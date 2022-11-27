5 Best Electric Toothbrushes For The Cleanest, Brightest Smile

Rated as the top best toothbrush, Perfect Smile E-Brush stands out as the best electric toothbrush with the following benefits;

1. Clinically proven to deliver whiter and brighter teeth. In a clinical assessment, 92% of users said the E-Brush delivered a superior clean versus a manual toothbrush.

2. Easy to use, eco-friendly and easily rechargeable.

4. Ultra-soft DuPont bristles gently massage gums to help reduce bleeding.

5. Long-lasting 28-day battery life.

6. Dentist-trusted, approved, and recommended.

7. 90-Day Money Back Guarantee and a 10-Year Product Warranty

8. Free 2-day shipping for prime members