighters.