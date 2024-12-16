Fitness Icon Kearia LaShae’s Just Move Protein Powders Taste Like Beloved Southern Desserts

LaShae took some of her favorite childhood flavors, like Grandma’s Lemon Pound Cake (20 grams of protein) and Mama’s Sweet Potato Pie (22 grams of protein, made with real sweet potatoes), and recreated them as 100% vegan powders. The powders are pediatrician-approved and contain zero soy, dairy, whey, gluten, and sugar.

"I remember as a little girl, the warmth of family bonding over my grandma's lemon pound cake, our absolute favorite dessert," LaShae said. "My mom, siblings, and cousins all shared the same love for it until only crumbs were left. Yes, it was that good!"

Packed with essential vitamins and nutrients, Just Move protein powders' healthy twist on nostalgic flavors has already won hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide, and the brand continues to grow.