'Fire Country' on CBS: Meet the Cast Heating Up This Must-Watch Drama
Since premiering in October 2022, Fire Country has ignited a fierce following, capturing the essence of heroism and second chances in a world blazing with danger. The firefighter drama delves deep into the life of Bode Leone (formerly Bode Donovan), a young convict who joins forces with the California Conservation Camp Program, battling blazes and demons in his northern California hometown.
Created by none other than Max Thieriot, who also stars in this sizzling series, Fire Country showcases an incredible ensemble ready to set the screen ablaze!
Max Thieriot as Bode Leone
Thieriot takes center stage as Bode, whose firefighting journey brings him face-to-face with his tumultuous past. The actor burst onto the scene in the 2004 film Catch That Kid and has since made waves in movies like The Pacifier (2005), Jumper (2008), and House at the End of the Street (2012). On the small screen, he made his mark as Dylan Massett in Bates Motel and Navy SEAL Clay Spenser in SEAL Team.
Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez
Kevin Alejandro brings to life Gabriela’s father and dedicated Cal Fire firefighter, Manny Perez. This veteran actor is known for his dynamic roles, including Nate Moretta in TNT’s Southland, Jesús Velázquez in HBO’s True Blood and Sebastian Blood in Arrow.
Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford
Jordan Calloway portrays Jake Crawford, a former Cal Fire firefighter who climbs the ranks to become Station 42’s captain. The talented star hit it big with his role as Zach Carter-Schwartz in Unfabulous and has since popped up in Riverdale and Black Lightning.
Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez
Stephanie Arcila lights up the screen as Manny’s spirited daughter, Gabriela, who juggles her duties as a Cal Fire firefighter and paramedic. Known for roles in Don’t Breathe 2 (2021) and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Arcila is making a name for herself in this blaze-heavy universe.
Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards
Jules Latimer embodies Eve Edwards — Bode and Jake’s best friend who once fought fires beside them. Now captain of Three Rock station, Latimer has captured hearts in Rustin and Guilty Party.
Diane Farr as Sharon Leone
Diane Farr steps into the role of Sharon Leone, Bode’s mom and the formidable division chief of Cal Fire. This seasoned actress is no stranger to the world of fire, having previously played a firefighter in the comedy series Rescue Me. She’s also known for her roles in Roswell and Numb3rs.
Billy Burke as Vince Leone
Billy Burke tackles the role of Bode’s father, Vince Leone, and Cal Fire battalion chief. The Twilight star has charmed audiences as Charlie Swan and has appeared in Little Red Riding Hood and the NBC series Revolution.
Who Else Is on the 'Fire Country' Team?
The cast continues to sizzle with recurring roles from Michael Trucco as Luke Leone, Rafael de la Fuente as Diego Moreno, Tye White as Cole Rodman, Alix West Lefler as Genevieve Maisonette, Leven Rambin as Audrey James, Jared Padalecki as Camden Casey and Phil Morris as Elroy Edwards.
Morena Baccarin is set to turn heads with her recurring role as Sheriff Mickey Fox, who will lead a Fire Country spinoff titled Sheriff Country, coming this fall.