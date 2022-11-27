OK Magazine
5 Best Electric Toothbrushes For The Cleanest, Brightest Smile

Nov. 27 2022, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

While choosing between an electric toothbrush and a manual toothbrush is largely a matter of individual preference, some independent research suggests that an electric toothbrush may assist in cleansing your teeth and gums better.

1. Perfect Smile E-Brush ($89.99)

Rated as the top best toothbrush, Perfect Smile E-Brush stands out as the best electric toothbrush with the following benefits;

1. Clinically proven to deliver whiter and brighter teeth. In a clinical assessment, 92% of users said the E-Brush delivered a superior clean versus a manual toothbrush.

2. Easy to use, eco-friendly and easily rechargeable.

4. Ultra-soft DuPont bristles gently massage gums to help reduce bleeding.

5. Long-lasting 28-day battery life.

6. Dentist-trusted, approved, and recommended.

7. 90-Day Money Back Guarantee and a 10-Year Product Warranty

8. Free 2-day shipping for prime members

2. iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush by Oral-B ($99.99)

The iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush by Oral-B is a clinically proven brand that comes second on our list. The iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush removes up-to 400% more plaque along the gumline vs. a regular manual toothbrush. In addition, this toothbrush comes with the following;

  • 1. 3 Smart Modes for personalized brushing: Daily Clean, Whiten, and Sensitive
  • 2. Includes a 2-minute timer to ensure a completely clean
  • 3. Sensor to indicate optimal cleaning pressure and warns of overpressure
  • 4. Round head and gentle micro-vibrations
  • 5. Free 2-day shipping for prime members

    • Besides, Oral-B is the most widely trusted toothbrush by dentists, and owning an iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush will cost you an average of $99.99.

    3. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush ($119.96)

    This Philips-manufactured tooth brush definitely deserves a spot on the top five list. It is a well-designed piece for a comfortable and effective toothbrush. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush also offers you the following benefits;

    1. Gentle yet effective to whiten teeth in just one week

    2. Fitted with a pressure sensor to avoid being hard on your teeth.

    3. Brush head replacement reminder

    4. Personalize your brushing experience with three intensities and three modes: Clean, White, and Gum Care

    5. 2-minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure adherence to professional brushing time

  • 6. Free 2-day shipping for prime members

    • Owning a Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush will cost you an average of $119.96.

    BURST Electric Toothbrush for Adults, Deluxe Set with Travel Case - Charcoal Soft Bristle Toothbrush ($99.99)

    One of the most powerful motors on the market, it’s proven to remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It also has 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, and BURST reduces gum bleeding up to 3x more than a manual toothbrush. Choose between the three modes for your ideal strength: whiten, increase sensitivity, or massage for healthier gums.

    The 700 mAh Lithium Ion battery is powered by a USB charger, so you can brush at home or your favorite travel destination and live your best life. It also comes with a timer to help you attain that professional-grade smile.

    Owning a BURST Electric Toothbrush for Adults Deluxe Set with Travel Case - Charcoal Soft Bristle Toothbrush will cost you an average of $99.99

    5. Quip Adult Electric Toothbrush ($39.99)

    This Sonic Toothbrush is an ADA-accepted brand designed to offer better oral health in a simple, affordable, and enjoyable manner that is professionally acceptable. The brush also offers you the following;

  • 1. Sensitive Sonic Vibrations
  • 2. 2-minute timer, 30-second pulses,
  • 3. Sleek multi-Use travel Cover
  • 4. Doesn’t need to be plugged in – uses AAA battery
  • 5. Free 2-day shipping for prime members

    • Owning a Quip Adult Electric Toothbrush - Sonic Toothbrush will cost you an average of $39.99.

