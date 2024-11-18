Flora Szivos: Empowering Lives Through Manifestation and Mindset Mastery
After years of being locked into a “lack mindset,” Flora Szivos realized that she was not fully stepping into her power as an influential individual. After finding her calling as a Mindset and Manifestation Mentor, her aim was to help people get to the root of why they, too, couldn’t find their full potential.
Szivos’ Formative Years: A Lack Mindset
“The one aspect of my childhood that stuck with me, even after I moved Stateside, was the struggle mindset,” Flora says. “That same lack mentality, however, is what drove me to the career I’m in now. So I’m grateful for it and for that upbringing because it taught me so much.”
For a decade, Szivos saw her parents take jobs that she knew they could do better than, but their focus was on sacrificing themselves to raise Flora and her two siblings. They worked over 12-hour shifts to make ends meet and were on strict budgets to pay bills. The struggle of poverty was enough for Flora to want to break the “generational curse” of a lack of mindset.
A lack mindset is the mentality that there’s never enough to be successful. “I had to be the one in the family to view life as half full as opposed to half empty,” she says.
Entering The World of Business
Despite the desire to change her life’s outline, Szivos experienced immense struggles while trying to climb up the corporate ladder. She questioned her own choices, couldn’t maintain jobs, and ultimately felt burdened by life. This took a serious toll on her mental well-being.
After she realized she could transform her identity and become a different person through her mindset, her reality changed along with it. She realized that her failures were stemming from something internal–an inability to let go of a belief system that was holding her back.
“If I don’t see myself as successful, I can’t outwork that mindset; therefore, I undertook deep-rooted identity work, which I’ve labeled ‘self concept mastery’ . . . a new foundation of worthiness that can help me achieve something I’ve never experienced yet.” Flora incorporated this positive growth mindset into her daily life and saw how things turned around.
Creating Your Manifesting Bestie
Flora integrated several aspects of science and religion into her coaching. She then created a YouTube channel, Your Manifesting Bestie, to help her audience achieve their health, wealth, and romantic goals through a controlled mindset. Her advice directs people to focus their attention on achievement and self-awareness. “Wherever the focus is is where energy flows,” Szivos believes.
She has since provided a mentorship to her audience on TikTok, where she garnered attention for having a genuine, real-life “bestie” connection with viewers. This approach allowed potential clients to open up about mindsets that were hindering them in life and created an authentic relationship with Flora. She compared it to “having heart-to-hearts with your best friend in order to uplift them.”
The Course
Szivos formulated the course around three goals: health, wealth, and romance. Viewers had requested that she document her own personal passions like mindset, personal development, and self-concept, which “became magnetic to people,” she says. Her podcast is another way that she reaches her audience, sharing advice and tips for becoming focused.
She finds clients’ success and testimonials to be the most satisfying part of her job. “The health testimonials are the most satisfying for me to read as it’s truly transformational.”
Stepping Into Power: Flora Szivos
Beyond stepping into her power, Flora is now helping people step into their own. Far from the early days of struggle, lack, and failures, Flora says if she could go back in time, “I’d tell my younger self to ‘listen to your gut instincts and tuition, rather than listening to what everyone else thinks is best for you.’ I encourage others to follow their authentic path.”