OK!'s Exclusive Peek Inside FIVE LUXE: The New Glam Hotel Bringing Luxury Living, Ibiza Style Pool Parties & World-Class DJs To Dubai!

When night falls, FIVE LUXE transforms into the beating heart of Dubai’s nightlife, where luxury and high-energy vibes collide in the most unforgettable way. If you're craving that Ibiza-style energy, head straight to Playa Pacha. With all-day pool parties that seamlessly transition into sunset raves, world-class DJs, private cabanas, and cocktails that flow nonstop, this beach club brings Ibiza’s electric atmosphere to Dubai in style. Whether you're swaying by the pool or soaking in the vibrant beats under the stars, Playa Pacha is where the night always feels alive.

Then, there’s the iconic ICONS nights at FIVE LUXE. These exclusive events are all about bringing in global music legends to create the kind of atmosphere that takes the city’s nightlife scene to a whole new level.

Blond:ish took the stage on February 7th, 2025, for one of the most unforgettable sets yet, where she filled the night with psychedelic house, deep beats, and a set that had the crowd completely immersed.

But ICONs nights aren’t just about the music—they’re about creating an experience. The energy is electric, with a giant LED IMAX-sized screen by the pool that adds a whole new electrifying layer to the setting. Whether it’s stunning visuals syncing with the music or cinematic moments flashing across the massive screen, it’s the kind of spectacle that truly has to be seen to be believed. These nights have quickly become the must-attend events for anyone looking to experience the next level of Dubai nightlife.

As Dubai continues to grow into a global party destination, FIVE LUXE is leading the charge with events like ICONs nights, where the music, atmosphere, and breathtaking visuals combine to create an electrifying, unforgettable experience. With world-class DJs, stunning visuals, and a crowd that knows how to party, FIVE LUXE is firmly planted as a top-tier nightlife hotspot where the energy never dies, and the vibe is always next-level.