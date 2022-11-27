5 Best Electric Toothbrushes For The Cleanest, Brightest Smile
While choosing between an electric toothbrush and a manual toothbrush is largely a matter of individual preference, some independent research suggests that an electric toothbrush may assist in cleansing your teeth and gums better.
1. Perfect Smile E-Brush ($89.99)
Rated as the top best toothbrush, Perfect Smile E-Brush stands out as the best electric toothbrush with the following benefits;
1. Clinically proven to deliver whiter and brighter teeth. In a clinical assessment, 92% of users said the E-Brush delivered a superior clean versus a manual toothbrush.
2. Easy to use, eco-friendly and easily rechargeable.
4. Ultra-soft DuPont bristles gently massage gums to help reduce bleeding.
5. Long-lasting 28-day battery life.
6. Dentist-trusted, approved, and recommended.
7. 90-Day Money Back Guarantee and a 10-Year Product Warranty
8. Free 2-day shipping for prime members
2. iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush by Oral-B ($99.99)
The iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush by Oral-B is a clinically proven brand that comes second on our list. The iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush removes up-to 400% more plaque along the gumline vs. a regular manual toothbrush. In addition, this toothbrush comes with the following;
Besides, Oral-B is the most widely trusted toothbrush by dentists, and owning an iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush will cost you an average of $99.99.
3. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush ($119.96)
This Philips-manufactured tooth brush definitely deserves a spot on the top five list. It is a well-designed piece for a comfortable and effective toothbrush. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush also offers you the following benefits;
1. Gentle yet effective to whiten teeth in just one week
2. Fitted with a pressure sensor to avoid being hard on your teeth.
3. Brush head replacement reminder
4. Personalize your brushing experience with three intensities and three modes: Clean, White, and Gum Care
5. 2-minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure adherence to professional brushing time
Owning a Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush will cost you an average of $119.96.
BURST Electric Toothbrush for Adults, Deluxe Set with Travel Case - Charcoal Soft Bristle Toothbrush ($99.99)
One of the most powerful motors on the market, it’s proven to remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It also has 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, and BURST reduces gum bleeding up to 3x more than a manual toothbrush. Choose between the three modes for your ideal strength: whiten, increase sensitivity, or massage for healthier gums.
The 700 mAh Lithium Ion battery is powered by a USB charger, so you can brush at home or your favorite travel destination and live your best life. It also comes with a timer to help you attain that professional-grade smile.
Owning a BURST Electric Toothbrush for Adults Deluxe Set with Travel Case - Charcoal Soft Bristle Toothbrush will cost you an average of $99.99
5. Quip Adult Electric Toothbrush ($39.99)
This Sonic Toothbrush is an ADA-accepted brand designed to offer better oral health in a simple, affordable, and enjoyable manner that is professionally acceptable. The brush also offers you the following;
Owning a Quip Adult Electric Toothbrush - Sonic Toothbrush will cost you an average of $39.99.