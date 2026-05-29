or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > flo rida
OK LogoNEWS

'Washed-Up' Flo Rida Slammed After Defending Decision to 'Perform for Trump' as Artists Drop Out of Great American State Fair

Photo of Flo Rida and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Flo Rida received major backlash for his role in Donald Trump's Great American State Fair.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 29 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Flo Rida was flamed online after defending his decision to "perform for Donald Trump" as multiple artists dropped out of the upcoming Great American State Fair concert series.

The "Low" artist, 46, was announced as part of the lineup for the two-week event, which was unveiled earlier this week. The concert series promoted artists like Martina McBride, Young MC, Vanilla Ice, Bret Michaels and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Several Artists Have Dropped Out of the Great American State Fair

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of 'The Great American State Fair' is scheduled to run from June 25 to July 10.
Source: MEGA

The Great American State Fair is scheduled to run from June 25 to July 10.

The event was organized by Freedom 250, a non-profit linked to President Donald Trump, as part of a nationwide celebration making the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The 16-day fair on the National Mall in Washington D.D. is scheduled to run June 25 to July 10.

Several artists have since dropped out of the line-up, claiming that they were unaware that the event had a political affiliation.

Article continues below advertisement

Flo Rida Sparked Major Backlash

Photo of Flo Rida was called a 'sell out' for signing on to perform at Donald Trump's Great American State Fair.
Source: MEGA

Flo Rida was called a 'sell out' for signing on to perform at Donald Trump's Great American State Fair.

The Florida native has received major backlash from fans regarding his participation in the concert series, with many labeling him a "sell out" on social media.

"You gonna perform at Trump's state fair? You're dead to your fans if you do," one troll said via his Instagram comments, while another added, "I guess I have another blocked artist on Spotify. See ya Flo."

MORE ON:
flo rida

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Flo Rida Responded to the Drama

Photo of Flo Rida had a pointed response when he was asked about 'performing for Trump.'
Source: MEGA

Flo Rida had a pointed response when he was asked about 'performing for Trump.'

"So Flo Rida is the last clown standing?? What a washed-up rapper," a third added. "Flo Rida not coming out and saying 'No' yet is saying some things about his character."

Flo Rida seemingly doubled-down on his stance, responding with laughing emojis to a comment that read "Performing for Trump? Why??"

Martina McBride Dropped Out of Lineup

Photo of Martina McBride said she was 'misled' when agreeing to perform at the 'Great American State Fair.'
Source: MEGA

Martina McBride said she was 'misled' when agreeing to perform at the Great American State Fair.

McBride, 59, is one of several artists who have dropped out, explaining she was "presented with the opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event, but that turned out to be misleading."

"I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states," she wrote in a statement via social media. "In my mind, I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can … Yesterday things started changing, and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening."

She continued, "I've spent my entire career singing about real people with real issues. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to be a voice for those who have felt like they didn’t have one. It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I’m abandoning the meaning behind those songs. I assure you that is not the case."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.