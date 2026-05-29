'Washed-Up' Flo Rida Slammed After Defending Decision to 'Perform for Trump' as Artists Drop Out of Great American State Fair

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Flo Rida was flamed online after defending his decision to "perform for Donald Trump" as multiple artists dropped out of the upcoming Great American State Fair concert series. The "Low" artist, 46, was announced as part of the lineup for the two-week event, which was unveiled earlier this week. The concert series promoted artists like Martina McBride, Young MC, Vanilla Ice, Bret Michaels and more.

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Several Artists Have Dropped Out of the Great American State Fair

Source: MEGA The Great American State Fair is scheduled to run from June 25 to July 10.

The event was organized by Freedom 250, a non-profit linked to President Donald Trump, as part of a nationwide celebration making the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The 16-day fair on the National Mall in Washington D.D. is scheduled to run June 25 to July 10. Several artists have since dropped out of the line-up, claiming that they were unaware that the event had a political affiliation.

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Flo Rida Sparked Major Backlash

Source: MEGA Flo Rida was called a 'sell out' for signing on to perform at Donald Trump's Great American State Fair.

The Florida native has received major backlash from fans regarding his participation in the concert series, with many labeling him a "sell out" on social media. "You gonna perform at Trump's state fair? You're dead to your fans if you do," one troll said via his Instagram comments, while another added, "I guess I have another blocked artist on Spotify. See ya Flo."

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Flo Rida Responded to the Drama

Source: MEGA Flo Rida had a pointed response when he was asked about 'performing for Trump.'

"So Flo Rida is the last clown standing?? What a washed-up rapper," a third added. "Flo Rida not coming out and saying 'No' yet is saying some things about his character." Flo Rida seemingly doubled-down on his stance, responding with laughing emojis to a comment that read "Performing for Trump? Why??"

Martina McBride Dropped Out of Lineup

Source: MEGA Martina McBride said she was 'misled' when agreeing to perform at the Great American State Fair.