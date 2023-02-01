Fitness Model Livv Fitt Signs As New Tech Company CTO

Infamous influencer and fitness guru Livv Fitt now takes on a new challenge as a certified talent officer. In her new role, Livv is in charge of ensuring that the recruits in the business are able to generate income using their talents. Livv tells us that she is excited to take on the role of CTO at a currently undisclosed company, and she promises to dedicate her time and skills to helping new creators to the best of her ability.

Livv Fitt has achieved much as a personal fitness trainer, model, and influencer. She is a certified personal trainer at NASM, a certified nutrition coach, a certified group fitness instructor, and a fitness model running a successful online business. In her fitness journey, Livv also specializes in corrective exercise, performance enhancement, and behavior modification techniques. These are just some of the few assets, skills, knowledge, and experience that Livv Fitt brings to the team. As she begins working through her new position, she maintains the goal of wanting to help other women and creators discover their abilities and capitalize on them to the fullest. In her career as a fitness coach, Livv has won multiple awards, most recently the NPC competition award, where she qualified to move to the national competition. Livv hopes to compete in the national competition to officially become an NPC Pro.