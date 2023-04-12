Fisher Capital Helps Bring Turning Point USA's AmFest To 15,000 Fans In Phoenix

The Fisher Capital Group announced its 2022 Diamond Sponsorship of Turning Point USA's America Fest, held in Phoenix, Arizona. The group, which has been highly involved in community issues, helped bring Turning Point USA's AmFest to 15,000 fans.

In the past, Fisher Capital Group has been involved with helping veterans and supporting students. The company hires veterans to help them get back on their feet. As a full-service Christian/conservative-owned and operated company, Fisher Capital Group uses its resources to support its cause and give back to the community.

The group has over 50 employees and recently had to expand its offices. Mid-last year, Fisher Capital Group took over the New York Times's office in LA. According to the CEO, Alexander Spellane, they are looking to open other offices in Florida or Texas.