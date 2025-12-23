Donald Trump's Latest Gaffe: President Forgets How Old America Is In Embarrassing Senior Moment
Dec. 23 2025, Published 2:49 p.m. ET
Donald Trump failed to remember how old the United States, despite his fixation on the country's upcoming 250th birthday next year.
In an embarrassing senior moment during a press briefing at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, December 22, the president, 79, falsely claimed America existed 300 years ago. July 4, 1776, the date when the Declaration of Independence was adopted, is generally considered the birth of the nation.
Speaking about his plan to appoint Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, he said, "They say that Denmark was there 300 years ago or something, with a boat," before adding, "Well, we were there with boats, too, I’m sure."
Donald Trump Is Obsessed With Aquiring Greenland
Trump has become obsessed with making Greenland a part of America since his second term began in January.
When asked about Landry’s role on Monday, Trump gave a rambling response about the mineral-rich Arctic region.
"We need Greenland for national protection," he told reporters. "They have a very small population. And I don’t know, they say Denmark, but Denmark has spent no money. They have no military protection."
Trump continued, "We have so many sites for minerals and oil and everything. We have more oil than any other country in the world. We need Greenland for national security. If you take a look at Greenland, you look up and down the coast, you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need it for national security. We have to have it."
- 'Stupid' Donald Trump Slammed for Building UFC Arena on White House Grounds for 80th Birthday: 'What a Joke'
- President Donald Trump Declares He Was 'Saved by God to Make America Great Again' in Inauguration Speech — 6 Months After Assassination Attempt
- From Real Estate Mogul to President: Inside Donald Trump's Transformation
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While many have not been taking Trump's remarks about buying Greenland seriously, Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared the president is not kidding around.
"This is not a joke. This is not about acquiring land for the purpose of acquiring land," he told Megyn Kelly during a January appearance on her show. "This is in our national interest, and it needs to be solved."
Donald Trump Announces 'The Patriot Games' & White House UFC Fight
As for America's birthday, Trump announced last week that the milestone will be marked with an athletic competition called the "The Patriot Games."
The POTUS is also planning various other festivities to celebrate, including a national prayer event and a UFC fight that will take place on the White House lawn.
He confirmed the plan for the fight at the Kennedy Center Honors on December 7.
"They’re building an arena, the great Dana White is building an arena,” he proclaimed, referring to the UFC CEO.
The president even threw out the idea of a potential $1 coin with his own face to commemorate the occasion. A possible $250 bill bearing his mug is also on the table.
It's not only a big birthday for America next year, but for Trump as well, as he will turn 80 on June 14, 2026.