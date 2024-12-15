Five Celebrities With Interesting Hobbies

In a world where celebrities often seem larger than life, their private passions reveal a surprisingly ordinary - and sometimes extraordinary - side. From million-dollar gambling sprees to honey-making empires, here are five A-listers whose hobbies might just surprise you.

Drakes has managed to turn his passion for high-stakes betting into headline-making entertainment. The rapper reportedly often places millions on some of the biggest sporting events; recently, he even won $2.3 million from a $1.15 million Super Bowl bet when the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top.

Some may refer to it as risky business, but the gambling hobby has also led to such charitable gestures as donating $1 million in Bitcoin to LeBron James' charity following a lucky roulette win. Bitcoin is becoming a common fixture in the gambling industry, especially within online casino circles.