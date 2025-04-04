'Fire Country' on CBS: Meet the Cast Heating Up This Must-Watch Drama

Since premiering in October 2022, Fire Country has ignited a fierce following, capturing the essence of heroism and second chances in a world blazing with danger. The firefighter drama delves deep into the life of Bode Leone (formerly Bode Donovan), a young convict who joins forces with the California Conservation Camp Program, battling blazes and demons in his northern California hometown.

Created by none other than Max Thieriot, who also stars in this sizzling series, Fire Country showcases an incredible ensemble ready to set the screen ablaze!