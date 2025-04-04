or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > CBS
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'Fire Country' on CBS: Meet the Cast Heating Up This Must-Watch Drama

Photo of CBS' 'Fire Country' Cast
Source: MEGA

Meet the cast of CBS' hit firefighter drama 'Fire Country.'

By:

April 4 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Since premiering in October 2022, Fire Country has ignited a fierce following, capturing the essence of heroism and second chances in a world blazing with danger. The firefighter drama delves deep into the life of Bode Leone (formerly Bode Donovan), a young convict who joins forces with the California Conservation Camp Program, battling blazes and demons in his northern California hometown.

Created by none other than Max Thieriot, who also stars in this sizzling series, Fire Country showcases an incredible ensemble ready to set the screen ablaze!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Max Thieriot
Source: MEGA

Max Thieriot fights with fires and inner demons in 'Fire Country.'

Article continues below advertisement

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone

Thieriot takes center stage as Bode, whose firefighting journey brings him face-to-face with his tumultuous past. The actor burst onto the scene in the 2004 film Catch That Kid and has since made waves in movies like The Pacifier (2005), Jumper (2008), and House at the End of the Street (2012). On the small screen, he made his mark as Dylan Massett in Bates Motel and Navy SEAL Clay Spenser in SEAL Team.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kevin Alejandro
Source: MEGA

'Fire Country's' Kevin Alejandro had roles in hit series such as 'True Blood' and 'Arrow.'

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez

Kevin Alejandro brings to life Gabriela’s father and dedicated Cal Fire firefighter, Manny Perez. This veteran actor is known for his dynamic roles, including Nate Moretta in TNT’s Southland, Jesús Velázquez in HBO’s True Blood and Sebastian Blood in Arrow.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jordan Calloway
Source: MEGA

Jordan Calloway plays Jake Crawford in 'Fire Country.'

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford

Jordan Calloway portrays Jake Crawford, a former Cal Fire firefighter who climbs the ranks to become Station 42’s captain. The talented star hit it big with his role as Zach Carter-Schwartz in Unfabulous and has since popped up in Riverdale and Black Lightning.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Stephanie Arcila
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Arcila is Manny Perez's daughter Gabriela in 'Fire Country.'

Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez

Stephanie Arcila lights up the screen as Manny’s spirited daughter, Gabriela, who juggles her duties as a Cal Fire firefighter and paramedic. Known for roles in Don’t Breathe 2 (2021) and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Arcila is making a name for herself in this blaze-heavy universe.

MORE ON:
CBS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jules Latimer
Source: Mega

Jules Latimer plays Bode and Jake's best friend Eve Edwards in 'Fire Country.'

Article continues below advertisement

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards

Jules Latimer embodies Eve Edwards — Bode and Jake’s best friend who once fought fires beside them. Now captain of Three Rock station, Latimer has captured hearts in Rustin and Guilty Party.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Diane Farr
Source: MEGA

Diane Farr is Cal Fire's division chief and Bode's mom in 'Fire Country.'

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone

Diane Farr steps into the role of Sharon Leone, Bode’s mom and the formidable division chief of Cal Fire. This seasoned actress is no stranger to the world of fire, having previously played a firefighter in the comedy series Rescue Me. She’s also known for her roles in Roswell and Numb3rs.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Billy Burke
Source: MEGA

Known as Charlie Swan in 'Twilight', Billy Burke steps into another fatherly role as Vince Leone in 'Fire Country.'

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Burke as Vince Leone

Billy Burke tackles the role of Bode’s father, Vince Leone, and Cal Fire battalion chief. The Twilight star has charmed audiences as Charlie Swan and has appeared in Little Red Riding Hood and the NBC series Revolution.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photos of Michael Trucco, Jared Padalecki and Morena Baccarin
Source: MEGA

'Fire Country' also features Michael Trucco, Jared Padalecki and Morena Baccarin.

Who Else Is on the 'Fire Country' Team?

The cast continues to sizzle with recurring roles from Michael Trucco as Luke Leone, Rafael de la Fuente as Diego Moreno, Tye White as Cole Rodman, Alix West Lefler as Genevieve Maisonette, Leven Rambin as Audrey James, Jared Padalecki as Camden Casey and Phil Morris as Elroy Edwards.

Morena Baccarin is set to turn heads with her recurring role as Sheriff Mickey Fox, who will lead a Fire Country spinoff titled Sheriff Country, coming this fall.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.