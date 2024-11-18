Flora Szivos: Empowering Lives Through Manifestation and Mindset Mastery

After years of being locked into a “lack mindset,” Flora Szivos realized that she was not fully stepping into her power as an influential individual. After finding her calling as a Mindset and Manifestation Mentor, her aim was to help people get to the root of why they, too, couldn’t find their full potential.

Szivos’ Formative Years: A Lack Mindset

“The one aspect of my childhood that stuck with me, even after I moved Stateside, was the struggle mindset,” Flora says. “That same lack mentality, however, is what drove me to the career I’m in now. So I’m grateful for it and for that upbringing because it taught me so much.”

For a decade, Szivos saw her parents take jobs that she knew they could do better than, but their focus was on sacrificing themselves to raise Flora and her two siblings. They worked over 12-hour shifts to make ends meet and were on strict budgets to pay bills. The struggle of poverty was enough for Flora to want to break the “generational curse” of a lack of mindset.

A lack mindset is the mentality that there’s never enough to be successful. “I had to be the one in the family to view life as half full as opposed to half empty,” she says.