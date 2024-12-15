Five Celebrities With Interesting Hobbies
In a world where celebrities often seem larger than life, their private passions reveal a surprisingly ordinary - and sometimes extraordinary - side. From million-dollar gambling sprees to honey-making empires, here are five A-listers whose hobbies might just surprise you.
Drakes has managed to turn his passion for high-stakes betting into headline-making entertainment. The rapper reportedly often places millions on some of the biggest sporting events; recently, he even won $2.3 million from a $1.15 million Super Bowl bet when the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top.
Some may refer to it as risky business, but the gambling hobby has also led to such charitable gestures as donating $1 million in Bitcoin to LeBron James' charity following a lucky roulette win. Bitcoin is becoming a common fixture in the gambling industry, especially within online casino circles.
Crypto casinos offer two major advantages: lightning-fast transactions and enhanced privacy. Players can enjoy near-instant deposits and withdrawals without the delays associated with traditional banking methods. For those who don’t know where to start or are overwhelmed by countless offers, cryptocurrency and blockchain expert Dan Jensen has done the homework with an extensive 99Bitcoins list of the best Bitcoin casinos.
Beyoncé has taken the "Beyhive" nickname very literally—she's become a bonafide beekeeper. Back in 2020, the music icon revealed that she had two beehives with around 80,000 bees at her home, producing hundreds of jars of honey annually.
This sweet hobby wasn't just a random choice — Queen Bey started beekeeping to help her daughters, Blue and Rumi, with their allergies. “I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year,” she said to British Vogue. “I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.”
Looking towards Hollywood, Brad Pitt has found peace in pottery, a far cry from his action-packed movie roles - although he perhaps took some inspiration while on set for the 2004 classic Troy. The actor has taken up the art form with such seriousness that he went ahead to exhibit his works on a professional level in Finland in 2022, displaying objects like a plaster panel depicting a shootout and a mini house made from tree bark.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Since starting his pottery journey in 2017, he has converted part of his Los Angeles home into a sculpture studio, where he even invited Leonardo DiCaprio to join him for pottery sessions during the filming of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
Nicole Kidman, our representative for Australia who does not see herself as a “movie star”, shows her adventurous side by going skydiving. The actress holds a current skydiving license and is active in promoting other women to join her in what she calls "the closest thing to flying.
While she does admit that the activity induces fear, she has found the process of overcoming that fear to be especially exhilarating. Her adventurous spirit springs from her childhood for she has always claimed that she was never one to deny herself life's experiences simply because they could be dangerous.
Tom Hanks has an amazing collection of old-style typewriters, owning more than 250 machines he collected over a lifetime. The Oscar-winning actor started collecting at age 19 and has since carefully given some of them away to share his enthusiasm with others - while also creating an app that imitates a typewriter.
Hanks uses his typewriters for practical purposes, writing thank-you notes and to-do lists, although he has said he uses a computer for longer pieces, like his book "Uncommon Type" His appreciation extends far beyond mere collecting; he thinks typewriters are built to do one thing perfectly and last a thousand years with just minimal maintenance.