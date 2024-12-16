Fitness Icon Kearia LaShae’s Just Move Protein Powders Taste Like Beloved Southern Desserts
Kearia LaShae, creator of the popular If You Can Move fitness app, is offering a healthier version of classic Southern desserts in the form of vegan protein powders from her company Just Move Supplements.
After inspiring millions of people to infuse joy and motion into their fitness routines with her innovative dance workouts, LaShae set her sights on changing the way we think about getting our daily protein. She co-founded Just Move Supplements, the first Black-owned supplement manufacturing company in the U.S., and created a unique line of vegan protein powders using high-quality, plant-based ingredients.
“Our protein powders make terrific shakes using oat milk, almond milk, milk, or water that bring out delicious flavors for those eager to change their lifestyles for the better,” said LaShae. “We use the best vegan ingredients and with a taste that’s just like dessert. It’s the perfect blend of nutrition and indulgence for the whole family.”
LaShae took some of her favorite childhood flavors, like Grandma’s Lemon Pound Cake (20 grams of protein) and Mama’s Sweet Potato Pie (22 grams of protein, made with real sweet potatoes), and recreated them as 100% vegan powders. The powders are pediatrician-approved and contain zero soy, dairy, whey, gluten, and sugar.
"I remember as a little girl, the warmth of family bonding over my grandma's lemon pound cake, our absolute favorite dessert," LaShae said. "My mom, siblings, and cousins all shared the same love for it until only crumbs were left. Yes, it was that good!"
Packed with essential vitamins and nutrients, Just Move protein powders' healthy twist on nostalgic flavors has already won hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide, and the brand continues to grow.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“The fun we’ve had in dance fitness is now expanded with our line of protein powders that are the perfect accompaniment for a post-workout treat,” LaShae said. “It’s not often you find great-tasting vegan protein powders that the whole family likes. It’s a surefire way to get your daily protein, helps in weight loss routines, and satisfies your sweet tooth as you embark on a journey towards a healthier, more active lifestyle.”
The mother of three balances family life and entrepreneurship alongside husband and co-founder Kevin "KP" Price. Together they have more than 960,000 subscribers and more than 200 million views across social media platforms. Their dance fitness routines have helped fans collectively shed more than 1 million pounds.
As their fitness programs — featured in POPSUGAR, Daily Burn, Lionsgate BeFit, SHAPE Magazine and Women’s Health — gained attention, the couple was approached by numerous supplements brands. They were consistently disappointed by the offerings, often finding the leading protein powders gritty, chalky and flavorless, and were inspired to start Just Move Supplements.
With flavors from Apple Pie Slice to Chocolate Cake to Banana Pudding, the brand has a vegan protein powder for everyone at justmovesupplements.com/collections/protein.
TMX contributed to this story.