Florence Welch Could Have Died When She Ignored Symptoms of Ectopic Pregnancy: 'My Doctor's Insistence Saved My Life'

Florence Welch secretly endured a painful and upsetting ectopic pregnancy around two years ago. In a new interview, the singer revealed she suffered a miscarriage after she and her boyfriend decided to try for a baby for the very first time. "I thought, there’s no way, because I’m ancient. It was a big shock," she said of the short pregnancy. "But it felt magical, as well. I felt I had followed a bodily instinct, in that animal sense, and it had happened."

Florence Welch Details 'First Miscarriage'

Source: mega Florence Welch opened up about suffering from a painful ectopic pregnancy, which was her first miscarriage.

"I think, because it was my first time being pregnant, and it was my first miscarriage, I was like, OK, I’ve heard this is part of it," the Grammy nominee, 39, recalled to a publication. "I spoke to my doctor, and they are not generally dangerous. Devastating, but not dangerous." Despite the tough setback, she decided to go through with her headlining performance at a festival in England the following week. "Emotionally, I was sad and scared, but I think, also, I was coping. With physical stuff, I have a strange, otherworldly strength," the vocalist explained. "Emotionally, I’m an absolute nightmare. Literally, will crumble. But broken bone? Fine. Internal bleeding? Let’s go."

Source: mega The singer performed at a festival despite the painful symptoms.

Though she started feeling intense pain in her stomach before the show, she decided to just take Ibuprofen and get on stage. "I was in the elements, in the wind and rain, and I just felt something working through me," Welch said of suddenly feeling better in front of the crowd. "And I felt this thing take over, the thing that’s always there, the safe space of performance."

'My Doctor's Insistence Saved My Life'

Source: @florencewelch/instagram Welch admitted her 'doctor’s insistence' saved her life, as she initially didn't want to get checked out.

After the show, she was encouraged to see her doctor, but she admitted she "didn't want to." In the end, "my doctor’s insistence that I come in saved my life," the "Dog Days Are Over" crooner admitted. At the doctor's office, she "started to panic" when she learned she was experiencing an ectopic pregnancy, which led to her fallopian tube rupturing: "I had a Coke can’s worth of blood in my abdomen."

The Singer Was Back to Performing 10 Days After Emergency Surgery

Source: @florencewelch/instagram The British star was back to performing just 10 days after undergoing emergency surgery.

Welch underwent emergency surgery, though she confessed she "tried to run away" while her legs were up in stirrups. "I couldn’t go anywhere! Then I was so embarrassed that I was causing a fuss," she said with a laugh. "It was animal instinct. Like, run. But there was an [ultrasound wand] inside me and a woman I’d never met before, and I was like, gotta go!" "I think the sound that came out of me was like a wounded animal or something," the British songwriter spilled of her recovery at home. "And then, that was that. Ten days later, I was back on stage."

