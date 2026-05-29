'Washed-Up' Flo Rida Slammed After Defending Decision to 'Perform for Trump' as Artists Drop Out of Great American State Fair
May 29 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
Flo Rida was flamed online after defending his decision to "perform for Donald Trump" as multiple artists dropped out of the upcoming Great American State Fair concert series.
The "Low" artist, 46, was announced as part of the lineup for the two-week event, which was unveiled earlier this week. The concert series promoted artists like Martina McBride, Young MC, Vanilla Ice, Bret Michaels and more.
Several Artists Have Dropped Out of the Great American State Fair
The event was organized by Freedom 250, a non-profit linked to President Donald Trump, as part of a nationwide celebration making the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The 16-day fair on the National Mall in Washington D.D. is scheduled to run June 25 to July 10.
Several artists have since dropped out of the line-up, claiming that they were unaware that the event had a political affiliation.
Flo Rida Sparked Major Backlash
The Florida native has received major backlash from fans regarding his participation in the concert series, with many labeling him a "sell out" on social media.
"You gonna perform at Trump's state fair? You're dead to your fans if you do," one troll said via his Instagram comments, while another added, "I guess I have another blocked artist on Spotify. See ya Flo."
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Flo Rida Responded to the Drama
"So Flo Rida is the last clown standing?? What a washed-up rapper," a third added. "Flo Rida not coming out and saying 'No' yet is saying some things about his character."
Flo Rida seemingly doubled-down on his stance, responding with laughing emojis to a comment that read "Performing for Trump? Why??"
Martina McBride Dropped Out of Lineup
McBride, 59, is one of several artists who have dropped out, explaining she was "presented with the opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event, but that turned out to be misleading."
"I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states," she wrote in a statement via social media. "In my mind, I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can … Yesterday things started changing, and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening."
She continued, "I've spent my entire career singing about real people with real issues. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to be a voice for those who have felt like they didn’t have one. It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I’m abandoning the meaning behind those songs. I assure you that is not the case."